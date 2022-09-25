Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
3 Lions takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions had the lead over the Minnesota Vikings for a vast majority of the game. In fact, the only time Detroit relinquished the lead was with 45 seconds remaining. Unfortunately, that came in the fourth quarter. And those 45 seconds weren’t enough to regain the lead. The...
FOX Sports
Saints limp to London with plenty of wide receiver issues
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints boarded a plane to London on Sunday night with plenty of excess baggage, including a two-game losing streak and several questions at wide receiver. Veteran starting wideout Michael Thomas left New Orleans’ 22-14 loss to Carolina with a toe injury. Jarvis...
Yardbarker
Saints’ Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers
Alvin Kamara was labeled as doubtful for Week 3 after missing last week’s defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a rib injury. Kamara was a restricted participant in Saints practices this week after missing the Buccaneers’ game in Week 2. In Kamara’s absence, RB Mark Ingram II started and will most likely start again if Kamara misses. But if Kamara plays, he’s a lock to start against a Carolina Panthers defense that has given up 140 yards or more to RB Nick Chubb and 70 yards or more to RB Saquon Barkley.
NFL World Reacts To The Saints' Depressing Performance
For years, the New Orleans Saints were known for their explosive offenses. However, since Drew Brees retired, scoring has sometimes been a struggle for the Saints. It has been impossible so far today. The Saints have been shut out through the first three quarters against the Carolina Panthers. New Orleans...
Saints vs Panthers big-play blog: Follow all the action from Week 3 in Charlotte
The Panthers and Saints both enter Week 3 in desperate need of a bounce-back win. But only one team can leave with positive vibes. Follow all the action on WWL and Audacy.
NBC Sports
Panthers cut Arron Mosby
The Panthers opened a roster spot Monday afternoon. They waived rookie linebacker Arron Mosby. The team signed him from the practice squad last week but made him inactive for Sunday’s game against the Saints. The undrafted rookie from Fresno State spent the summer in the Panthers’ training camp.
