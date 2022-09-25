ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, MS

Natchez Democrat

School crossing guard struck by vehicle

NATCHEZ — A crossing guard was hit by a car outside Gilmer McLaurin Elementary during school dismissal on Tuesday afternoon. The accident involved the guard, a school bus and a private vehicle, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said. “The crossing guard had traffic stopped and busses were coming out....
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 184 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating after a pedestrian was killed. The incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25 on Highway 184 in Franklin County. Troopers said a 2015 Kia Sorrento, driven by Teresa Williams, 51, of Meadville, was traveling east on the highway when the […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

At least 6 killed in 4 crashes in the state

JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Kiara Shannon, 29, of Hazlehurst, was driving on Highway 28 just after 8 a.m. Sunday, when the car ran off the road, overturned, and she was ejected. Shannon died from her...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Four die in head-on crash on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County

ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two adults and two teenagers died in a head-on crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County on Saturday, September 24. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said a Honda Accord occupied by driver Thomas Williams Jr., 39, of Jackson, and passenger Thomas K. Williams, 17, was traveling […]
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a 75-year-old man. The two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 28 in Copiah County on Sunday, September 25. According to MHP, a 2001 Dodge Durango, driven by 75-year-old John H. Rankin, of Pattison, was traveling eastbound on the highway when […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WAPT

At least 8 killed in 6 weekend crashes in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called about 8 p.m. Sunday to Highway 184 in Franklin County, where a 2015 Kia Sorrento hit 62-year-old James Jenkins, of Fayette. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene. MHP officials...
FAYETTE, MS
WLBT

Woman killed in vehicle crash on Highway 61 in Adams County

ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in a vehicle crash at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday in Adams County. MHP says Christopher Towell, 54, was traveling north on Highway 61 in a 2012 Ford Expedition. Towell’s vehicle then collided with 56-year-old Virginia Malone’s 2007 Dodge Journey as she entered the northbound lanes attempting to turn on Kingston Road.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Natchez man dies after being shot multiple times early Sunday morning

NATCHEZ — A 29-year-old Natchez man is dead of an apparent homicide after a shooting early Sunday morning. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Myron Coleman was shot multiple times at his home at 576 Lower Woodville Road. Lee pronounced him dead at 1:42 a.m. The Adams County Sheriff’s...
NATCHEZ, MS
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi 15-year-old out on bond on murder charge arrested for reportedly shooting at family member

A Mississippi teen, free on $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday and charged with shooting a gun at a member of his family. Tayshon Levanthony Holmes, who was 15 on Oct. 26, 2021, when he was arrested and charged with the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin Jr., was charged with aggravated assault in a Jackson courtroom this morning. It is unclear at this time whether the family member was struck by the bullet.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Natchez woman sentenced on two counts of felony child neglect

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The mother of a four-year-old girl who was beaten to death in June 2019 in Natchez was sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday. The Natchez Democrat reported LaKeisha Jones, 29, was set to go to trial on Wednesday on two counts of felony child neglect. However, Jones pled guilty […]
NATCHEZ, MS
wasteadvantagemag.com

Women of Waste Pro: Tangelous Green, Residential Driver, Natchez, MS

For Tangelous Green, the key to success is simple: treat people the way you want to be treated. Tangelous, a residential driver in Waste Pro’s Natchez, MS Division, first joined the company in March 2014, but she was no stranger to driving big vehicles. She obtained her commercial driver’s license (CDL) in 1999 and had previously been a bus/van driver for the Tensas Parish Detention Center and later a school bus driver. “But I wanted to try something different,” she said of her choice to transition into the garbage business. “I knew a few people who worked here, and I thought to myself, ‘I could do that.’”
NATCHEZ, MS

