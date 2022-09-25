Read full article on original website
Omaha police charge man in fatal motorcycle crash
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash involving a motorcycle and a car kills one man. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday night near Hamilton Street and Saddle Creek Road. The Omaha Police Department said Miguel Penaloza, 35, was traveling south on Saddle Creek and began to turn east onto Hamilton. Officers said that's when Joseph Zadina Jr., 30, struck the jeep.
Police Investigate Omaha Assault
Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that injured one person near 22nd and St. Marys Avenue. Officers responded to the scene early today and spoke with 43 -year old Justin Jackson, who said he was involved in a argument with a man in his 30s. He told officers during the...
Police search for man in northeast Nebraska
OAKLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Police in the northeastern Nebraska town of Oakland on Monday were asking the public to be on the lookout. They were attempting to locate Daniel Hanna, 58, from Oakland, describing him as approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pound; with blonde hair and blue eyes. He had last been seen shirtless and wearing white pants.
Lincoln Police searching for 19-year-old involved in double shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 19-year old is being sought in relation to a double-shooting in the capital city. The Lincoln Police Department said 19-year-old Jason Hernandez is accused of shooting two other party-goers at a home just northeast of the UNL campus. Hernandez is now charged with felony assault and...
Lincoln Police make arrest in weekend homicide of an Omaha man
The Lincoln Police Department announced on Monday that they have made an arrest in the Sunday morning homicide of an Omaha man.
WATCH: Lincoln man charged, victim identified in O Street homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police announced the arrest of a Lincoln man on Monday in connection with Sunday morning’s homicide. Early Sunday morning Robert Brannon, 33, of Omaha was shot and killed in the alley near 19th and O Streets. Security video of the area shows Brannon...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash
OMAHA, Neb. - Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal crash. Omaha Police said Tuesday morning that 30-year-old Joseph M. Zadina, of Omaha, died at an area hospital. Around 7:25 p.m., officers said they responded to a personal injury crash at Saddle Creek Road and Hamilton Street. Police said...
Omaha crash leaves one dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- Officers were dispatched to a crash involving a motorcycle on Monday night. Around 7:25 p.m., officers said they responded to a personal injury crash at Saddlecreek Road and Hamilton Street. Police said the investigation revealed that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was southbound on Saddlecreek Rd and began...
Police arrest felon for having rifle on Omaha school grounds
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police make an arrest of someone who allegedly had a gun on school property. That doesn’t tell the whole story. Last week, Omaha police gave chase to a black Cadillac, they say, was tearing through a neighborhood. According to investigators, the vehicle came to...
LPD arrests 22-year-old man in relation to Sunday’s fatal shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police charged a 22-year-old man with first-degree murder for their alleged involvement in Sunday's fatal downtown shooting. According to the Lincoln Police Department, officers were called to the area of 18th and O Streets on a report of a man who had been shot in an alley south of O St. on Sunday.
Missing inmate turns himself in to authorities
OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate convicted in central Nebraska who had gone missing from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha has turned himself in to authorities. On Monday, Clifford Brown went to the Omaha Police Department, Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Chief of Staff Laura Strimple said. Brown was transported to the Douglas County Correctional Center.
Overnight drive-by shooting in central Lincoln hospitalizes two men
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a report of gunfire in the central part of the city turned into a drive-by shooting investigation very early Sunday morning. Police say they were called the area of 23rd and Judson Streets, near Spike’s Beach Bar and Grill, just before 2 a.m. on multiple reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, LPD says they discovered that a shooting had happened at a large gathering in that area, and that two men had been shot as the gathering was coming to an end.
Man in critical condition after Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition. OPD said officers were dispatched to the Omaha Lounge, 666 N 114th St, for a reported shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. Officers said they found the 24-year-old victim down inside the...
Lincoln Police investigating 2 separate Sunday morning shootings
Lincoln Police are investigating two separate shootings shooting that happened in the early hours of Sunday. One shooting left a man dead and the other left two injured.
Lincoln Police investigating shots fired into crowd overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)– Lincoln Police are investigating gunshots fired into a crowd Sunday around 2:00 a.m. near 23rd and Judson Street. Witnesses told police the suspects shot into the crowd as people were leaving a large gathering. Two 20-year-old men from Omaha were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say...
Over $40,000 worth of items stolen from Lincoln store
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A store in Lincoln was reportedly broken into and had over $40,000 worth of items stolen. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Frontier Harley Davidson, 205 NW 40th St., for a reported burglary on Sept. 23 around 8:30 a.m. Officers said the store employees...
LPD: Vehicles and property damaged in shooting, two injured
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two men were injured in a shooting in Lincoln along with vehicles and other property being damaged. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of 23rd St. and Judson St. after multiple reports of gunshots on Sunday morning around 2:00 a.m. Officers said...
Fremont man arrested for attempted murder after woman found in garage
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont man was arrested and booked for numerous charges Monday night including the attempted murder of a woman. The suspect is 52-year-old Michael Austin. Among the 10 charges, he was booked for attempted murder, strangulation, second-degree domestic assault, false imprisonment, and violating his probation. Police...
Vehicle speeding on I-80 leads to pursuit in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A trooper with Nebraska State Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle that was traveling at 123 mph on Interstate 80 in Omaha. NSP said a trooper saw an Infiniti G37 speeding on I-80 early Sunday morning. The vehicle reportedly exited at 72nd St. and the trooper tried to do a traffic stop but the driver refused to yield. He fled southbound and the trooper started a pursuit.
Pack sentenced for New Year's Eve shooting
NEBRASKA CITY – Donald Pack, 23, of Nebraska City was sentenced to five to 16 years in prison for unintentional manslaughter after a New Year’s Eve shooting. In a plea agreement, a charge of second degree murder of David Holmes was reduced to manslaughter. Defense Attorney Michael Ziskey...
