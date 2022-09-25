ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays, Shane McClanahan have bad day

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hUzMi_0i9rN4wI00
Rays starter Shane McClanahan looks on while returning to the dugout after pitching in the second inning against the Blue Jays at Tropicana Field on Sunday. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Top starter Shane McClanahan had another rough outing Sunday, and the Rays had another bad day, losing 7-1 to the Blue Jays.

That defeat dropped the Rays to 84-69 and two games behind the American League wild-card leading Jays — and potentially to the final slot depending on the result of the Mariners’ late game — with nine games left to play. Also a factor are the Orioles, who started the day 4 ½ games behind and were also playing later.

All of which increased the chances that Sunday’s regular-season home finale may have been the last game the Rays play at Tropicana Field this season. They leave Monday afternoon for a nine-game road trip to Cleveland, Houston and Boston, during which it will be determined if they make the playoffs and where they go.

Adding to the Rays’ woes, shortstop Wander Franco, who was seen in the dugout flexing his left hand and consulting with assistant athletic trainer Mike Sandoval, was taken out in the eighth inning for a pinch-hitter.

McClanahan allowed four runs — all coming on a career-most three home runs — while working only five innings.

McClanahan made a sharp return from a 15-day injured list stint for a left shoulder impingement on Sept. 15 in Toronto, working five shutout innings.

But in his two starts since then he has worked a combined nine innings and allowed nine runs and 11 hits.

He left his Tuesday start due to a spasm on the left side of his neck, but he and the team insisted it was a minor matter that passed quickly and he was 100 percent to start Sunday.

He wasn’t sharp, allowing a leadoff homer to Alejandro Kirk in the second inning, a two-run homer to George Springer in the third, and a solid shot to Springer in the fifth.

Teoscar Hernandez added a two-run shot off Garrett Cleavinger in the eighth.

After scoring 10 runs on Thursday and Friday in beating the Jays, the Rays were held to one on Saturday and again Sunday.

Ross Stripling held them down for the first five innings, allowing a run in the third when Taylor Walls doubled and later scored on a sac fly by Randy Arozarena, and the Toronto pen took it from there.

This story will be updated.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 1

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane Ian, a ‘potential historic catastrophe,’ takes aim at Tampa Bay

It’s been 101 years since a major hurricane struck Tampa Bay. That lucky streak may end with Hurricane Ian. Ian, a strengthening Category 2 hurricane as of 8 p.m. Monday, has steadied its course and is headed eastward through the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida, where the National Hurricane Center tracks it to approach the Pinellas County coast as a major hurricane by Wednesday night.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

Rays CF Kiermaier faces uncertain future after hip surgery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Injured Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier had an eventful week during the Rays’ final regular-season homestand. He was the third person in the television ooth for Wednesday night’s game against Houston, and got a video tribute during Saturday night’s game with Toronto. The 32-year-old Kiermaier, in the final season of a $53.5 million, six-year contract, faces an uncertain offseason following season-ending left hip surgery nearly two months ago. The Rays have a $13 million option for 2023, which they will likely decline in favor of a $2.5 million buyout. Kiermaier said no when asked if he thought the video tribute felt like a goodbye.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
theScore

Rays seemingly give Kiermaier send-off with tribute video

Kevin Kiermaier may have already played his final game for the Tampa Bay Rays. During Saturday's game at Tropicana Field, the Rays' penultimate home game of the 2022 campaign, the club honored and thanked its longtime center fielder with a video tribute. Kiermaier, who last played July 9 and is...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Rays face the Blue Jays leading series 2-1

Toronto Blue Jays (85-67, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (84-68, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (8-4, 3.21 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (12-6, 2.36 ERA, .90 WHIP, 190 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -142, Blue Jays +120;...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis on Ian: ‘Make preparations now’

As Tropical Storm Ian rapidly strengthens over the western Caribbean Sea, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday told Floridians to prepare — and to do it now. “The path of this is still uncertain,” DeSantis said at a late morning news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee. “The impacts will be broad throughout the state of Florida.”
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Live updates: Hurricane Ian headed toward Florida, Tampa Bay

Floridians woke up Monday to Hurricane Ian, a storm that is expected to quickly strengthen to a major hurricane as it bears down on the state. The National Hurricane Center on Monday morning placed Tampa Bay under a hurricane watch and a storm surge watch. Tampa Bay remained firmly in the storm’s forecast cone, though forecasters said there was still a great deal of uncertainty about Ian’s path.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Arozarena
Person
George Springer
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Tampa Bay Times

Ian becomes hurricane, Tampa Bay still in its sights

Tropical Storm Ian intensified overnight into a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center, and forecasters expect the storm will be a major hurricane by the end of the day. The Tampa Bay area remained firmly in the storm’s forecast cone, though forecasters said there was still a great deal...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petersburg#The Blue Jays#American League#Orioles
Tampa Bay Times

Shane McClanahan voted Rays’ team MVP

ST. PETERSBURG — Shane McClanahan prefers to do his winning on the mound and give credit to his Rays teammates afterward. Presented with the news that he was voted the Don Zimmer Most Valuable Player by the Tampa Bay chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, McClanahan was knocked a little off his game.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough orders 300,000 to evacuate

TAMPA — Hillsborough County ordered residents in its coastal areas and people living in mobile and manufactured houses to evacuate their homes Monday in advance of Hurricane Ian. The order, effective at 2 p.m. Monday, could mean more than 300,000 people will be evacuated. Forty-nine schools are scheduled to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Pasco County urging residents to heed evacuation as Ian’s expected path shifts

NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco County officials urged residents on Tuesday to heed evacuation orders and recommendations with Hurricane Ian’s path still uncertain. While the latest forecasts showed the storm’s likely path inching southward, the actual landfall of Ian is still unknown and coastal Pasco is still at risk for storm surge, high winds and flooding, said Pasco County Administrator Mike Carballa. He said he was concerned that some people are being complacent.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Ian now Category 3, on its way to Tampa Bay as major hurricane

After a night of intensification, Hurricane Ian has emerged as a major hurricane Tuesday — still following its track toward Tampa Bay. The Category 3 storm is just off the coast of Cuba, about 5 miles south of Pinar Del Río and 175 miles southwest of the Dry Tortugas, according to a 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. Ian is moving north at about 12 mph and forecasters expect the storm to turn toward the north-northeast while beginning to slow Tuesday night into Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
Tampa Bay Times

Rays’ Yandy Diaz still not in the lineup

CLEVELAND — Tonight the Rays kick off their season-ending road trip that they hope will lead to a playoff berth when they take on the AL Central champion Guardians, first pitch at 6:10. For the seventh straight game, the Rays don’t have infielder Yandy Diaz in the lineup, as...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
77K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy