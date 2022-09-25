ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Barbara Mandrell’s Former Fontanel Mansion Is Up for Auction, And The Pictures Are Unbelievable

The Fontanel Mansion, originally built for Miss Barbara Mandrell in 1988, is scheduled for a six-parcel auction sale in late October. The stunning 30,000 square foot home is a log structure, but the farthest thing from the log cabins of yore. Sitting on over 200 acres of land in Whites Creek, Tennessee, the former Mandrell property includes 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms… and that’s just the main home structure.
MarketRealist

Take a Look Inside Kim Kardashian's New $70 Million Malibu Mansion

If you were ever skeptical about just how rich Kim Kardashian is — she just proved her billionaire status by purchasing a $70 million home in Malibu. The reality star turned business mogul bought the Mediterranean-inspired mansion from supermodel Cindy Crawford, and the real estate purchase was the biggest sale in Malibu in 2022.
architecturaldigest.com

Tour a Charmingly Colorful and Totally British Notting Hill Home

When a young family decided to move back to England after living for a period in Miami, they realized it was time to give their London flat a proper refresh. At a quick glance, the pied-à-terre overlooking an idyllic square in London’s Notting Hill had all the trappings of a charming Victorian terraced house, at least from the outside. Inside, however, presented a very different story. “It was in really bad nick, and all the original features had been taken out,” says interior designer Sarah Vanrenen, who was tapped by the clients to reimagine the apartment’s dark warren of rooms into a sumptuous abode for the couple and their two young daughters.
