Over the weekend, all anyone could talk about on Fashion Twitter was Bottega Veneta. Creative director Matthieu Blazy’s sophomore collection for the Italian brand set the Internet ablaze with accolades over his modern take on wardrobe dressing, moving past clichés of the term and creating clothes for now and forever. The new “trend,” in fact, is the anti-trend. It’s personal, it’s private, it’s who we want to be when we get up in the morning and walk out the door. The notion of luxury dressing is dying. Blazy is single-handedly bringing it back to life.

