LOWELL, Mass. –The UMass Lowell men's soccer team (1-4-3, 0-0-1 AE) battled hard to a 0-0 draw against the NJIT Highlanders (3-3-3, 0-0-1 AE) in the first conference match of the season. In net, senior goalkeeper Jacob Heihsel (Holliston, Mass.) made seven saves en route to his second shutout...

LOWELL, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO