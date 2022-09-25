Read full article on original website
Related
It's not hard to see how the Murdochs inspired 'Succession'
"Succession" drops viewers into the high-stakes world of running a media empire and all the top-secret deals, attempted coups and shocking scandals that comes with it.
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
AdWeek
Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation Show to Debut Monday, Oct. 3
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. NewsNation announced that Chris Cuomo’s new weeknight show, Cuomo, will debut on Monday, October 3 at 8 p.m. ET. The show,...
Popculture
Former Fox News Anchor's New Talk Show on HBO Max Gets Premiere Date
Chris Wallace's talk show, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, will premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 23 before debuting on CNN two days later, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which features interviewers with celebrities, CEOs, politicians and other prominent people, originated on CNN+ before the streaming service shuttered in April, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced soon after that Wallace's series would continue on different platforms in the fall.
RELATED PEOPLE
Vladimir Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ says Russia should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
A Russian propagandist has claimed Vladimir Putin should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, while all the “best people” were gathered in London. Olga Skabeyeva, dubbed the Kremlin’s “Iron Doll”, made the claims on Monday during a discussion with Andrey Gurulev, a military commander and Member of the State Duma.
Remember when Princess Diana danced with John Travolta at the White House?
It was November 1985, and the unlikely partners were guests of President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan. Diana wore a midnight blue velvet gown with a sapphire and pearl choker, an outfit that has since become emblematic of the princess.
abovethelaw.com
Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth
Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann claims he used to date Kyrsten Sinema - and says she was even further left than him before reaching the Senate: Liberal pundit also promises to disclose more information about their relationship on his podcast
Former liberal MSNBC host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann revealed on Monday that he'd dated Democratic Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema over a decade ago. Olbermann, who currently hosts a podcast, didn't spare his disappointment with the moderate senator, claiming that she previously was even more liberal than him. The ex-SportsCenter and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Dahmer’ May Be One of the Most Accurate True Crime Dramatizations Brought to Television
There’s a good reason why so many people flinched when it was announced that Netflix would be releasing Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. All art mediums have been guilty of sensationalizing true crime, but television has been an especially atrocious repeat offender. Yet Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster never commits the sin of glorifying Jeffrey Dahmer. By prioritizing accuracy and always centering the victims’ stories above Dahmer’s, Monster has captured a deeper truth about this case. This was never a story about a criminal mastermind who fooled the world. It was one about a disturbed man who...
Norman Lear Brought America’s Culture War To Prime Time
Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. There was a remarkable stretch of time in the 1970s when Norman Lear was America’s cultural talisman. He just knew how to gather a crowd around their TV sets.
‘Dahmer’ Episode 8 Recap: The Blame Game
Who is to blame for Jeffrey Dahmer? The simplest explanation, the one ultimately prioritized by his victims’ families, the court, and even Jeffrey himself, is that the real culprit is Jeffrey Dahmer. For Jeff, this is a matter of accepting responsibility for his crimes, the heinousness of which he recognizes; death is the only reprieve he seeks. For the families and the court, it’s a matter of not allowing Dahmer to escape punishment, at least in the sense of a life sentence in prison, by pleading insanity.
Barbara Walters’ Dementia Leaves Ex-'The View' Star Frail & Fading Away In NYC Apartment, Sources Reveal
Failing recluse Barbara Walters has been spending her final days in a tragic prison of pain, sources tell RadarOnline.com. Whoopi Goldberg gave Barbara, 93, a birthday shoutout this week on The View but viewers raised questions about the legendary newscaster due to her being MIA since 2016. The TV icon hasn’t been seen in public since 2016. Walters has been suffering from advanced dementia, according to sources, the brains behind The View is said to rarely leave her bed and doesn't even recognize her famous friends.” “Barbara suffers from exhaustion and fatigue, as well as anxiety and agitation,” spilled an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump-Loving Roseanne Barr Returns to Stand-Up With Fox Nation Comedy Special
Roseanne Barr is expected to star in “A Roseanne Comedy Special” on Fox News’ subscription streaming platform, Fox Nation, in early 2023, her first major opportunity since she made a racist tweet, leading to the cancellation of her titular ABC show. “Roseanne is a comedy icon whose humor connects with the American audience like no other. Her ability to channel the challenges of everyday people and find the humor in it all has earned her the passionate following of millions of dedicated fans,” said Fox Nation President Jason Klarman in a statement on Tuesday. “We are thrilled to add her comedy special exclusively to the Fox Nation catalog.” Barr’s comedy will cover various topics, with no subject off limits, according to the company. Fox Nation was originally pitched to expand Fox News’ coverage, but the burgeoning platform is also in talks to sign the likes of Kevin Costner, Sharon Osbourne, Piers Morgan and Kelsey Grammer, according to Variety.Read it at Variety
msn.com
The Duke Behind Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Is Facing Unexpected Legal Consequences
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was one of the most significant events in United Kingdom history (via The Los Angeles Times). The massive event spanned 11 days where several traditional celebrations led up to the historic funeral. The audience surrounding the funeral was astounding. Although the funeral was a private event, it didn't prevent royal fans from gathering to pay their respects to the queen throughout the extended mourning period.
U.K.・
Yes, Netflix’s ‘Dahmer’ Is Exploitative — It Also Sticks Largely to the Facts
Netflix’s “Dahmer,” created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, wants to offer a more progressive view of Milwaukee serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who killed 17 men and boys over the course of a decade and a half. “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” which is indeed the title, aims for that progressive viewpoint in two ways but also, sneakily, a third one. The series considers how the internal failures of law enforcement ultimately enabled Dahmer’s killing spree; a bulk of the 10 hour-long episodes are also devoted to giving voice and face to the victims often overlooked by similar fictionalized serial...
"The War Of The Worlds": At The Movies, On Radio, And On TV
Before it was remade as a television mini-series, and a 2005 feature film starring Tom Cruise, The War of the Worlds, first became a hit in 1953 on the big screen with the original sci-fi motion picture starring Gene Berry and Anne Robinson.
Comments / 0