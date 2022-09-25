Roseanne Barr is expected to star in “A Roseanne Comedy Special” on Fox News’ subscription streaming platform, Fox Nation, in early 2023, her first major opportunity since she made a racist tweet, leading to the cancellation of her titular ABC show. “Roseanne is a comedy icon whose humor connects with the American audience like no other. Her ability to channel the challenges of everyday people and find the humor in it all has earned her the passionate following of millions of dedicated fans,” said Fox Nation President Jason Klarman in a statement on Tuesday. “We are thrilled to add her comedy special exclusively to the Fox Nation catalog.” Barr’s comedy will cover various topics, with no subject off limits, according to the company. Fox Nation was originally pitched to expand Fox News’ coverage, but the burgeoning platform is also in talks to sign the likes of Kevin Costner, Sharon Osbourne, Piers Morgan and Kelsey Grammer, according to Variety.Read it at Variety

