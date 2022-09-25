Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Florida State football: Former NC State star praises Jordan Travis' growth as a QB
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis has put in the work this offseason to become a more well-rounded player at the position. That work has paid off so far, with Florida State off to an undefeated start and Travis enjoying a career-best year throwing the ball so far. Those improvements showed...
247Sports
Ellison staying focused on what he can control
With 73 yards on 21 carries, Justice Ellison and the Wake Forest offensive line was able to get a competent running attack going against Clemson in the second half, helping.
247Sports
The Scoop: Recruiting Rankings vs. On-Field Production, Ty Adams Commitment, What Remains in 2023
In the last three recruiting classes, North Carolina has signed the No. 16 class (2020), the No. 14 class (2021), and the No. 11 class (2022), with many of the top-ranked players in those classes coming on the defensive side of the ball. In 2020, UNC landed Tony Grimes (No. 28 ranked prospect in the class), defensive end Desmond Evans (No. 44 ranked prospect), defensive lineman Myles Murphy (No. 149 ranked prospect), and Kedrick Bingley-Jones (No. 151 ranked prospect). In 2021, the Tar Heels signed defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver (No. 31 prospect in the class), linebacker RaRa Dillworth (No. 103), linebacker Power Echols (No. 128), defensive lineman Jahvaree Ritzie (No. 133), and defensive back DeAndre Boykins (No. 180). And then in 2022, UNC landed a 247Sports Composite five-star in defensive lineman Travis Shaw, who is was ranked No. 20 in the class.
247Sports
Clemson's Dabo Swinney takes issue with ACC schedule, non-conference criticisms
Clemson plays host to NC State on Saturday night in a clash of top-10 unbeatens, a game that shows the challenges of this season's schedule for the Tigers, according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. Even with College GameDay in town for the matchup to potentially decide the ACC Atlantic, Swinney took issue this week with a question centered around his team's slate overall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five-star Duke target ready to cut two from list
Jesuit High School (Calif.) senior small forward and Duke basketball recruiting target Andrej Stojakovic plans to trim his list of suitors from six to four at an unspecified time on Wednesday, according to On3's Joe Tipton. While the Blue Devils landed in Stojakovic's top six, which he revealed in ...
247Sports
BREAKING: 2023 4-star guard Laci Steele commits to NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State women's basketball has landed a commitment another Top-75 player in the 2023 class with Laci Steele making it official on Wednesday evening. After taking an official visit to the Wolfpack earlier this month, the four-star guard has now shut down her recruitment and will run with the Wolfpack next year.
UNC Football: Kicker Nicky Sodano Joins the Tar Heels
UNC Football did not waste much time in adding another kicker to their roster. Nicky Sodano made the announcement today via his Twitter account. What a week for the UNC Football special teams. On Monday, head coach Mack Brown made the announcement that kicker Jonathan Kim left the team. Kim...
247Sports
All in the Family: Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team
Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
RELATED PEOPLE
247Sports
I Have 98 Things to Say
1 — Chapel Hill: extremely high on my list of campuses to visit for football games in terms of serenity, beauty, surroundings, et al. It’s up there with Palo Alto (only with fans walking around) and Virginia. I can’t comment on Clemson because it was too Monsoony in 2015, though I did see a guy walking a duck.
247Sports
N.C. A&T QB Alston Hooker, son of Aggie Hall of Famer Alan Hooker, releases book
We are a tad bit late on this but along with his brother, Hendon Hooker, N.C. A&T QB Alston Hooker has launched a scripture book for athletes. It is tailored more to young athletes. Alston, is a redshirt freshman QB at his father’s (Alan Hooker - Aggie Hall of Famer...
UNC Football: Latest Update on Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech
With Hurricane Ian potentially impacting the North Carolina area this weekend, will Saturday’s UNC football game be played as scheduled?. There’s a possibility that Hurricane Ian will make an impact on the United States over the next few days, which has some sporting events up in the air as to whether they will be played as scheduled.
247Sports
Late Kick: NC State could upset Clemson in week 5
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate previews the week 5 matchup between NC State and Clemson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Missed the game? Watch N.C. A&T's Blue and Gold Marching Machine's SCSU game halftime show
North Carolina A&T's Blue and Gold Marching Machine was finally back at home in Greensboro after three straight weeks of travels. The B&GMM began the season in Charlotte, then headed to Detroit the following weekend before playing in Durham, NC last weekend. Finally back home, the Band was revved up...
cbs17
Duke assistant Chris Carrawell gives long-time insight into Jon Scheyer scheme
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke’s Chris Carrawell has worked with head basketball coach Jon Scheyer as a player and as a coach longer than anyone, so his insight into the new head coach goes deeper than anyone. Carrawell tells CBS 17 how he has grown as a coach...
Former NC State football coach Tom Reed dies
Zebulon, N.C. — Tom Reed, NC State's head football coach from 1983-85, died Monday at a long-term care facility in Zebulon, North Carolina. He was 77. Hired from Miami of Ohio after five successful seasons there, Reed had three consecutive 3-8 years with the Wolfpack. Known as a defensive disciplinarian with a fiery personality, Reed was successful in elevating NC State's recruiting to a national basis and improving his team's academic standing at the university.
WRAL
Professional golfer and Smithfield native Neal Lancaster still hits the greens in Johnston County
He's a golfer from Smithfield who once played the PGA Tour alongside many famous names such as Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Neal Lancaster also captured some impressive highlights. For example, he was the first person in history to shoot below a 30 on the front nine of the US Open. Today, he lives in Johnston County and still plays competitively.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NC school ranked top public high school in the U.S. See who else made the 2023 list.
Triangle schools did well on both the national and North Carolina list of top public and private high schools.
cbs17
Wake Tech and Shaw University make ‘historic’ course credit transfer agreement
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new agreement between two Triangle-based colleges that will help more students achieve a 4-year degree is going into effect in the fall 2022 semester. The historic technology articulation agreement between Shaw University and Wake Tech Community College will allow WTCC students course credits that...
Retired officer returning from trip discovers big NC lottery win. ‘All the emotions’
“I had to let it sink in.”
2 Triad cities rank among the worst for people with disabilities
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you look at data and data alone, two of the worst cities in the U.S. for dealing with people with disabilities are Greensboro and Winston-Salem – which aren’t much worse than the other largest cities in North Carolina. The data crunchers of WalletHub analyzed this issue, and their findings are […]
247Sports
53K+
Followers
377K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0