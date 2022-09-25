City of Malakoff celebrates 25th Cornbread Festival

MALAKOFF, Texas ( KETK ) – The City of Malakoff celebrated its 25th cornbread festival on Saturday.

The event had many activities for the whole family to enjoy like a dunking booth, a corn hole tournament, live music, a cornbread cook off and so much more.

The Cornbread Fest as a small venue 25 years ago, and it has since grown into an annual event. More than 30 sponsors donated to help make the festival happen.



Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.