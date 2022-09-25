City of Malakoff celebrates 25th Cornbread Festival
MALAKOFF, Texas ( KETK ) – The City of Malakoff celebrated its 25th cornbread festival on Saturday.The East Texas State Fair livestock show is bigger than ever
The event had many activities for the whole family to enjoy like a dunking booth, a corn hole tournament, live music, a cornbread cook off and so much more.
The Cornbread Fest as a small venue 25 years ago, and it has since grown into an annual event. More than 30 sponsors donated to help make the festival happen.
