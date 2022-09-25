Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AthlonSports.com
Pittsburgh Steelers Make Official Decision On Starting Quarterback For Week 4
The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a 1-2 start the 2022 season. That's led some to wonder if Mike Tomlin would make a change at quarterback. It doesn't look like that's the plan. The Steelers have released their official Week 4 depth chart. Mitchell Trubisky still tops the quarterback depth...
Ed Reed Calls out ‘Dirty’ Pittsburgh Steelers
Hall of Fame Ravens safety Ed Reed played a lot of games vs. the Steelers in his career and says they were the dirties group he faced. The post Ed Reed Calls out ‘Dirty’ Pittsburgh Steelers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB
Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Ex-NFL Quarterback Detailed The Massive Flaw With Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky After 3 Games
After continued struggles for the Pittsburgh Steelers on offense and defense, questions of possible solutions loom. Things appeared to be working in their favor in the opening game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but that win feels like it happened years ago. In the first three weeks of the season, the Steelers have only been able to tally four touchdowns on offense, while allowing their opponents a collective eight. The numbers on offense for offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s unit are dreadful and the seat for quarterback Mitch Trubisky is getting hotter by the day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Browns Could be Facing a Familiar Face in Week 6 with Patriots Mac Jones Sidelined
Cleveland Browns could be going up against a backup quarterback in week 6 against the New England Patriots.
Chris Simms calls out Calais Campbell for 'borderline dirty' hit on Mac Jones
NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms is not a fan of the hit from Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell that resulted in the injury of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. During Tuesday’s episode of Pro Football Talk, he even went as far as calling the play “borderline dirty.”...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/26/22)
It is Victory Monday, September 26, 2022, for Cleveland Browns fans. In addition to continuing to revel in the Browns’ win on Thursday night over the Steelers, Ohio State won its game. And the Cleveland Guardians earned the biggest victory of the weekend, clinching the MLB American League Central...
Steelers C Mason Cole can't explain lack of tempo in 2nd half
In the first half of Thursday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns, the Pittsburgh Steeler used an up-tempo offense to generate yards, sustain drives and put points on the board. It really showcased the strength of quarterback Mitch Trubisky and gave everyone hope. Then in the second half, it all...
RELATED PEOPLE
Minkah Fitzpatrick gets troublesome injury update ahead of Steelers’ Week 4 vs. Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has entered concussion protocol, per Brooke Pryor. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin revealed that Fitzpatrick was attended to after the loss against the Cleveland Browns last week. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is also dealing with health concerns, as he is questionable with a hamstring injury....
Comments / 0