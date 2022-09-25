ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Tampa, FL
Green Bay, WI
Football
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
saturdaytradition.com

De'Vondre Campbell comes up with game-saving play for Packers against Tampa Bay

De’Vondre Campbell came up big for the Packers in their 14-12 defensive showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Minnesota standout reached up and tipped a 2-point conversion away from the awaiting hands of Bucs receiver Russell Gage. Had Gage been able to come down with the throw from Tom Brady, the Bucs would have likely sent the game into overtime.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy