Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
104.1 WIKY
Two Woman Arrested After Verbal Argument Turned Physical
The Evansville Police Department responded to a call on Richardt Avenue early Sunday morning regarding an assault. Police say they were waved down by Jacqueline Drewry accusing Angelic Mauck of assaulting her. She says she was sleeping in bed when Mauck came in and attacked her with scissors. Officials say...
14news.com
Man arrested, accused of stabbing woman in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A woman was taken to the hospital after officers say she was stabbed Friday evening in Madisonville. Police were called to a home in the 400 block of Alison Avenue for an assault report. When arriving, officers say the suspect, 49-year-old Jeremy Messamore, waved them down.
14news.com
Warning: Video shows man throwing dog in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating after a dog was thrown and beaten, and it was caught on camera. The owners of Salvage Candy in Evansville say it happened Friday night. The security cameras on their S. Weinbach Ave. business shows a car pull up and throw a bag...
vincennespbs.org
Man arrested for possession of Marijuana
An out of state man was jailed in Jasper for Possession of Marijuana and other charges. Jasper police responded to reports Sunday, September 25, at 10:10 PM of a reckless driver. Numerous callers said there was a Dodge Ram hitting curbs, and almost hitting a building. Police found the vehicle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
EPD: 2 women arrested after argument leads to stabbing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two women are in custody after police say an argument led to a stabbing incident early Sunday morning. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers responded to a report of battery on Richardt Avenue, right behind Libby & Mom’s Cafe at around midnight. Police say...
14news.com
Daviess Co. inmate assaulted inside jail, police say
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County Jail inmate was injured after police say he was assaulted inside the jail. Jailer Art Maglinger says medical staff treated the inmate. Maglinger says currently, three other inmates have been identified as being involved. Criminal charges are pending the investigation.
witzamfm.com
Police Investigating Motorcycle-Bus crash in Gibson County
Gibson Co.- Crews were called to the scene of an accident involving a school bus in Gibson County. ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle said the accident occurred at State Road 64 and County Road 950, near Oakland City. Troopers are in route to assist in the investigation and reconstruction with the Gibson County Sheriff’s office.
14news.com
Motorcycle driver killed during crash with school bus identified
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police tell us crews responded to a deadly crash involving a school bus and motorcycle Tuesday morning. Dispatch says that happened near the intersection of State Road 64 and County Road 950 East near Oakland City. ISP was called in for reconstruction. Officials...
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
One taken to hospital after Lloyd Expressway crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital following a crash on the Lloyd Expressway. This was near the Schnucks on the west side around 7:30 Monday night. Police tell us two cars were involved. We’ll be checking in with authorities for updates on the...
14news.com
EPD officers and K-9′s participate in 2022 USPCA National Trials
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police officers, including the four legged ones, were in Valdosta, Georgia for the 2022 USPCA National Trials. According to a press release, K-9 teams competed in obedience, agility, suspect search, evidence search, and apprehension work against the very best in the nation. Officer Reidford and...
14news.com
Trial date to be vacated in deadly hit & run case
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date set for late October will likely be vacated. Court records show the defense for Mateo Rodriguez filed a motion to vacate the trial date, and the state does not object. A judge is taking it under advisement, and a hearing is set for...
14news.com
ISP: Gibson Co. wreck involving motorcycle & school bus turns deadly
One taken to hospital after Lloyd Expressway crash. Crews called to two-vehicle accident Monday night at I-69 & Lynch Rd. Crews called to two-vehicle accident Monday night at I-69 & Lynch Rd. Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 9/27. Updated: 11 hours ago. Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 9/27.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspicious circumstance report at motel leads to multiple arrests
Evansville Police Department (EPD) arrested two men and a woman when officers were dispatched to Arrowhead motel late Friday night for a report of a suspicious circumstance.
WTVW
Abandoned dog finds fur-ever home in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- What happened to Sable the dog sickened Chris Bastain. So naturally, just days after the dog was dumped at Salvage Candy on Evansville’s far south side- Bastain has given Sable a stable, and loving home. Bastain says he found the dog limping, showing signs of malnutrition,...
14news.com
Family asking for public’s help finding Henderson woman missing for 16 years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A family in Henderson is working to uncover what happened to their mother, who disappeared more than 16 years ago. It’s a cold case we’ve been following since 2006. Tiffany Phelps’s family says they last saw her in January of 2006. Her kids were...
WTVW
Motorcycle rider dies in Perry County semi crash
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Perry County sheriff says a Michigan man lost his life over the weekend during a semi accident along State Road 66. According to Sheriff Alan Malone, dispatch received reports of a serious crash at the intersection of Dexter Magnet Road and SR 66 shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday. The report stated the accident was between a semi-truck and a motorcycle.
14news.com
Crews called to two-vehicle accident Monday night at I-69 & Lynch Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a rollover crash at Interstate 69 and Lynch Road. Police say it happened just before 6:30 Monday night. We’re told two vehicles were involved.
wevv.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving school bus in Gibson County
Crews are currently at the scene of a fatality crash involving a school bus and a motorcycle in Gibson County, Indiana. The Indiana State Police says it happened near the intersection State Road 64 and County Road 950 East on Tuesday morning. We're told SR 64 is currently closed in the area of the crash, about two miles west of Oakland City.
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. Dispatch recognized as Dispatchers of the Year
KYTC: Road closure planned along KY 2181 in Hancock Co. KYTC: Road closure planned along KY 2181 in Hancock Co. Residents celebrate 25th anniversary Evansville More Than Pink Walk. Updated: 18 hours ago. Residents celebrate 25th anniversary Evansville More Than Pink Walk. Updated: 18 hours ago. Affidavit: Man facing charges...
Comments / 2