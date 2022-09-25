ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans Fall to Bears in Lovie Smith's Return to Chicago

By Matt Galatzan
Lovie Smith's return to Chicago against the Bears did not go as planned for the Houston Texans

The Houston Texans headed north to Chicago to take on the Bears at Soldier Field , hoping for their first win of the season.

But for Texans head coach Lovie Smith, it was likely a bit more than that, making his return to the place that earned him an NFC Title, an NFL Coach of the Year Award, and took him to a Super Bowl appearance as the head of a new franchise.

Unfortunately for Smith, his homecoming did not go as planned, with a late Davis Mills interception costing his team late in the 23-20 Bears win.

On offense, the Texans were led by rookie running back Dameon Pierce , who rushed 20- times for 80 yards and his first career touchdown - the vast majority of which, however, came in the first half.

And through the air, the Texans were inconsistent at best, with Mills completing 20 of 32 passes for 245 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

On the other side of the ball, in true Smith fashion, the Texans defense made things difficult on Bears quarterback Justin Fields, holding him to 8 of 17 passing for 106 yards and two interceptions.

The Texans also sacked fields five times and hit him ninie more times throughout the afternoon.

In not-so-Smith fashion, things were a bit different defending the run for Houston, however, with the Texans giving up 186 yards rushing in the first half alone, as well as 240 yards on 40 carries for the game.

Second-year back Kahlil Herbert led the way for the Bears, rushing 20 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bears would use the late Mills interception to set up a Cairo Santons field goal, sealing the win.

Following the matchup with the Bears, the Texans (0-2-1) will now return home to turn their attention to yet another tough opponent when Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers come to Houston on October 2.

Kickoff against the Chargers is set for 12 pm central time.

