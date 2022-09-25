ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malakoff, TX

City of Malakoff celebrates 25th Cornbread Festival

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

MALAKOFF, Texas ( KETK ) – The City of Malakoff celebrated its 25th cornbread festival on Saturday.

The event had many activities for the whole family to enjoy like a dunking booth, a corn hole tournament, live music, a cornbread cook off and so much more.

The Cornbread Fest as a small venue 25 years ago, and it has since grown into an annual event. More than 30 sponsors donated to help make the festival happen.

