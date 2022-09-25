Graduate safety Tanner McCalister kept it real: He thought he had a chance to score on his first interception as a Buckeye. When Wisconsin junior quarterback Graham Mertz dropped back and threw to the left on his first attempt of the game Saturday, McCalister read the pass and snagged the football, which tailed behind the intended Badgers receiver. McCalister cut across the field after the catch, and said the end zone was in his vision.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO