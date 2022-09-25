Read full article on original website
SFGate
TX WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 27, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following. counties, Hidalgo and Willacy. * WHEN...Until 430 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor...
Severe weather expected from Midwest down into Texas
Strong to severe storms will be possible Monday along a cold front that stretches from the Midwest down into Texas. Some areas could be at risk for large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. After flooding rainfall over Mississippi, skies should clear today for the state. The heat...
Millions face flash flood warnings and watches in the Northeast
A massive plume of moisture stretching from the eastern Pacific all the way to the US East Coast is bringing excessive rain to the Northeast, with some places already flooding..
AOL Corp
Weekend severe weather causes 'rare' rainfall in Georgia, deadly flash flood in Indiana
Flash flooding and severe weather this weekend in the Midwest and South have led to at least one death and widespread infrastructural damage. The heavy rains were expected to continue through the week, moving toward the northeast. In southeastern Indiana: One woman died in a flash flood that also damaged...
natureworldnews.com
Inclement Weather Possible from the Northeast US to Texas by Mid-Week [NWS]
Inclement weather in the form of heavy rainfall will possibly occur in a vast area from Northeast US to Texas by mid-week, according to the latest forecast of the National Weather Service (NWS). Based on previous reports, the occurrence of the heavy showers is likely during afternoon or evening hours.
Weather pattern to bring rain, thunderstorms across Plains
A weather pattern change will bring showers and thunderstorms across the Plains. Hail, damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes will be possible as a cold front pushes through the region. Heavy rain could also bring areas of flash flooding. The state of Florida is in store for wet weather...
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Parts of Maine
While all eyes in the weather world remain on Major Hurricane Ian in the Gulf of Mexico and closing in on Florida, New England remains completely removed from the fray. A swirling, cold, upper level storm continues to be the dominant player in our weather setup, pinwheeling various energetic disturbances aloft through our New England sky, bringing periods of clouds and occasional raindrops. Although Tuesday is no exception to that recent pattern, the disturbance for most of central and southern New England was overhead Tuesday morning with clouds and sprinkles, set to depart for strengthening sun and pleasant air with highs in the lower 70s by afternoon.
natureworldnews.com
NWS Forecasts Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding over the Rocky Mountains, Heat over the South and Southeast
Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible to fall over the Rock Mountains in the coming days. In addition, persistent heat is possible in the southern and southeastern United States. Meanwhile, Hurricane Fiona will continue to bring dangerous rip currents along the US East Coast. This is according to the...
As Hurricane Ian threatens Florida, the National Weather Service shines
After a relatively slow start to hurricane season, the Atlantic Ocean has now produced a sequence of vigorous storms. Following Hurricane Fiona’s destructive path through Puerto Rico, leaving the entire island without power, Hurricane Ian is now threatening Florida. While these storms are endlessly disconcerting to many Americans, especially coastal residents, recent changes and technology upgrades at the National Weather Service (NWS) have positioned it to serve Americans effectively this hurricane season and beyond.
