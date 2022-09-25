Read full article on original website
Related
Sheriff appeals to public for information after man was killed ‘ambush-style’ while exiting house
Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten is appealing to the public for information about who may have shot Myron Coleman to death in the doorway of his home at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday. Patten said his office received a call informing them that someone had been shot at 576 Lower Woodville...
Natchez Democrat
School crossing guard struck by vehicle
NATCHEZ — A crossing guard was hit by a car outside Gilmer McLaurin Elementary during school dismissal on Tuesday afternoon. The accident involved the guard, a school bus and a private vehicle, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said. “The crossing guard had traffic stopped and busses were coming out....
Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 184 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating after a pedestrian was killed. The incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25 on Highway 184 in Franklin County. Troopers said a 2015 Kia Sorrento, driven by Teresa Williams, 51, of Meadville, was traveling east on the highway when the […]
WAPT
At least 6 killed in 4 crashes in the state
JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Kiara Shannon, 29, of Hazlehurst, was driving on Highway 28 just after 8 a.m. Sunday, when the car ran off the road, overturned, and she was ejected. Shannon died from her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four die in head-on crash on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two adults and two teenagers died in a head-on crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County on Saturday, September 24. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said a Honda Accord occupied by driver Thomas Williams Jr., 39, of Jackson, and passenger Thomas K. Williams, 17, was traveling […]
WLBT
Man shot in head while riding in vehicle with his mother and sister in Crystal Springs
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A Crystal Springs man is dead, and two are in custody -- the result of a shooting Friday night after a high school homecoming game. Latravious “Duke” Williams, 20, had been riding with his sister in the back seat of a car driven by their mother at about 9:45 p.m. following a Crystal Springs High School football game.
Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Copiah County
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a 75-year-old man. The two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 28 in Copiah County on Sunday, September 25. According to MHP, a 2001 Dodge Durango, driven by 75-year-old John H. Rankin, of Pattison, was traveling eastbound on the highway when […]
WAPT
At least 8 killed in 6 weekend crashes in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called about 8 p.m. Sunday to Highway 184 in Franklin County, where a 2015 Kia Sorrento hit 62-year-old James Jenkins, of Fayette. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene. MHP officials...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLBT
Woman killed in vehicle crash on Highway 61 in Adams County
ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in a vehicle crash at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday in Adams County. MHP says Christopher Towell, 54, was traveling north on Highway 61 in a 2012 Ford Expedition. Towell’s vehicle then collided with 56-year-old Virginia Malone’s 2007 Dodge Journey as she entered the northbound lanes attempting to turn on Kingston Road.
Mississippi woman dies in accident after two-vehicle accident on south Mississippi highway
A Mississippi woman lost her life in a crash Saturday at about 9 p.m. when she tried to turn from the southbound lanes of U.S. 61 across the northbound lanes onto Kingston Road in Natchez. Virginia Malone, 56, of Centreville, was driving a 2007 Dodge Journey when she collided with...
Natchez Democrat
Natchez man dies after being shot multiple times early Sunday morning
NATCHEZ — A 29-year-old Natchez man is dead of an apparent homicide after a shooting early Sunday morning. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Myron Coleman was shot multiple times at his home at 576 Lower Woodville Road. Lee pronounced him dead at 1:42 a.m. The Adams County Sheriff’s...
Mental evaluation holds up trial of Mississippi man accused of abducting, attacking female jogger
The kidnapping and attempted murder case of the man accused of abducting and attacking a female jogger in June has been held up because of an evaluation of the man’s mental status. The case of Brandon Christopher “Chris” Bamburg is set to go to trial on Sept. 28....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Natchez Democrat
Mental evaluation results stall trial for Natchez man charged with kidnapping, attempted murder of runner
NATCHEZ — The kidnapping and attempted murder case of Brandon Christopher “Chris” Bamburg is set to go to trial on Sept. 28. However, an evaluation of Bamburg’s mental status, the interview of which took place sometime last week, is holding up proceedings. Bamburg was 37 on...
Natchez Democrat
15-year-old dies in Port Gibson shooting; four suspects charged with murder
NATCHEZ — A 15-year-old died early Monday morning, the result of a drive-by shooting in Claiborne County. Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said in a Facebook post that at approximately 1:16 a.m. Monday, his office was notified by the staff at Claiborne County Hospital that they were treating the victim of a gunshot.
Mississippi man found dead when officer responded to report of domestic fight
A Mississippi man was found deceased when officers responded to a domestic fight in Lincoln County Tuesday. At approximately 1:55 p.m., 911 received a call of a possible domestic fight at a residence on Johnson Grove Road in Lincoln County. While en route to the scene, deputies were informed that...
Mississippi 15-year-old out on bond on murder charge arrested for reportedly shooting at family member
A Mississippi teen, free on $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday and charged with shooting a gun at a member of his family. Tayshon Levanthony Holmes, who was 15 on Oct. 26, 2021, when he was arrested and charged with the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin Jr., was charged with aggravated assault in a Jackson courtroom this morning. It is unclear at this time whether the family member was struck by the bullet.
Natchez woman sentenced on two counts of felony child neglect
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The mother of a four-year-old girl who was beaten to death in June 2019 in Natchez was sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday. The Natchez Democrat reported LaKeisha Jones, 29, was set to go to trial on Wednesday on two counts of felony child neglect. However, Jones pled guilty […]
Owner of building that was infamous Mississippi brothel blindsided by city’s move to fine him for inaction on project
The owner of a house that once belonged to a famous Natchez madam says he was blindsided at a city preservation commission meeting when members questioned the status of repairs to the property. J.T. Robinson first started taking steps in 2019 to restore the house at 416 N. Rankin St.,...
Natchez Democrat
‘We have earned it’: Natchez-Adams School District report card jumps from D to B grade
NATCHEZ — Natchez-Adams School District’s report card from the Mississippi Department of Education shows improvement by two letter grades—from D to B—from the last time grades were issued pre-pandemic, according to preliminary results released by the Mississippi Department of Education on Tuesday. The grade will become...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Women of Waste Pro: Tangelous Green, Residential Driver, Natchez, MS
For Tangelous Green, the key to success is simple: treat people the way you want to be treated. Tangelous, a residential driver in Waste Pro’s Natchez, MS Division, first joined the company in March 2014, but she was no stranger to driving big vehicles. She obtained her commercial driver’s license (CDL) in 1999 and had previously been a bus/van driver for the Tensas Parish Detention Center and later a school bus driver. “But I wanted to try something different,” she said of her choice to transition into the garbage business. “I knew a few people who worked here, and I thought to myself, ‘I could do that.’”
Comments / 2