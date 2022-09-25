Read full article on original website
12tomatoes.com
CVS Announced It’s Closing Doors For Good
Not all that long ago, we would get in our car and drive to the store if we needed to buy something. That changed in recent years, partly due to new technology and partly due to the pandemic. More than likely, you have gotten caught up in the convenience of...
Customer Who Tried to Take Back $3,000 Tip Sued by Restaurant
"We thought somebody was actually trying to do a good thing," said manager Zachary Jacobson at Alfredo's Pizza in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
McDonald’s To Give Free Burgers with $1 Purchase on National Cheeseburger Day
Nowhere but in America are national food days celebrated more. There might only be 365 days in a calendar year, but there are hundreds of national days to honor each and every month, as sites like...
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's 24-hour menu shake-up warning to customers
McDonald's has given a 24-hour warning to customers that a big menu shake-up is imminent. It will see a number of favourites disappear from restaurants and drive-throughs. But while some menu items will no longer be sold, a firm favourite is making a comeback to the fast-food giant. It is bringing back Spicy McNuggets from tomorrow, (Wednesday, September 7).
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s is giving away free cheeseburgers: Here are all the details
While some people have alleged that the size of McDonald’s burgers is shrinking, McDonald’s fans do have a great reason to rejoice because of the latest news from the fast-food giant. As reported by Thrillist,McDonald’s would be offering their cheeseburgers for absolutely free in order to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day in the USA.
Chipotle Employee Confronts Customer Who Used “Cheap” Burrito Hack in Viral TikTok
America's currently experiencing the worst inflation the country has ever seen in the past 40 years. As a result, the prices of products, even budget retailers like Dollar Tree are feeling the squeeze, resulting in customers paying more money for reduced quantities in some of the chain's most-purchased items. Article...
This Is Why Chick-Fil-A Employees Always Say “My Pleasure”
Chick-fil-A is one of America’s most popular fast-food chains specializing in making chicken sandwiches. This fast food master has its operations greatly influenced by the religious stance of its founder. Chick-fil-A employees will always say “my pleasure” instead of the normal response “thank you” after serving their customers. These magic words have made the fast-food brand stand out for its heartwarming customer service.
The Discontinued Cracker Barrel Dish Fans Are Desperate To Taste Again
Cracker Barrel has been around for a long time, having first opened its doors back in 1969 in Tennessee. Over the years, it's no surprise that the menu would inevitably change, adding and dropping new menu items time after time until we eventually got the menu we know and love today. But even that menu is changing!
Where to get free (or really cheap) burgers for National Cheeseburger Day
When is National Cheeseburger Day 2022? What day is National Cheeseburger Day? What are the best National Cheeseburger Day 2022 deals? Where can you get deals for National Cheeseburger Day 2022? Is McDonald’s doing anything for National Cheeseburger Day 2022?
CNET
National Cheeseburger Day 2022: McDonald's, Smashburger, Dairy Queen Offer Meaty Deals
National Cheeseburger Day is Sept. 18. We don't know who first laid a slice of fromage on a beef patty. Restaurateurs from California to Kentucky have claimed credit. But Louis Ballast, owner of Denver's Humpty Dumpty Drive-In, trademarked "the cheeseburger" in March 1935 (though the term is fully generic now).
Enjoy $1.50 Tacos at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on National Taco Day
It’s crunch time! Oct. 4 is National Taco Day — a day for taco lovers everywhere to celebrate their favorite food. And there’s no better day to crunch on bargain tacos, including at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. Fuzzy Taco Shop’s signature Baja tacos are served on your...
McDonald's Refuses to Serve Man Cheese Slice as He Ordered a Vegan McPlant
"I'm a vegetarian so I love the McPlant. I just don't like vegan cheese, and I've never had a problem before swapping it out," the man told Newsweek.
Taco Bell Brings Back Fan Favorite Grilled Cheese Burrito to Menu
Taco Bell is resurrecting another one of its most popular menu items for a limited time to California with three options. Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite menu item to CaliforniaCredit: Adobe.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Is A Fast Casual Restaurant
Chipotle Mexican Grill Restaurant(Image is author's) Mexican food has long been a favorite of many people living in the United States. With Mexico being on the southern border, Mexican restaurants have been plentiful throughout the United States.
Did You Know That Chicken Tenders Were Invented in New Hampshire?
Yep, that was this writer's reaction too. You learn something new every day, and it turns out that the Granite State is the birthplace of a delectable dish straight from the heavens: chicken tenders. Or as we like to call them, chicken tendies. You know 'em. You love 'em. If...
McDonald's Breakfast Hours: When does McDonald’s stop serving breakfast?
If you love breakfast and McDonald’s, you’ve probably wondered about this a few times over the past few years. What time does McDonald's breakfast end in California in 2022?Credit: Adobe.
Meet Flippy, Sippy and Chippy: These robots can cook fries, pour drinks and make tortilla chips at fast food restaurants amid US labor crunch
Whether it's creating perfectly cooked fries and burgers or pouring soda without any spills, robot chefs are venturing further into the $296 billion U.S. fast food industry amid a nationwide labor shortage. Miso Robotics, a California-based company, built a kitchen bot called Flippy that was able to cook 300 burgers...
Big Menu Update At Taco Bell
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Should You Wash Potatoes Before Cooking Them?
Potatoes – the iconic tuber and the prized produce of the state of Idaho — are the staple starch for many people, making its mark on nearly any plate, whether that be via french fries, mashed potatoes, roasted potatoes, gnocchi, latkes, or any of its many other iterations. While most are certainly adherents of potatoes in all of their permutations, there is one thing that some potato fans disagree on: scrub versus wash versus do nothing. Read ahead to get into the nitty-gritty of what the experts recommend.
Whole Foods Is Getting A Trendy Tepache Beverage Brand
For years, it seemed like if you went to a friend's house and asked for something to drink, they'd open the fridge to reveal a selection of icy cold sodas. In the year 2000, the average person drank 49.3 gallons of soda pop a year, according to ThoughtCo. But The New York Times reports that in the last 20 years, soda sales have dropped more than 25 percent and are still in decline. So what exactly are people drinking these days when they want something fizzy and refreshing?
