Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Texas high school football rankings: Whitharral jumps back into top 10

Two weeks after falling out of the high school football state rankings following its first loss, Whitharral is back in the Class 1A Division II top 10. Coming off a 102-52 victory over Throckmorton, the Panthers moved to No. 10 in Texas' smallest classification. Whitharral (4-1) has won consecutive games after falling 34-30 to Silverton, first-year Panthers coach Jeremy Holt's alma mater.
WHITHARRAL, TX
Emporia gazette.com

Homecoming football game highlights week ahead for Emporia High School

Another busy week lies ahead for Emporia High School sports. After being on the road the last two weeks, the football team returns home for homecoming on Friday night against Centennial League rival Manhattan. The Spartans are 1-3 on the season and are coming off a 34-21 loss to Topeka High, though all 21 of those points came in the fourth quarter. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High girls golf wins first Centennial League championship

History was made for the Emporia High girls golf team Monday afternoon in Topeka. The Spartans won their first Centennial League championship. EHS recorded a team score of 332, winning the meet by eight strokes over Washburn Rural. EHS had the top-3 finishers led by senior Avary Eckert who won...
EMPORIA, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
