Kansas City, MO

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News

Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Goes Viral Sunday

Erin Andrews is off to a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 broadcasting team for the network, as her old partners, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, left for ESPN's "Monday Night Football." Last weekend, Andrews and...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Heschel Walker has bizarre take on controversial Atlanta Braves name

The 2021 World Series Champion Atlanta Braves visited The White House on Monday on an invitation from President Joe Biden and the team’s presence in Washington reignited a debate about the controversial “Braves.” While it sounds like the Biden administration is open to a conversation about changing the name, former Georgia Bulldogs star and Georgia senate candidate Herschel Walker is not.
MLB
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Russell Wilson News

Through three weeks this NFL season, the Denver Broncos offense really hasn't been humming the way people thought it would when they mortgaged the house for Russell Wilson. But one notable stat really points out the difference between Wilson's team now and the team he left behind. According to ESPN...
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to referees blatant missed penalty

NFL referees certainly don’t have easy jobs. There’s a lot to watch on any given play and sometimes things simply go unnoticed as a result. That was the case during Monday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when the referees missed an absolutely blatant pass interference penalty on the Giants.
DALLAS, TX
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw ‘So Happy’ For Albert Pujols

Clayton Kershaw didn’t have a clean inning on Saturday night but still turned in a quality start to help the Los Angeles Dodgers bounce back from being shut out by the St. Louis Cardinals. While Kershaw gave up a two-run home run to Nolan Arenado, it was his matchups...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Terrifying Sight On Bucs Field Sunday Afternoon

Usually it's hard to keep fans away from the field leading up to an NFL game. But there was something so terrifying on the field at Raymond James Stadium that fans were ready to run away. Prior to today's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers in...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Fans had the same complaint about ESPN while watching Texas game

Fans watching Saturday’s game between Texas and Texas Tech had the same complaint just as things were getting underway. ESPN was airing the game, but they also wanted to keep fans updated on Aaron Judge’s pursuit of 61 home runs this season. When Judge came to the plate in the New York Yankees’ 7-5 win over the Boston Red Sox, ESPN cut in so sports fans could be able to watch in case the slugger went deep.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Horrifying Bucs Visual On Sunday

There is a lot of buzz around today's Bucs-Packers game in Tampa, in some cases literally. Before the game, television cameras captured a terrifying image: a hive of bees inside one of the goalposts at Raymond James Stadium. We're not sure how long the bees have been there, but there's...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Rockies play the Padres in series rubber match

San Diego Padres (84-68, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (65-87, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (6-7, 4.23 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (9-10, 4.38 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -152, Rockies +129; over/under is 11...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Darvish earns 16th win, Padres gain ground in wild-card race

DENVER (AP) — Yu Darvish settled in after surrendering a leadoff homer and earned his career-high-tying 16th win as the San Diego Padres climbed into second place in the NL wild-card race by beating the Colorado Rockies 9-3 on Saturday night. Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim each had two-run...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Cora addresses relationship with Bloom after trying Red Sox season

To say the Boston Red Sox underachieved in 2022 would be an understatement. After reaching Game 6 of the 2021 American League Championship Series, the Red Sox are set to finish under .500 and last in the AL East for the second time in three years. Despite those poor results, team president Sam Kennedy said both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora will return in 2023.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Jamaal Williams’ racy touchdown dance

On Sunday afternoon, Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams had a dominant performance against the Minnesota Vikings, rushing for 87 yards on the ground while finding the end zone twice. But his most viral moment of the night didn’t come during one of his touchdowns, but after. When Williams...
DETROIT, MI

