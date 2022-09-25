Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Officers looking for suspect accused of stealing victim’s financial information
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville City Police Department said officers are searching for a suspect accused of stealing someone’s financial information to buy things from Greenville businesses. Officers said they believe the suspect could be driving a newer maroon/red 4-door Chevy Silverado. Anyone with information regarding this...
3 arrested in deadly shooting at Upstate pool hall
Three men have been arrested following a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured at a pool hall late Friday evening in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Police looking for woman believed to be homeless
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for a missing woman last seen over a week and a half ago. 31-year-old Amanda Cain was reported missing on Sept. 16 and last known to be in Greenville, according to police. Cain is described as five foot five...
FOX Carolina
Murder trial underway for man accused of dragging deputy with car
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The man charged with murder in the death of Sgt. Conley Jumper made it clear from the start that he would conduct himself as he pleased and represent himself. Jumper, 52, died in the line of duty after a traffic stop along Interstate 85 near...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Gaffney PD investigating after man shot, airlifted to hospital
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department is investigating after a man who had been shot ran into the “Welcome to Gaffney” sign on Sunday. Deputies said they were called to a “possible fight” at Tumeby’s Taproom located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway around 1:50 a.m.. Several minutes later, Gaffney Police were called to a shots fired call in the area of 720 South Granard Street.
thejournalonline.com
ACSO investigates stabbing incident – Hwy. 86
Anderson County Deputies responded to a reported active shooter Saturday night at the intersection of Highway 86 and I-85. When deputies arrived they found one individual who had apparently been stabbed. Medshore and several QRV’s also responded. (Photo by David Rogers)
Deputies find missing teen in Greenville Co.
Deputies need the public's assistance in finding a teen who was last seen Sunday evening in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Officials investigate threat at West-Oak High School in Oconee
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Oconee Announced that they recently investigated a threat written on the bathroom stall at West-Oak High School. Officials said the message was found on Friday and threatened violence on Monday morning. According to officials, the threat was investigated, and they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Court order reveals what prosecutors believe is on murder suspect’s phone
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A court order compelling Zachary Hughes, a suspect charged with murder in Greenville County, to disclose his iPhone passcode revealed new details about what prosecutors believe is on the phone. After a hearing on Sept. 1, a judge agreed with the state to compel Hughes...
FOX Carolina
Greenville County baby’s death ruled a homicide
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the death of a 1-year-old baby is being investigated as a homicide. EMS was called to a home on Caleb Drive in Greer on Aug. 15 for a 1-year-old girl who was not breathing. The coroner said paramedics...
WYFF4.com
Special needs bus driver in South Carolina dies after driving more than 1 million miles for the district
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A bus driver in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with more than a million miles behind the wheel has died, according to Spartanburg School District One. The district announced Tuesday on Facebook the 'untimely' passing of Lynn Pittman. Pittman began driving a bus in 1978 in Spartanburg...
Pacolet residents unite in prayer amid search for new police officers
Pacolet residents and elected leaders came together Sunday in prayer, following mass resignation within the police department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wspa.com
Teen dies in Laurens Co. crash, coroner says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died late Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County. Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified Jayden Bailey, 16, of Gray Court as the victim. The crash happened on Old Laurens Road in Gray Court. Bailey was pronounced dead at...
FOX Carolina
Man accused of killing deputy during traffic stop stands trial
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Opening statements are scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. in the trial of a man accused of killing a Greenville County deputy during a traffic stop in 2020. Ray Kelly faces 10 charges including murder, resisting arrest with assault, and drug trafficking. The solicitor’s office...
FOX Carolina
Coroner releases cause of death for 4-year-old killed in July
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office released new details on the 4-year-old who was allegedly killed by her half-brother in July. Deputies said Joanna Lockaby was tragically found dead inside a plastic bin near her house on July 20, 2022. Shortly after the discovery, her half-brother, 17-year-old William Micah Hester, was taken into custody and charged with murder.
WYFF4.com
Driver dead following crash in Greenville County, troopers say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a driver died in a crash in Greenville County. Troopers said it happened Saturday evening on U.S. Highway 276. They said the driver of an Oldsmobile Alero was attempting to make a left turn on the highway,...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County deputies investigating after altercation leads to shots fired
PIEDMONT, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after shots were fired. It happened Saturday evening around 8 on Highway 86. The Sheriff's office says it seemed like an altercation happening in a parking lot, which led to the shots being fired. We're told...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Belton
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 16-year-old Karma Ellenburg was last seen in Belton off of Highway 252. If anyone has information about her whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office or send an anonymous tip to www.p3tips.com.
FOX Carolina
At least one injured during early morning shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at a business on Sunday morning. Deputies said they responded to Matthew’s Entertainment at 6320 Augusta Road just after the shooting was reported at 5:15 A.M. When deputies arrived,...
Comments / 6