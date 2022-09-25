ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Spun

Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele

Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Bizarre Donald Trump, NFL Video Is Going Viral

Former President Donald Trump's rally in North Carolina on Friday got a little off-topic when Trump began talking about...the New York Jets?. Trump has butted heads with the NFL multiple times in the past, but on this occasion, he regaled the crowd with a recap of the Jets' stunning comeback win over the Cleveland Browns last Sunday.
POTUS
FOX Sports

Behind the Scenes with FOX NFL crew: Rodgers, Brady own spotlight

TAMPA, Fla. — Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady. The reigning MVP vs. the GOAT. All week long, the two legendary quarterbacks dominated the conversation. Green Bay's Week 3 trip to Tampa was an early-season blockbuster for FOX, perhaps the most anticipated game on the schedule. Rodgers and Brady were...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Photo

Sunday was a hot one in Tampa Bay. With field temperatures approaching 100 degrees, players and coaches from the Bucs and the Packers were a sweaty bunch on Sunday afternoon. Erin Andrews was down on the sideline, too, but the longtime Fox Sports reporter was dressed for the moment. The...
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

New England Patriots players rallying around QB Mac Jones

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Mac’s support system: Patriots players have quarterback Mac Jones’ back. That was one of the resounding themes of the past week as the Patriots (1-1) prepared to host the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox).
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Warmup Shirt

Tom Brady was wearing a vintage warmup shirt on Sunday afternoon. Brady wore a shirt that had a younger version of him on the back of it and a quote from him that says, "Greatness lasts forever." Here's a look at the shirt:. Brady is getting set for a massive...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

There's 1 Prominent Quarterback Being Mentioned For The New England Patriots

It's a rough start to the 2022 season for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. They are 1-2 through three games. To make matters worse, Mac Jones suffered and injury on Sunday. Jones, the former Alabama star, reportedly suffered a high-ankle sprain vs. the Ravens in Week 3. It's...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele "Turning Point" News

Sunday afternoon could be a "turning point" in the relationship between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. According to reports, Gisele has not yet attended one of Brady's games this season. The Buccaneers' first two games of the season came on the road, so that isn't too surprising. However, Sunday afternoon's...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Yankees-Red Sox Apple TV broadcast littered with laughable errors

After several days of consternation over who was going to be calling the New York Yankees’ Friday Night clash against the Boston Red Sox in the middle of Aaron Judge’s pursuit of 62 home runs, the broadcast went down on Apple TV+ without a hitch — at least in terms of the technical and production aspects.
BOSTON, MA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Family Makes Decision Ahead Of Hurricane

As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Tampa, Tom Brady and his family have reportedly decided to be together in Miami. According to a source with People.com, Brady is evacuating his kids to their Miami home, where wife Gisele Bündchen will be. The Buccaneers also released a statement that the team...
TAMPA, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

New Seattle Kraken mascot to be announced on Saturday

The Seattle Kraken teased the release of their new mascot with a video on the Climate Pledge Arena jumbotron during the team’s first preseason game of the new season. The announcement is expected to happen Saturday. The video was later posted on the team’s Twitter account. In the...
SEATTLE, WA
saturdaytradition.com

Hurricane Ian forces NFL team to evacuate, relocate during Week 4

Hurricane Ian is barreling down on the southeastern part of the US, and the major storm is expected to make landfall sometime on Thursday. The storm is currently a category 3 hurricane coming off of the coast of Cuba. After hitting the Gulf of Mexico, Ian is projected to strengthen into a category 4 storm. Most models also have Ian tracking for landfall at or near Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL

