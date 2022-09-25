Read full article on original website
NFL Fans Concerned About Terry Bradshaw Following Sunday’s On-Air Struggles
FOX NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw endured some on-air struggles on Sunday, and fans across the country noticed. Many are concerned about the Pittsburgh Steelers legend, who has been in broadcasting since 1984. Bradshaw had trouble with pronunciations and was noticeably stumbling through the highlights throughout the Week 3 broadcast. Several...
Tom Brady's 'Inexcusable' Blunder Is The Talk Of The NFL
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback made a massive mistake in the closing seconds against Green Bay.
Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele
Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
NFL sent warning to every team after Tom Brady broke two tablets on the sideline in Week 2
Every NFL team will pay for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's rage. The league reportedly sent memos to all 32 teams before Week 3, warning them about breaking tablets after Brady smashed two of them during a Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints, per Fox's Jay Glazer.
Look: Bizarre Donald Trump, NFL Video Is Going Viral
Former President Donald Trump's rally in North Carolina on Friday got a little off-topic when Trump began talking about...the New York Jets?. Trump has butted heads with the NFL multiple times in the past, but on this occasion, he regaled the crowd with a recap of the Jets' stunning comeback win over the Cleveland Browns last Sunday.
Behind the Scenes with FOX NFL crew: Rodgers, Brady own spotlight
TAMPA, Fla. — Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady. The reigning MVP vs. the GOAT. All week long, the two legendary quarterbacks dominated the conversation. Green Bay's Week 3 trip to Tampa was an early-season blockbuster for FOX, perhaps the most anticipated game on the schedule. Rodgers and Brady were...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Photo
Sunday was a hot one in Tampa Bay. With field temperatures approaching 100 degrees, players and coaches from the Bucs and the Packers were a sweaty bunch on Sunday afternoon. Erin Andrews was down on the sideline, too, but the longtime Fox Sports reporter was dressed for the moment. The...
New England Patriots players rallying around QB Mac Jones
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Mac’s support system: Patriots players have quarterback Mac Jones’ back. That was one of the resounding themes of the past week as the Patriots (1-1) prepared to host the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox).
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Warmup Shirt
Tom Brady was wearing a vintage warmup shirt on Sunday afternoon. Brady wore a shirt that had a younger version of him on the back of it and a quote from him that says, "Greatness lasts forever." Here's a look at the shirt:. Brady is getting set for a massive...
There's 1 Prominent Quarterback Being Mentioned For The New England Patriots
It's a rough start to the 2022 season for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. They are 1-2 through three games. To make matters worse, Mac Jones suffered and injury on Sunday. Jones, the former Alabama star, reportedly suffered a high-ankle sprain vs. the Ravens in Week 3. It's...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele "Turning Point" News
Sunday afternoon could be a "turning point" in the relationship between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. According to reports, Gisele has not yet attended one of Brady's games this season. The Buccaneers' first two games of the season came on the road, so that isn't too surprising. However, Sunday afternoon's...
How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live on September 25
On September 25 at 7:08 PM ET, the New York Yankees will play the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Nationally, the game is streaming on ESPN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM,...
Joe Benigno wouldn't re-sign Jacob deGrom if he were Mets GM
“I’ve had it with this guy, go pitch for the Texas Rangers, goodbye,” was how Joe described his disdain for the Mets re-signing deGrom, citing his recent underperformance and the Mets’ slew of free agents.
Yankees fans lose their minds, waste ketchup supply during rain delay vs Red Sox
On Sunday night, ESPN and MLB conspired to see just how far they could push the limits of safety in the name of getting Aaron Judge at least one more chance at his 61st home run on national television. After nearly two hours of waffling, Sunday night’s Yankees-Red Sox finale...
Yankees-Red Sox Apple TV broadcast littered with laughable errors
After several days of consternation over who was going to be calling the New York Yankees’ Friday Night clash against the Boston Red Sox in the middle of Aaron Judge’s pursuit of 62 home runs, the broadcast went down on Apple TV+ without a hitch — at least in terms of the technical and production aspects.
Peyton Manning Involved With Pro Bowl: NFL World Reacts
The Pro Bowl is getting a massive makeover as it gets shifted from a proper NFL game to a skills challenge between the AFC and NFC teams. And Peyton Manning is expected to have a big part in it. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Manning and his Omaha...
Report: Tom Brady's Family Makes Decision Ahead Of Hurricane
As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Tampa, Tom Brady and his family have reportedly decided to be together in Miami. According to a source with People.com, Brady is evacuating his kids to their Miami home, where wife Gisele Bündchen will be. The Buccaneers also released a statement that the team...
New Seattle Kraken mascot to be announced on Saturday
The Seattle Kraken teased the release of their new mascot with a video on the Climate Pledge Arena jumbotron during the team’s first preseason game of the new season. The announcement is expected to happen Saturday. The video was later posted on the team’s Twitter account. In the...
Peyton Manning rocks a Chad Powers shirt on Monday Night Football broadcast
Peyton Manning will be on ESPN2’s alternate “Manningcast” with brother Eli as the Dallas Cowboys face Eli’s former team, the New York Giants, on “Monday Night Football”. A week prior, we met Chad Powers, as Eli Manning disguised himself as a walk-on to try...
Hurricane Ian forces NFL team to evacuate, relocate during Week 4
Hurricane Ian is barreling down on the southeastern part of the US, and the major storm is expected to make landfall sometime on Thursday. The storm is currently a category 3 hurricane coming off of the coast of Cuba. After hitting the Gulf of Mexico, Ian is projected to strengthen into a category 4 storm. Most models also have Ian tracking for landfall at or near Tampa Bay.
