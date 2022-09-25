Read full article on original website
Fox News
'New' classic Ford F-250 pickup revealed at an astonishing price
Ford's F-Series Super Duty pickups are not what they used to be. The heavy haulers have evolved from basic work trucks into a full lineup of models that includes high-end luxury trims with prices over $100,000. And now, there is a new way to bring the old ones in line...
Single-Seater NA Mazda Miata Speedster Packs ND MX-5 Power
There are few automotive cults quite like Miatadom. Tesla Stans will cancel the heck out of your Twitter profile, but go to a Cars and Coffee and say out loud that you think a Miata is overrated (aside from the third-generation NC) and watch the chaos descend and fire and brimstone rain down. Yeah, we Miata owners are a hardcore bunch for drivers of machines that are this slow and underpowered. But every once in a while, something in the Miata world happens that everyone can universally agree is cool as heck. The Gorgona Cars NM Concept - which stands for Naked Monoposto - is such a thing.
Ferrari Purosangue Debuts With 715-HP V12 And Suicide Doors
Ferrari's first-ever production four-door, four-seat vehicle. Features a 715-horsepower front-mid-mounted 6.5-liter V12. Front and rear transmission units create an effective AWD system. 0-62 mph in 3.3 seconds, top speed of 193 mph. Following an age of development and numerous spy shots and teasers, Ferrari has finally revealed its first-ever SUV...
Lamborghini Aventador Production Ends... Again
All good things come to an end. After building 11,465 units, Lamborghini is done assembling the Aventador. The final car is an Ultimae Roadster with a special shade of blue from the brand's Ad Personam customization division. It's going to a buyer in Switzerland. Technically, this is the second time...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?
Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat. What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Some Millionaire Built a Bentley Arnage Woody Wagon and Now It’s for Sale
Mobile.deFitted with the all-wheel-drive system from a Cadillac Escalade, this strange Bentley is built to conquer the Alps.
The Verge
Mercedes-Benz’s electric G-Wagen is coming in mid-2024, chairman says
Mercedes-Benz’s electric G-Wagen will arrive in mid-2024, the company’s chairman Ola Källenius said during a roundtable with reporters this week, according to Autoblog. Källenius also said he drove a prototype version of the electric SUV at the company’s testing facility in Graz, Austria, and came away convinced that the future of off-road adventure is electric.
CNBC
Convertibles drive into the sunset as automakers invest in electric vehicles
Convertibles – once a sign of open-air freedom and summer adventures – are increasingly fading away as companies shift to EVs and SUVs. Sales of traditional drop-tops such as the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang as well as roadsters like the Mazda Miata have plummeted in the U.S. to less than 100,000 vehicles annually.
Carscoops
Porsche To Introduce Three-Row Electric SUV That’s “Very Un-Porsche-Like”
Porsche is looking into a new future and, as a result, it will necessarily have to make some brave new decisions. The one likely to garner the most negative reaction is a new three-row SUV code-named K1. The range-topping model will be positioned above the Cayenne, according to unnamed American...
Carscoops
2023 BMW Z4 Gains New Colors And A Revised Grille But No Manual Gearbox
BMW has opted to give the Z4 roadster a subtle refresh for the 2023 model year bringing with it an expanded color palette, more standard features, a subtly tweaked grille, and new optional 19-inch alloy wheels. What it doesn’t get, at least for now, is the long-rumored manual gearbox option.
7 All-Wheel Drive Electric Cars, Trucks, and SUVs to Test Drive In 2022
Shopping for an EV with all-wheel drive? You're in luck. The post 7 All-Wheel Drive Electric Cars, Trucks, and SUVs to Test Drive In 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Driven: Is The 2023 BMW 8 Series Convertible Worth $100,000?
In a world where luxurious two-door convertibles are sales poison, it feels strange that BMW has two such vehicles in its lineup. There's the 4 Series Convertible, which spans from reasonably affordable to outright expensive, and the 8 Series Convertible is the company's flagship model, so of course it's pricey. We haven't forgotten about the Z4, but that's a sportier, smaller roadster. The 2023 8 Series lineup received a slight update at the start of the year, and CarBuzz has never had the chance to sample it in the base 840i guise with its turbocharged six-cylinder engine - until now.
Carscoops
New Nissan Patrol Warrior SUV Confirmed For Australia With Off-Road Focus
Nissan Australia will soon have a potent new variant of the Patrol available to customers, dubbed the Patrol Warrior. The Patrol Warrior has been developed and will be built by Premcar, already responsible for building the Navara Pro-4X Warrior that we had the opportunity to test earlier in the year. The Patrol Warrior will follow a similar recipe to the ultimate version of the Navara and adopt a series of modifications to make it even more potent when taken off-roading.
2023 Toyota Sequoia Production Begins At Upgraded Texas Factory
The last day of summer in the northern hemisphere was the first day of production for the 2023 Toyota Sequoia. The third-generation SUV is rolling off the line at Toyota Texas, the automaker's large manufacturing facility in San Antonio and the new exclusive location for Sequoia production. The sprawling facility...
Carscoops
2023 Infiniti QX50 Update Adds $48,500 Sport Trim Level And More Equipment For All Grades
Infiniti has refreshed its QX50 SUV with the introduction of a new Sport trim level and by adding extra equipment as standard to the rest of the range, including the company’s Infiniti Premium Care maintenance package. The QX50 range kicks off with the $40,300 QX50 Pure ($42,300 with all-wheel...
Carscoops
Maserati Shows Us More Of The Track-Only Project24 Hypercar
A few months ago, Maserati announced the Project24 with a trio of official sketches, and now the company is back with a few more illustrations of its limited-production track-only hypercar. With the additional imagery Maserati wants to highlight its customization program called Fuoriserie. The Project24, which will be produced in...
Carscoops
Mercedes To Unveil The 2023 EQE Electric SUV On October 16
Mark your calendars, because Mercedes will livestream the unveiling of its fourth all-electric EQ model, the EQE SUV, on Sunday, October 16, 2022. An all-electric all-rounder, the new EQE SUV will be presented at 8:00 pm CEST (2:00 pm EST), in a video that alternates “between dream scenes and reality.” Expected to be very similar to the EQE sedan, this latest model will be a slightly smaller and more affordable counterpoint to the EQS SUV.
Carscoops
Citroen Unveils New Logo Inspired From Its Past, Teases New Concept
Citroen revealed its new brand identity and logo which is a reinterpretation of the 1919 original. The oval with the double chevron emblem will debut in a new concept before the end of the month, before finding its way into future production models starting from mid-2023. Interestingly, this is not the first time we see it, as it debuted in the side graphics of the futuristic Citroen 19_19 Concept back in 2019.
Carscoops
New Volvo EX90 Will Use A Radar To Make Sure You Don’t Forget Kids And Pets Inside
Rear seat reminders have proven to be useful, as sometimes young children or pets can be forgotten inside a car. Now, Volvo has announced the first system on earth that works with radar and which will be offered on the brand’s upcoming EX90 flagship electric SUV. U.S. statistics show...
Carscoops
Mazda Could Soon Sell Its Stake In Russian Joint Venture
Mazda could sell its stake in their Russian joint venture to local car manufacturer Sollers. Mazda and Sollers currently operate a joint venture in the country and began producing vehicles together at a Vladivostok facility in 2012. In addition to building one of Sollers’ models for the local market, the factory also handles the production of the Mazda CX-5 and Mazda6.
