This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016The LanternAnn Arbor, MI
New Orleans-inspired vegan bar opens in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor will soon have its own slice of New Orleans, thanks to a new bar opening in early October. The North Star Lounge, 301 N. Fifth Ave., is set to bring a casual, New Orleans-style bar to Ann Arbor, with a focus on showcasing small artists from a variety of genres. The lounge, the newest concept from the Detroit Street Filling Station, also claims to be the first all-vegan bar in Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
There will be a mile of food trucks at this Detroit fall festival
The air is crisp and fall has officially fallen. Our community has the opportunity to really get into the fall spirit with fun for the whole family. How does a pumpkin patch, music, entertainment, and about a mile stretch of food trucks sound?. Well, there will be all that and...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Detroit, MI — 40 Top Places!
Nothing starts a leisurely weekend in Detroit quite like a satisfying brunch. Whether you’re looking for a sugar rush, a hearty meal, or a hangover remedy, the Motor City has tons of daytime options to please your palate. And, guess what?. We’re helping you enjoy the best brunch in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s Bloom City Club opens new Ypsilanti dispensary
ANN ARBOR – Michigan-based Bloom City Club is growing with the addition of a new Ypsilanti location. Having opened in mid-September, the new dispensary at 121 E. Michigan Ave. offers recreational cannabis products. “Our flagship location is nearby in Ann Arbor so it just makes sense to bring the...
welovedexter.com
Lewis Jewelers new Ann Arbor retail location is a crown jewel
It’s bright, shiny, spacious and quite spectacular. And it’s the new crown jewel in Ann Arbor. Lewis Jewelers, the family-run jeweler that has called Ann Arbor home since 1974, recently opened its new retail location near the Westgate Shopping Plaza. They simply outgrew their longtime space on Stadium Boulevard. Ironically, the perfect location for their expanding operation became available just down the street.
Detroit restaurant named on "best" list in New York Times
(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit restaurant is the lone Michigan location featured on a New York times "Best" list.Freya, located in the Milwaukee Junction neighborhood of Detroit is featured on the "50 places in America we're most excited about right now" restaurant list."I look forward to when there's more representation from Detroit, says Sandy Levine, co-owner of Freya. He says the city's restaurant scene has been gaining a lot steam over recent years.Freya opened in 2021. Levine and his business partner bought the building in 2019 and says the North End is rich in history and they wanted to be...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: Pequeño Cantina
DETROIT – On this Tasty Tuesday, we’re munching on the Mexican cuisine and cocktails offered at Pequeño Cantina in Detroit. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Pequeño Cantina is located off of Livernois near West Outer Drive...
Tour spacious ranch-style home featuring heated swim spa near Ann Arbor
LODI TWP – Tucked into a quiet, picturesque neighborhood just a few minutes from Michigan Stadium, a modern, understated home hides open-concept luxury. 6530 Heron Court is a four-bed, three-and-a-half-bath ranch style home that features nearly 4,000 feet of finished living space. Tucked into a gently-sloping hillside, the home’s recently-renovated deck overlooks a natural prairie and walking trails that give it an air of seclusion and privacy.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor City Clerk’s office opening two satellite locations on University of Michigan’s campus
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor City Clerk’s Office is opening two satellite locations on University of Michigan’s central and north campuses. Its location at the University of Michigan Museum of Art was first established ahead of the 2020 General Election. The satellite location at UMMA officially reopened on Tuesday and is offering in-person voter registration and absentee ballot requests.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Have tea with real Rosie the Riveters of WWII at The Newton in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Get the chance to meet the real “We Can Do It” women who worked in factories in Southeast Michigan during World War II while enjoying an afternoon tea and live music at the historic Newtown Inn. The event will take place on Saturday from...
What makes Horrocks so popular? The history of Lansing's favorite market
From live music to everyday grocery shopping, Horrocks Farmers Market offers a wide range of services, including food trucks, garden centers, a gelato business, floral arrangements, a candy counter and even a pizzeria. Horrocks has gained a longstanding reputation for its product and atmospheric quality for over 60 years.The market began in 1959 as a fruit stand and Christmas tree farm, but it quickly became a full-time operation, featuring a wide selection of produce and deli products. "Because my grandma and grandpa were farmers, the money they had was just the money they had, so they had their savings for...
Ann Arbor boutique gathering wedding gowns to help people fighting cancer
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Brush off the old wedding gown packed away in the closet – a local boutique is looking for dress donations. The Brides Project, the revenue arm of a local organization supporting those impacted by cancer, opened its “60 in 60″ campaign in September, with the goal of gathering 60 wedding dresses by the end of October.
Chick-fil-A opening new Metro Detroit location on Sept. 29
(CBS DETROIT) - Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Southfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.The fast-food restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.It will be located at 28588 Telegraph Rd. Southfield, MI 48034. To celebrate the opening of the new location, Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in the local community.For more information and to find other Chick-fil-A locations near you, visit here.
wcsx.com
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Pride Source
Danielle Eve, Dead at 61, Captured Spirit and Joy of Michigan LGBTQ+ Nightlife Through Her Photography
She helped us see ourselves in a better light. Danielle Eve, who photographed southeast Michigan’s queer nightlife for over 25 years, succumbed to a brief battle with cancer and died Sept. 19. She was 61. Eve did not like to focus on the past and rarely talked about her...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Explore Indian culture by celebrating Navaratri in Livonia this weekend
LIVONIA, Mich. – Explore the rich culture of India as the Resham Singh Foundation hosts a celebration for Navaratri. On Sunday, the Burton Manor in Livonia will be filled with Indian flavors, shopping, authentic fashion and entertainment. The event starts at 12 p.m. and lasts till 9 p.m. There...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Chick-fil-A plans next standalone restaurant in Oakland County
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Chick-fil-A is planning to open its first standalone store in Southfield. The new restaurant will be off Telegraph Road near West 12 Mile Road and will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m for dine-in, carry-out, mobile orders and drive-thru. The fast...
wcsx.com
Westland’s Halloween Secret – Hush
It’s a secret I have to share… Westland’s Halloween secret: Hush Haunted Attraction in Westland. I had a chance to preview this place and I think it’s pretty genius. Hush is a haunted house with TONS of fun (and scary) characters plus three secret bars. I made my way through the haunted attraction, hidden speak-easy or three and landed at Legendary Axe…where I practiced my axe-throwing skills in case the zombie apocalypse really does happen. PS: I think their food is delicious.
New street closures coming for Ann Arbor high-rise construction project
ANN ARBOR, MI - Utility construction for a new 13-story high-rise being built along the University of Michigan’s central campus is slated to close more streets in October. Vic Village South, the apartment building slated for 1100 South University Ave., will take the place of what was once a row of one- and two-story commercial buildings demolished in late 2020 to make way for the project.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Dearborn book bans spark protest and support
Community members on both sides of a book banning debate protested in Dearborn on Sunday. The Detroit News reports around 125 people attended the “Books Unite Us – Censorship Divides Us” rally outside the Henry Ford Centennial Library to protest the banning of books in the city’s school libraries.
