Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Updates on State Response to Tropical Storm Ian, State Emergency Operations Center Activated to Level One

Read full article on original website
Related
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Updates on State Preparedness for Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — This morning, Governor Ron DeSantis issued updates on Hurricane Ian at the State Emergency Operations Center and the Sarasota County Emergency Operations Center with Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie. Ian became a Category 3 hurricane early this morning and continues to rapidly intensify...
kiowacountypress.net
Florida governor issues additional warnings as strengthening hurricane expected to make landfall
(The Center Square) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued new warnings Monday ahead of Hurricane Ian, expected to make landfall this week. It was upgraded from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane Monday morning and is projected to strengthen to a major hurricane. As of 11:00 a.m. Monday,...
Ron DeSantis press conference live: Hurricane Ian update as massive storm nears Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis provided an update this morning on Hurricane Ian as the huge storm tracks toward his state, stating those on the Gulf Coast must heed evacuation recommendations and seek higher ground.
‘You still have time’: Gov. DeSantis urges Floridians to prepare today for Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Floridians need to prepare Tuesday for Hurricane Ian. “You still have time today to execute what you need to do... there’s going to be interruptions in communications, plan for that,” he said. Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAR
What Northwest Floridians should know in case of hurricane-related mandatory evacuations
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- While WEAR News continues to track Hurricane Ian, no matter where the storm makes landfall, it's important for residents to be ready in the event of a mandatory evacuation. The most recent evacuation order in WEAR's viewing area was during Hurricane Sally in September 2020. Low-lying...
wuft.org
Live updates: Hurricane Ian on path toward Gulf Coast, north central Florida
This is a live event and this page will be updated as necessary as Hurricane Ian impacts Florida. You can also sign up to receive local updates through Alert Florida. In anticipation of the effects of Hurricane Ian, Alachua County has now opened a Special Needs Shelter at the Alachua County Senior Recreation Center (5701 N.W. 34th Blvd., Gainesville).
Hurricane Ian causes closures
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local agencies have announced closures as Hurricane Ian prepares to strike Florida. Although forecasters are calling for minimal effects in The Panhandle the leaders of several organizations have announced closures this week. Below is a list of the closures. We will update this list this week as more shutdowns […]
floridapolitics.com
Joe Biden approves emergency declaration in 24 counties bracing for Tropical Storm Ian
That approves a Friday request from Gov. DeSantis, who since declared an emergency statewide. President Joe Biden approved a state of emergency declared for Florida as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to strike the state. The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced federal aid has been made available to supplement state, tribe...
RELATED PEOPLE
wqcs.org
Reminder: All Health Entities Must Comply with Florida Law by Fulfilling Early Prescription Refills During a State of Emergency
Florida - Sunday September 25, 2022: The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has issued a remainder to all health insurers, managed care organizations, and other health entities, that they must comply with provisions of section 252.358, Florida Statutes, which allows for early prescription refills in the event the Governor issues an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, FEMA Update On Tropical Storm Ian 11:30 AM
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press briefing on Sunday at 11:30 am. with the Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and FEMA Regional Administrator Gracia Szczech in reference to Tropical Storm Ian. Please note: in some cases, the briefing can
'This could be the storm that we have all feared': Florida braces for wide-scale power outages
Duke and FPL said system upgrades are expected to help in restoring power.
theapopkavoice.com
DOH: How to build an emergency supply kit for Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian approaches, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County wants to make sure you and your family are prepared. We encourage you to start gathering your supplies now. To assist you, here are some tips. MAKING AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT. An emergency supply kit for your home...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biden Declines To Call Florida Gov. DeSantis As Hurricane Ian Barrels North
Hurricane Ian is set to literally swamp much of Florida’s west coast with torrential rains, triggering an emergency response from state and local authorities about flooding and wind damage. But amid what could be the worst storm the Sunshine State has faced since Hurricane Michael
usf.edu
Counties across the Tampa area are order mandatory hurricane evacuations
Last updated: Monday, Sept. 26 at 6:04 p.m. This webpage will be updated with hurricane evacuation announcements for the greater Tampa Bay region as information becomes available. Hillsborough County. Hillsborough County officials ordered mandatory evacuation for around 300,000 residents ahead of the intensifying hurricane. As of 5 a.m. Monday, forecasters...
CBS News
Hillsborough County initiates mandatory evacuations
TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Tampa Bay residents are getting ready for Hurricane Ian. Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties issued evacuation orders Monday morning. "It's better to be safe than to potentially risk your life. We've seen too many tragedies," said resident, Raquel Zapata. "For all practical purposes, get out...
News4Jax.com
All 11 Northeast Florida school districts closing due to Ian; Universities, other schools also closing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian gains strength and approaches Florida, school districts in Baker, Columbia and Putnam counties decided Monday to close schools later this week. By Tuesday, Duval, St. Johns, Nassau, Clay, Bradford, Alachua, Union and Flagler counties announced they would join them -- meaning all 11...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ian is intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida
Ian had top winds of 125 mph and storm surge up to 14 feet as it moved over the western end of Cuba. It could head for Tampa and St. Petersburg next, the first direct hit on those cities in a century.
News4Jax.com
Crews gather at FPL processing site in Lake City as Hurricane Ian threatens Florida
LAKE CITY, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian threatens to affect parts of Florida later this week, crews are forming plans of how they plan to help in the aftermath. Florida Power & Light is ready to assist different communities in the state. Hundreds of crews from 27 different states...
wqcs.org
Governor Expands State of Emergency to All of Florida
Tallahassee - Saturday September 24, 2022: On Saturday Governor DeSantis issued a revised Executive Order expanding his Friday declaration of a State of Emergency for 29 Counties to a statewide State of Emergency for all of Florida's 67 counties. Additionally, the Governor has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in...
Bay Co. residents prepare for possible hurricane
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Floridians were busy this weekend preparing for what could be a major hurricane headed in their direction. From Tampa Bay to the Florida Panhandle, weather experts and elected officials urge people to keep an eye on the forecast. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to arrive in Florida as a hurricane […]
Comments / 0