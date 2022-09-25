Rays, Shane McClanahan have bad day

Rays starter Shane McClanahan looks on while returning to the dugout after pitching in the second inning against the Blue Jays at Tropicana Field on Sunday. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Top starter Shane McClanahan had another rough outing Sunday, and the Rays had another bad day, losing 7-1 to the Blue Jays.

That defeat dropped the Rays to 84-69 and two games behind the American League wild-card leading Jays — and potentially to the final slot depending on the result of the Mariners’ late game — with nine games left to play. Also a factor are the Orioles, who started the day 4 ½ games behind and were also playing later.

All of which increased the chances that Sunday’s regular-season home finale may have been the last game the Rays play at Tropicana Field this season. They leave Monday afternoon for a nine-game road trip to Cleveland, Houston and Boston, during which it will be determined if they make the playoffs and where they go.

Adding to the Rays’ woes, shortstop Wander Franco, who was seen in the dugout flexing his left hand and consulting with assistant athletic trainer Mike Sandoval, was taken out in the eighth inning for a pinch-hitter.

McClanahan allowed four runs — all coming on a career-most three home runs — while working only five innings.

McClanahan made a sharp return from a 15-day injured list stint for a left shoulder impingement on Sept. 15 in Toronto, working five shutout innings.

But in his two starts since then he has worked a combined nine innings and allowed nine runs and 11 hits.

He left his Tuesday start due to a spasm on the left side of his neck, but he and the team insisted it was a minor matter that passed quickly and he was 100 percent to start Sunday.

He wasn’t sharp, allowing a leadoff homer to Alejandro Kirk in the second inning, a two-run homer to George Springer in the third, and a solid shot to Springer in the fifth.

Teoscar Hernandez added a two-run shot off Garrett Cleavinger in the eighth.

After scoring 10 runs on Thursday and Friday in beating the Jays, the Rays were held to one on Saturday and again Sunday.

Ross Stripling held them down for the first five innings, allowing a run in the third when Taylor Walls doubled and later scored on a sac fly by Randy Arozarena, and the Toronto pen took it from there.

