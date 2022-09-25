Read full article on original website
Texas high school football rankings: Whitharral jumps back into top 10
Two weeks after falling out of the high school football state rankings following its first loss, Whitharral is back in the Class 1A Division II top 10. Coming off a 102-52 victory over Throckmorton, the Panthers moved to No. 10 in Texas' smallest classification. Whitharral (4-1) has won consecutive games after falling 34-30 to Silverton, first-year Panthers coach Jeremy Holt's alma mater.
Kansas high school volleyball: A list of 150 of the top players from Wichita area
With so much talent in the Wichita area, here is recognition for 150 of the top volleyball players for this season.
High school football schedules for KC teams in Missouri and Kansas this week? Got ‘em
Here is the schedule of high school football games for this week in the Kansas City area of Kansas and Missouri.
Area high school soccer teams to honor classmate killed by fentanyl
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) – Two high school soccer teams will take the pitch Tuesday night while raising awareness of a deadly issue on the rise in the Kansas City area. Fentanyl took the life of one of their classmates, Cooper Davis, last August. Davis was 16 years old when...
Homecoming football game highlights week ahead for Emporia High School
Another busy week lies ahead for Emporia High School sports. After being on the road the last two weeks, the football team returns home for homecoming on Friday night against Centennial League rival Manhattan. The Spartans are 1-3 on the season and are coming off a 34-21 loss to Topeka High, though all 21 of those points came in the fourth quarter. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
Emporia High girls golf wins first Centennial League championship
History was made for the Emporia High girls golf team Monday afternoon in Topeka. The Spartans won their first Centennial League championship. EHS recorded a team score of 332, winning the meet by eight strokes over Washburn Rural. EHS had the top-3 finishers led by senior Avary Eckert who won...
