A police investigation into an “online threat” to JK Rowling over her support for stabbing victim Salman Rushdie has been dropped.The Harry Potter author, 57, shared screenshots of a message from a user who wrote: “Don’t worry you are next” in response to her tweet about Rushdie last month.The Indian-born British author, whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was stabbed in August ahead of a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution, 65 miles from Buffalo in New York.Rushdie has faced years of threats over his book The Satanic Verses, which has been banned in Iran...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO