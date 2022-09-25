Read full article on original website
Betty White memorabilia auction smashes expectations, raising more than $4 million
It was never in doubt what an icon the late Betty White was, but in case you needed any more proof, an auction of items from her life and career smashed all expectations. Julien's Auctions says the three-day event raised more than four million bucks, nearly seven times the $600,000 pre-auction estimate. What's more, every item up for grabs was sold.
Betty White Auction Gives Fans a Chance to Snag 'Golden Girls' Memorabilia
Iconic actress and comedian Betty White passed away nearly a year ago but with the help of her estate and Julien's Auctions, fans of the entertainer will have the opportunity to snag a piece of her legacy. Beginning September 23 and running through September 25, Julien's will host an auction...
Betty White auction brings in more than $4 million during 3-day event
Betty White brought in big bucks this weekend. Julien’s Auctions offered more than 1,500 lots from the TV star's life and career during a three-day event in Beverly Hills, California, and online beginning Sept. 23. The auction, which was estimated to bring in about $600,000, made more than $4 million.
