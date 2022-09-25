ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Funeral of three siblings who died in attack in home takes place

The funeral of three siblings who were killed in a violent attack at their home has taken place in Dublin.Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister Christy and Chelsea Cawley died in the incident in Tallaght in the early hours of Sunday.Following the funeral mass at St Aidan’s Church in Brookfield, Tallaght, the three siblings were taken on horse-drawn carriage for burial at Bohernabreena Cemetery.Hundreds of people attended the requiem mass on Friday morning.The siblings died at their home on Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in the early hours of Sunday.Their older brother Andy Cash, 24, of the...
Elderly couple who lived in home for three decades leaves adorable note to the newlyweds moving in

A home is much more than just four walls and a roof that protects you from the elements. If those four walls could talk, they would share everything from your lowest moments to the times when you felt most loved and happy. From the big milestones to the nuances in the everyday mundane, they see and know you more than anyone else in your life and hence hold a special meaning for most people. Especially those who spent decades of their lives in one home, growing and evolving together, even as the world outside races through seasons, presidents, social trends and technological advancements.
The Watcher: The real story of a letter to “The New Owner” that turned a dream home into a living nightmare

The six-bedroom Dutch colonial looks like the quintessential American dream home.Nestled on a quiet street in a salubrious suburb, 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey boasts four bathrooms and more than 3,800 square feet on almost a half-acre of land. It’s in a great school district less than 28 miles from Manhattan – the perfect family home for both commuting and raising children.At least that’s what the Broaddus family thought when they bought it nearly a decade ago.Instead, they claimed they received a series of terrifying letters warning that their new home and young children were under constant surveillance by...
Mother-daughter firefighter duo fulfill dream as they team up to fight wildfires

Earlier this month, Katie Jo Benitz's longtime wish came true when her mother, also a firefighter, unexpectedly joined in while the team was battling a neighboring wildfire. Her mother, Captain Bonnie Rogers, the first female firefighter in her department in 2010, served as her inspiration for entering the traditionally male-dominated job. "Everything my mom has done for us, as a single mother with 3 kids, going through this field and progressing so well so far in her career, has been so inspiring," Katie told Good Morning America. "I thought it was one of the coolest things. It made me also want to be that inspiration for other girls interested in male-dominated fields, just like she has been for me."
Parents reveal they've started their own commune with another family where they help raise each other's children and live off home grown food - and hope to invite MORE people to join in future

A couple have revealed how they've started their own commune with another family, where they help raise each other's children and live off home grown food - and they even hope to invite more people to join them in the future. Charlotte Knee-Zaska, 30, and her husband, Max, 32, a...
