ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Updates on State Response to Tropical Storm Ian, State Emergency Operations Center Activated to Level One

alachuachronicle.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Updates on State Preparedness for Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — This morning, Governor Ron DeSantis issued updates on Hurricane Ian at the State Emergency Operations Center and the Sarasota County Emergency Operations Center with Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie. Ian became a Category 3 hurricane early this morning and continues to rapidly intensify...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
wuft.org

Live updates: Hurricane Ian on path toward Gulf Coast, north central Florida

This is a live event and this page will be updated as necessary as Hurricane Ian impacts Florida. You can also sign up to receive local updates through Alert Florida. In anticipation of the effects of Hurricane Ian, Alachua County has now opened a Special Needs Shelter at the Alachua County Senior Recreation Center (5701 N.W. 34th Blvd., Gainesville).
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Hurricane Ian causes closures

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local agencies have announced closures as Hurricane Ian prepares to strike Florida. Although forecasters are calling for minimal effects in The Panhandle the leaders of several organizations have announced closures this week. Below is a list of the closures. We will update this list this week as more shutdowns […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
wqcs.org

Reminder: All Health Entities Must Comply with Florida Law by Fulfilling Early Prescription Refills During a State of Emergency

Florida - Sunday September 25, 2022: The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has issued a remainder to all health insurers, managed care organizations, and other health entities, that they must comply with provisions of section 252.358, Florida Statutes, which allows for early prescription refills in the event the Governor issues an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency.
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

DOH: How to build an emergency supply kit for Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian approaches, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County wants to make sure you and your family are prepared. We encourage you to start gathering your supplies now. To assist you, here are some tips. MAKING AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT. An emergency supply kit for your home...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Emergency#Politics State#The Office Of Governor#The Tropical Storm Ian#Division
usf.edu

Counties across the Tampa area are order mandatory hurricane evacuations

Last updated: Monday, Sept. 26 at 6:04 p.m. This webpage will be updated with hurricane evacuation announcements for the greater Tampa Bay region as information becomes available. Hillsborough County. Hillsborough County officials ordered mandatory evacuation for around 300,000 residents ahead of the intensifying hurricane. As of 5 a.m. Monday, forecasters...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
CBS News

Hillsborough County initiates mandatory evacuations

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Tampa Bay residents are getting ready for Hurricane Ian. Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties issued evacuation orders Monday morning. "It's better to be safe than to potentially risk your life. We've seen too many tragedies," said resident, Raquel Zapata. "For all practical purposes, get out...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
wqcs.org

Governor Expands State of Emergency to All of Florida

Tallahassee - Saturday September 24, 2022: On Saturday Governor DeSantis issued a revised Executive Order expanding his Friday declaration of a State of Emergency for 29 Counties to a statewide State of Emergency for all of Florida's 67 counties. Additionally, the Governor has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Bay Co. residents prepare for possible hurricane

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Floridians were busy this weekend preparing for what could be a major hurricane headed in their direction. From Tampa Bay to the Florida Panhandle, weather experts and elected officials urge people to keep an eye on the forecast. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to arrive in Florida as a hurricane […]
BAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy