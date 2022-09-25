Read full article on original website
Meet the man who married three identical sisters
A 32-year-old man in the Democratic Republic of the Congo married three identical twins, Natalie, Nadege, and Natasha, on the same day after they proposed to him simultaneously. The wedding function was conducted in South Kivu, located in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Woman has just discovered her boyfriend of six years is her biological brother
A woman has discovered that the man she has been in a relationship with for six years is actually her biological brother. Desperately seeking advice, the woman took to Reddit where she explained that both her and her boyfriend are adopted, and after doing an ancestry test to find out more about their heritage, the pair discovered they are full, biological siblings.
Man horrified after he seeing his wife harm their baby
It’s fairly normal for parents to have negative thoughts when caring for a baby, according to BigThink. These are the effects of stress. But an emotionally stable person won’t act on those thoughts.
Kelly Ripa Opened Up About A Comment Regis Philbin Made Before Filming That Made Her Feel “Horrible”
"I don't want to feel like I'm slamming anyone or that I'm being disrespectful. But I also want people to know it was not a cakewalk," Kelly said.
Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Miscarriage Of Son Jack Was Actually An Abortion
In October 2020, Chrissy Teigen shared heartbreaking images on Instagram and a message that, following complications with her pregnancy, her third child with husband John Legend, named Jack, died at 20 weeks gestation. More recently, Chrissy has continued to work through her grief and the events leading up to and following her son’s death. And, during a speech on September 15, she reflected on difficult decisions she had to make for her life and Jack’s, which included an abortion.
See Dad's Adorable Reaction to Finding Out His Wife Is Pregnant with Baby No. 7: 'So Happy'
Sarah Molitor, creator of the Modern Farmhouse Family lifestyle blog, and her husband Tim are expecting their seventh baby together in March, the couple recently announced on Instagram. After sharing the happy news on their page, Sarah later posted an adorable video of the moment she told Tim the exciting...
Mom gives birth to white and black twins, which is a one in a million incident
In April, Chantelle Broughton, a 29-year-old woman, gave birth to two lovely babies with different skin colors in Nottingham City Hospital. While her daughter, Azirah, is dark-skinned and has brown eyes, her son, Ayon, is light-skinned and has green eyes.
Son Reveals Mom’s Secret to His Siblings, Now They Want Nothing to Do With Her
It’s not uncommon for marriages to end in divorce, but when the divorce is caused by an affair, it can be especially difficult for everyone involved. If the affair is kept secret, it can add an extra layer of complexity to the situation. In some cases, as you’re about to read, some children may be caught in the middle, having to choose between their parents or keep the secret themselves.
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Are Approaching Her Pregnancy With 'Cautious Optimism' After Baby Jack Died In 'Life-Saving Abortion'
Ever since Chrissy Teigen announced she is pregnant with baby No. 3, she and John Legend are excited to meet their little one, but they are not putting too much pressure on the situation, as they previously lost their son, Jack, in "a life-saving abortion." "Whenever you lose a pregnancy...
56-Year-Old Father Demands Grandchild Refer to Newborn Baby as 'Aunt'
What role do significant age gaps play in family dynamics?. While it's never a happy thing when a marriage ends in divorce, stats show that 70% of adults who get divorced will go on to remarry and potentially have more children down the road.
Mom-to-be's Disappointment at Twins Gender Reveal Sparks Debate
The term "gender disappointment" describes the sadness and upset some parents experience when they discover that the sex of their baby is not what they wanted.
The Trailer For "The Last Of Us" Just Dropped, And I'm Already In A Puddle Of Tears
The series is set to premiere on HBO Max in 2023.
Witness Pure Love At Its Finest As Boy Meets His Baby Brother For The First Time
You never know how a child will react when introducing them to a new sibling. Some are overcome with joy while others could care less about their baby brother or sister. Well, you might want to get some tissues ready for this particular meet-and-greet because, whew, it’s emotional. In...
Couple's Romantic Vacation Ruined as Beach Horse Ride Backfires: 'Regret'
Michelle Burnett told Newsweek she shared the video because "people should be made aware that this is likely to happen."
Mum, 46, and twin daughters, 24, constantly mistaken for triplets
A mum and her two daughters have gone viral online as viewers struggle to believe that they're actually decades apart in age. Mum Sahar Darwazeh, 46, welcomed her twin daughters in her early 20s, but apparently hasn't aged a day since then. Sleepless nights with crying babies and the stress...
