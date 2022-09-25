ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson goes viral for unusual item in his hotel room

Lamar Jackson is certainly built different to say the least. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback went viral this weekend over a workout video that he posted to his public Instagram Story. In the video, Jackson was running on a treadmill. Nothing unusual about that, right? Well, you see … the thing is … the treadmill … was actually located inside of his hotel room.
FanBuzz

Lamar Jackson's Focus is on His Future, With or Without the Baltimore Ravens

Distractions; they can derail a player or entire team's success. There isn't a shortage of potential distractions or scandals in sports, no matter how hard franchises across all leagues attempt to dodge them, and this year has already had a doozy of distractions within the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens and their flock have found themselves with a surprising distraction tied to their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson.
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson takes a shot at his critics after Ravens beat Patriots

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has heard the criticism and he thinks it's unwarranted. And you know what? He's right. One of the constant critiques of Jackson's skill set is his ability as a pocket passer. But through the first three games of the 2022 NFL season, it's extremely hard to justify those concerns.
NBC Sports

Ravens' Harbaugh makes bold statement about Patriots' 2022 outlook

Morale is quite low in New England right now. The Patriots are 1-2 after committing four second-half turnovers in a 36-27 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. They also lost starting quarterback Mac Jones to a reported high ankle sprain, and with backup Brian Hoyer likely to start on the road against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, its very possible New England will be 1-3 after four games.
FOX Sports

Davante Adams 'frustrated and angry' with Raiders 0-3 start | THE HERD

Davante Adams admitted that he is frustrated and angry with the Las Vegas Raiders' 0-3 start. The Raiders are coming off a tough Week 3 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Adams is entering his first season in Vegas after leaving Aaron Rodgers for college teammate Derek Carr. Colin Cowherd reacts to Adams' comments.
FOX Sports

Are Jalen Hurts, Eagles now Super Bowl contenders? | THE HERD

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated their NFC East rival Washington Commanders 24-8 to improve to 3-0 on the season. Jalen Hurts went 22-for-35 for 340 yards and three touchdowns, while Carson Wentz struggled and finished 25-for-43 for 211 yards. Does this prove the Eagles are now Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd weighs in.
FOX Sports

Are Aaron Rodgers' Packers a top-10 team?

The Green Bay Packers are 2-1 in the young 2022 NFL season. After a blowout loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay beat the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Green Bay's two wins, however, weren't as impressive to some. The Bears have a young quarterback in Justin Fields, who...
FOX Sports

Why Bills should be cautious with Josh Allen after loss to Dolphins | THE HERD

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills in a 21-19 slugfest. Josh Allen went 42-for-63 for 447 yards and two touchdowns, while Tua Tagovailoa completed 13 of his 18 pass attempts for 186 yards and one touchdown. Despite the Bills' loss, Colin Cowherd breaks down why they are still the better team and also shares his concern for Allen long-term.
FOX Sports

Dolphins show they're one of NFL's best teams with win over Bills

The Miami Dolphins were so dang close to having their own version of The Butt Fumble. Punter Thomas Morstead was backed up in his own end zone with about two minutes left in the game when he booted the ball off the rear end of his punt protector, Blake Ferguson. That farcical gaffe led to a safety — and the Dolphins were forced to give the ball back to the Bills for a shot to take the lead.
FOX Sports

Tua leads Dolphins to 3-0 start after defeating Josh Allen, Bills | UNDISPUTED

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins improved to 3-0 with a 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills after Josh Allen was unable to spike the ball in the final seconds to set up a potential game winning field goal. The failed clock management caused Bills Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey to have quite a reaction in the booth. Skip Bayless breaks down the biggest reason the Dolphins pulled off the win.
FOX Sports

Bills' undefeated streak ended by underdog Dolphins | THE CARTON SHOW

Week 3 was the week of upsets, one of which being the Miami Dolphins coming out on top over the Buffalo Bills. Craig Carton and Nick Wright talk the highlights of the game, and Nick shares why Bills fans should be a little concerned that their team hasn't quite figured out how to win the tough games.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Vikings-Saints, pick

The Minnesota Vikings head to England to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Minnesota and New Orleans are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. The Vikings improved to 2-1 with a 28-24 defeat of the Detroit Lions. New Orleans fell to 1-2 after losing to the Carolina Panthers, 22-14.
FOX Sports

Justin Jefferson's hidden impact; what are Bears doing with Justin Fields?

Week 3 provided absolutely no chill, as we again saw dramatic and unexpected performances across the league. The NFC North was no exception. There is now a three-way tie for first place in the division between the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, all knotted at 2-1 on the season.
