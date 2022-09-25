Read full article on original website
Related
Kim Kardashian Wows in a Sheer Sequin Gown at Fendi Show
Fendi made its grand debut at New York Fashion Week with a glamorous, star-studded show at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. The event was staged in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Baguette, the house's It bag that rose to prominence in the 2000s and enjoyed a resurgence recently in the 2020s. The highly anticipated show brought out some of New York's A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker, who helped popularize the bag on "Sex and the City."
Lala Anthony Is A Literal Doll At The Fendi Show For Milan Fashion Week
Lala Anthony is her fashion bag, and we love to see it.
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
Kim Kardashian Has Another Marilyn Monroe Moment with Lace Corset Dress and ‘Dolce & Gabbana Pizza’
Kim Kardashian is continuing to pay homage to Marilyn Monroe this year — though her latest venture looks a little different. In a new black-and-white video shared on Instagram, the Skims founder poses in the back of a limousine while paparazzi crowd the slightly rolled-down windows. Kardashian steals glances, laughs and feigns nonchalance towards them in a tousled blonde wig — similar to Monroe herself — while opening a “D&G”- printed box to pick up and eat a slice of pizza.
RELATED PEOPLE
Megan Thee Stallion's Bejeweled Bodysuit and Headpiece Are a Beautiful Nod to Brazil
Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to bold fashion trends; from revealing catsuits to unexpected hip cutouts, she brings her signature playfulness to each look. Most recently, she pulled off one of her go-to silhouettes, showcased in an Instagram post: the bodysuit. The singer, who's been on tour in Brazil,...
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
Jodie Turner-Smith's Pink Hair Deserves Its Own Personal Runway
Jodie Turner-Smith is turning Milan Fashion Week into her own personal runway. On Sept. 23, the actor attended the Gucci spring/summer '23 show, and her hair, which had previously been platinum blond, was a bright pink color. Turner-Smith's hair evolution has continued to keep fans on their toes as the...
Cassie Shines in Chain-Dripping Corset Bodysuit & Spiked Louboutin Boots On The Blonds’ NYFW Runway
Cassie stepped out for a star-making appearance at The Blonds’ Spring 2023 show during New York Fashion Week. However, the singer wasn’t in the front row — instead, she walked the runway to viral acclaim. Strutting to her own 2006 song “Long Way 2 Go,” Cassie posed in a dark blue denim bodysuit with a corseted bodice. Designed by Philippe and David Blond, the daring piece featured a cinched structured waistline and flared leg openings accented with delicate white stitching. Giving the garment a heavy dose of the duo’s signature glamour were metallic gold twisted and curb chains arranged in geometric...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Donatella Versace Takes a Bow in a Sleek Black Dress & Sky-High Platforms at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Donatella Versace walked out for the closing bow of her spring/summer 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week in a sophisticated black evening dress. After her models walked the runway for another successful show for the designer, she took to the runway herself for the closing farewell wearing an asymmetrical collar gown with one single long black sleeve. Donatella paired this look with a pair of black platform boots that hit well above her ankle almost blending into the dress. Of course, her look wouldn’t be complete without some gold Versace jewelry, as she donned a pair of statement earrings. Donatella’s look...
Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Lineup Announced, Featuring Kim Jones, Christopher John Rogers, Iman, Gigi Hadid, and More
Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference returns this year with an in-person event in New York, taking place on October 14. Given the tumultuous and often ground-breaking events that have taken place in the last few years, the conference will be focused on exploring the future of fashion, especially as it relates to topics of sustainability, diversity, social responsibility, and greater representation of all kinds of folks within the industry.
hypebeast.com
No Sesso Turned The Lens Inward for its Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
As CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph’s No Sesso label has been on a steady rise to the top of the fashion industry. Their previous collection cleared the path for them to receive the aforementioned honor, and for Spring/Summer 2023, the co-designers have turned the lens inward as they look toward the future.
Ciao, Kim! Kim Kardashian Makes Milan Fashion Week Debut at Dolce & Gabbana Runway Show: Photos
Ciao, Kim. Kim Kardashian turned heads as she strutted down the catwalk to take a bow at the Dolce & Gabbana runway show during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday, September 24. The Kardashians star, 41, slayed in a sparkling black spaghetti strap, floor-length dress as she made her grand entrance down the runway. Her silhouette was the first sighting before the lights revealed the stunning ensemble the designers chose for her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elle
Bottega Veneta Makes Clothes for Real Life
Over the weekend, all anyone could talk about on Fashion Twitter was Bottega Veneta. Creative director Matthieu Blazy’s sophomore collection for the Italian brand set the Internet ablaze with accolades over his modern take on wardrobe dressing, moving past clichés of the term and creating clothes for now and forever. The new “trend,” in fact, is the anti-trend. It’s personal, it’s private, it’s who we want to be when we get up in the morning and walk out the door. The notion of luxury dressing is dying. Blazy is single-handedly bringing it back to life.
Normani Gives Us Style Goals In An All-Black Burberry Ensemble
Normani was spotted on the scene rocking an all-black Burberry fit that we love!
Gigi Hadid Steps Out During Milan Fashion Week in Guest in Residence Jumpsuit & Converse Sneakers
Gigi Hadid isn’t taking any breaks during fashion month. Right after appearing in runway shows for New York Fashion Week, the model was spotted in Milan. She stepped out on Thursday to go to Versace’s headquarters. For her outing, Hadid wore a jumpsuit from her new line, Guest in Residence. Her brown coveralls, made up of 100 percent cashmere, featured white stitching and gold hardware throughout the garment. Hadid added a white cropped tank top under the jumpsuit and accessorized with a chunky necklace, aviator sunglasses from Amavii and a brown ostrich crossbody bag from Loro Piana. The mom to 2-year-old Khai added...
Bella Hadid Arrives For Milan Fashion Week in Boho Chic Style with Messenger Bag & Cowboy Boots
Bella Hadid is ready to walk the runways at Milan Fashion Week. The model arrived at her hotel in Milan, attempting to look incognito before she reported for Fashion Week duty. Hadid sported a striped sleeve sweater that she hung over her neck like a cape, a cropped white tank top exposing her midriff, brownish-green pants with a slight flare leg, and black cowboy boots. She accessorized with a pair of subtle jade green sunglasses, and a Chanel messenger bag featuring the brand’s iconic interlocking CC logo and a logo strap with a peace sign and flower symbols on it. A burgundy...
Up Close and Personal with Hamish Bowles of World of Interiors and Vogue
There’s nobody quite like Hamish Bowles. The World of Interiors Editor in Chief and Vogue Editor at Large has worked in fashion since the 1980s and has been at Vogue since 1992. Along the way, he’s interviewed the biggest designers in the world, hosted the Met Gala livestream, and profiled Harry Styles—among many other glamorous and fascinating personalities—and his personal clothing archive, collected over a lifetime, is as impressive as his writing career. Today, he's sitting down with Vogue Club members for an intimate Meet the Editor event, with no question off limits.
Kelela Suits Up in Blazer Dress and Strappy Mules for Ferragamo’s Spring 2023 Show at Milan Fashion Week
Kelela took a business-worthy approach to dressing for Salvatore Ferragamo’s Spring 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week. The “Take Me Apart” musician arrived in the red sand-filled courtyard of the Archbishop’s Seminary on Corso Venezia on Saturday, wearing a slim-fitting black blazer dress. Featuring a mini-length hem and pointed lapels, the slick piece made a dynamic statement in its stark minimalism. Featuring a faintly overlapping front hem and curved seams, the dress effortlessly appeared to mimic an oversized blazer’s appearance as well. Completing the singer’s ensemble were silver circle stud earrings, a round “K” pendant necklace and Ferragamo’s own black leather...
Iris Apfel and Ciaté London’s Colorful Collaboration
Iris Apfel may just have celebrated her 101st birthday, but the style icon shows no signs of slowing down. Her newest project: a makeup collaboration with Ciaté London.More from WWDHow Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFWChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color Campaign Consisting of eight stock keeping units — including two eye shadow palettes, three lipsticks, nail wraps and a collectible bag — the collection launched exclusively at Nordstrom on Sept. 29. “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder — you do what makes you feel...
Vice
Fendi SS23 was a Y2K-tinged wardrobe for grown-up Powerpuff Girls
Kim Jones has been thinking a lot about Y2K of late. Sure, nostalgia for the era has lingered in the air for a few seasons now, but something about the period between the late-90s to early-00s remains at the forefront of many designers’ minds — and not just because they’ve been spending time on TikTok. Perhaps it’s because it was the time when fashion really got fun, experimenting with unexpected high-low pairings; the time when is first started dipping its toe into typically lowbrow popular culture, and riffing on the nascent optimism of the early days of the Internet, which allowed us to log on and disappear into a fantasy universe of chatrooms and video games.
Comments / 0