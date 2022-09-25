Read full article on original website
Ohio State breaks records in diversity, academics for fourth-consecutive yearThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Former Ohio State lineman Miller reflects on mental health journey in keynote speech at 13th Faces of Resilience EventThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in OhioTravel MavenColumbus, OH
COVID-19 bivalent boosters now available for Buckeyes on and off-campusThe LanternWorthington, OH
Football: Buckeyes kickoff time announced against Michigan State
No. 3 Ohio State now knows when it will take the field for its first road test of 2022. The Buckeyes will kick off in East Lansing, Michigan, against Michigan State Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. on ABC, the athletic department announced Monday. In Ohio State’s first four games, it...
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes suffer first loss of season 1-0 at No. 9 Maryland
The No. 13 Ohio State’s men’s soccer team fell 1-0 to Maryland in a Big Ten battle at Ludwig Field Sunday. The Buckeyes (5-1-3, 1-1-0 Big Ten) had only one shot on goal in nine attempts on a slightly wide header by junior midfielder Parker Grinstead. The Terrapins (5-1-2, 2-0-1 Big Ten) had only five shots but a 4-on-3 goal from freshman forward Max Riley in the 56th minute.
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over Wisconsin
The Buckeyes began Big Ten play Saturday, and they did so without much issue against a Wisconsin team that consistently remains near the top of the conference. No. 3 Ohio State fell in the opening coin toss for the first time this season, but they raced ahead, scoring on the first drive of the game and not allowing the Badgers a chance to catch up during its 52-21 win.
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponents
The Buckeyes field hockey team fell in two away games to top-25 Big Ten opponents over the weekend. No. 23 Ohio State (3-5, 0-3 Big Ten) has dropped five straight after losing to No. 19 Rutgers (6-4, 2-1 Big Ten) 2-0 Friday and No. 6 Penn State (8-1, 3-0 Big Ten) 2-0 Sunday.
Football: No. 3 Ohio State leads wire-to-wire, defeats Wisconsin 52-21
A battle between two Big Ten heavyweights turned into a one-sided showcase behind the Buckeyes’ latest display of hard-hitting offense. A quick start propelled No. 3 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) to a 52-21 victory over Wisconsin (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Ohio Stadium Saturday. The Buckeyes defense also stifled the Badgers offense, forcing four three-and-outs and holding them to an average of 5.3 yards per play.
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21
Graduate safety Tanner McCalister kept it real: He thought he had a chance to score on his first interception as a Buckeye. When Wisconsin junior quarterback Graham Mertz dropped back and threw to the left on his first attempt of the game Saturday, McCalister read the pass and snagged the football, which tailed behind the intended Badgers receiver. McCalister cut across the field after the catch, and said the end zone was in his vision.
Softball: Buckeyes intrasquad exhibition gives first look at freshmen, 2023 team
The Ohio State softball team started off its autumn season with a defensive battle during an intrasquad scrimmage at Buckeye Field. The Gray team prevailed over the Scarlet team 2-1 Friday, giving head coach Kelly Kovach Schoenly her first look at the Buckeye freshmen and 2023 squad after an NCAA Tournament appearance last season.
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of Wisconsin
No. 3 Ohio State resoundingly won its opening conference matchup Saturday, defeating the Wisconsin Badgers 52-21 at Ohio Stadium. Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud added to his Heisman candidacy, throwing for five touchdowns and moving into third place on the Buckeyes’ all-time career passing touchdowns list. Wisconsin’s defense — which...
Ohio State breaks records in diversity, academics for fourth-consecutive year
Ohio State continued its streak of growing diversity and academic talent in the new freshman class after announcing a new record-high student enrollment for the fall semester, according to a news release Friday. The university has reported increases in diversity since 2018, one year after former university spokesperson Chris Davey...
Exhibitions at Wexner Center for the Arts bring the worlds of revolutionary artists to Columbus
The Wexner Center for the Arts will showcase the works of interdisciplinary artist Carlos Motta and photographer Carol Newhouse through Dec. 30, emphasizing themes of change, collaboration and activism. Daniel Marcus, an associate curator at the Wexner Center, said while transitioning from Newhouse’s exhibition to Motta’s, there is a slogan...
