ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

George Harrison and His Sister Healed Their Years-Long Rift Before He Died

By Emma McKee
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

TL;DR:

  • George Harrison’s sister moved to Illinois and promoted The Beatles there.
  • George Harrison and his sister healed their rift before his death.
  • After seeing her brother’s life, George Harrison’s sister said she would never want to be rich.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39XqcW_0i9rKjff00
George Harrison | Michael Putland/Getty Images

George Harrison and his sister Louise were close in his adolescence. He visited her in Illinois , and she worked to promote The Beatles when they were first starting out as a band. Later in life, though, Harrison and Louise had a falling out. Luckily, they were able to reconcile before the end of Harrison’s life.

George Harrison’s sister helped promote The Beatles in America

Louise’s husband was a coal mine engineer, so she moved to Benton, Illinois , from England. There, The Beatles were practically unheard of, even though they were exploding in popularity across the Atlantic. Louise wanted to help them find fans in the United States.

“I was running around radio stations trying to get their records played,” she told the Daily Mail in 2013. “I was writing to their manager Brian Epstein every week with my research on the American music scene. He’d write back thanking me and asking if I could do the same for some of his other bands. I was really quite helpful in getting the band into the U.S.”

She said she did this because she wanted to see her brother succeed.

“I didn’t need any reward,” she explained. “My kid brother had a band and I wanted to see them succeed.”

The siblings became close again before his death

Harrison and Louise reportedly had a falling out in the 1990s over a bed and breakfast she promoted called A Hard Day’s Night. He believed she was exploiting his celebrity from The Beatles, and the two stopped talking for years. Before his death, though, Louise drove to Staten Island, where he was receiving medical treatment.

“We were able to look into each other’s eyes again with love,” she told the Liverpool Echo in 2001. “It was a very, very positive and loving meeting. I felt very much at peace as I drove home after seeing him. I hated seeing him in that shape when he had been such a vital, wonderful man. But he still had his humor. It was distressing, but also I knew that he was on his way, back to where he belonged.”

Louise’s friend Dorothy revealed that even through their falling out, Louise never stopped loving her brother.

“Even though they didn’t speak for so long, Louise never stopped loving George,” Dorothy told the Sunday People . “She was so proud of everything he’d achieved with The Beatles.”

George Harrison’s sister said she would never want to live a life like his

Louise’s immense pride in her brother did not mean that she would want a life like his. She explained that after seeing his experience with money and fame, she wanted no part of it .

“George never enjoyed being rich — he said that the Beatles were just targets when they became rich and there was always some predator coming after them,” she said. “Every gold digger in the world was after the Beatles.”

She wouldn’t even buy a lottery ticket on the off chance that she won big.

“I didn’t want to become a millionaire after what happened to him,” she said. “I won’t even buy a lottery ticket for fear of winning.”

RELATED: George Harrison’s Son Dhani ‘Freaked Out’ When He Learned His Dad Was in The Beatles

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Epstein
Person
George Harrison
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Celebrity#Staten Island#Rift#Tl#The Daily Mail#American
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Opened Up About the Tragic Death of His Son

NCIS star David McCallum has had a lot of success in his life and career but there’s also been sadness and heartbreak. Back in 1989, his adopted son Jason died from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26 years old and was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the young man had been struggling with drug addiction. McCallum finds himself among many other parents who have to deal with a tragedy like this.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

192K+
Followers
115K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy