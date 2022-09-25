ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Former Missouri Tigers QB Chase Daniel to Start for Los Angeles Chargers

By Collier Logan
 2 days ago

It's been reported that Chase Daniel will start at quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers as Justin Herbert will sit out with a rib cartilage injury.

Former Missouri Tigers quarterback Chase Daniel is a busy man these days. In addition to being Justin Herbert's backup for the Los Angeles Chargers, he's also working as a television analyst with NFL Network . But this Sunday afternoon he'll face his toughest challenge of 2022 so far; Starting at quarterback for the Chargers in their matchup with Jacksonville.

Daniel, usually content to do his work from the sidelines, will have to fill in for Herbert, who's out with a rib cartilage injury. Herbert was questionable coming into the game, but Daniel Popper reported that Daniel was announced as the starter via video board during pregame presentation rehearsal.

That means that Herbert will miss at least this contest, if not more time. Losing their young Pro Bowl gunslinger would be a devastating blow for the Chargers, but it's early in the season, and Daniel's been around the block a time or two, or twelve.

The former Tiger has been in the league since the decade before last (2009) and has as much knowledge of the game as anyone. He may not be the air raid darling that Herbert is, but he's a serviceable snap taker.

Luckily for the Chargers, they're hosting the Jaguars in this matchup. Jacksonville's still reeling from a dysfunctional 2021, so this isn't the worst game for Herbert to miss. As for Daniel, it should be fun for him to break down his own performance on television for NFL Network tomorrow, especially if he can help guide LA to a win.

MizzouSportsTalk brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of Missouri athletics.

