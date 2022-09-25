Potatoes – the iconic tuber and the prized produce of the state of Idaho — are the staple starch for many people, making its mark on nearly any plate, whether that be via french fries, mashed potatoes, roasted potatoes, gnocchi, latkes, or any of its many other iterations. While most are certainly adherents of potatoes in all of their permutations, there is one thing that some potato fans disagree on: scrub versus wash versus do nothing. Read ahead to get into the nitty-gritty of what the experts recommend.

