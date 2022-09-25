Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
George Guido: What to look for at football season’s halfway point in the A-K Valley
Almost in the blink of an eye, the halfway point of the local high school football season has been reached – and some schools haven’t even played a conference game. One thing we have learned so far is that things have been rough for teams that are part of the 15238 ZIP code.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Undefeated Mt. Pleasant girls soccer team in rare form
A 3-5-2 formation is somewhat rare in high school girls soccer. It takes a strong midfield presence, versatile wing-backs and a blend of speed and patience to execute the shape in its intended sense. But Mt. Pleasant coach Rich Garland knew he had all of those riches in a young,...
Who should be the Centre Daily Times Girls Athlete of the Week for Sept. 20-27? Vote here
Vote through Saturday for athletes from Bellefonte, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and State College.
D9Sports.com
Recently Retired Longtime Clarion Softball and Little League Coach Dan Shofestall to be Honorary Grand Marshal of Autumn Leaf Festival Parade
CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — “Coach Dan” will now be “Grand Marshal Dan.”. Dan Shofestall, who spent more than three decades leading Little League teams and the Clarion Area softball program, retired in June. He’s being honored as the honorary Grand Marshal of the Autumn Leaf Festival Parade, which starts at noon on Oct. 30.
Shaler leads way as Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League enters stretch run
Shaler leads the pack of 14 varsity teams as the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League enters the stretch run to the league playoffs. The Titans improved to 7-1 overall with a pair of dominating victories Sunday over Seneca Valley, 23-6 and 17-1. Second-place Hempfield (6-2) also swept a doubleheader, topping...
Kyra Dillon’s overtime goal hands Mechanicsburg girls soccer tightly-contested 1-0 win against Hershey
In a hard-fought Mid-Penn Keystone clash, Mechanicsburg (7-1) fended off Hershey’s (3-4) spirited upset bid Monday. Kyra Dillon found the back of the net with 1:44 left in the first overtime period to break the stalemate and hand the Wildcats the win. Isabella Putt picked up the assist on the game-winning goal.
Top WPIAL teams hold on to spots in Volleyball Coaches Association rankings
The WPIAL girls volleyball section schedule has reached the midway point, and races in all four classifications are heating up. The No. 1 teams in the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Moon (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held onto their spots as the polls were released Monday morning.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Familiar face guides Greensburg Central Catholic volleyball to strong start
Erin Salas, with a long history of coaching in the Greensburg Central Catholic system, has taken over the Centurions varsity girls volleyball team this year, becoming the program’s third head coach in as many seasons. She succeeds Angela Grabb. “I did it because I love to coach,” said Salas,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school notebook: Golfers set for new WPIAL format
WPIAL golfers this week will be part of a significant format change to the individual postseason. For the first time, the championship tournaments will be 36 holes and played over a week at two courses. The scores from the two rounds will be cumulative. Essentially, the semifinal rounds were eliminated...
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: Camryn Kiser hits the record books
Kiser posts excellent time: Camryn Kiser had a day for Chambersburg in the prestigious Carlisle Invitational on Saturday. Kiser posted a time of 17:57.0 in the event, which was good for second place. It was also the second-fastest time any Trojan female runner has had in a 5K race (Abby Yourkavitch hit 17:54 in 2017), and she was also the second girl to break 18:00.
Key early-season wins have Plum boys soccer off to another strong start to season
The Plum boys soccer team is right where it hoped it would to be as it laid out its goals and expectations before the season. But coach Raf Kolankowski said his Mustangs players were nowhere near satisfied despite an 8-0-1 record after a 5-1 win at Penn Hills on Sept. 20 which also lifted them to 7-0 in Section 4-3A.
New cast of characters has Leechburg volleyball again competing for section title
The Leechburg girls volleyball team entered the season a younger group than the one that tied for last year’s Section 4-A title with Greensburg Central Catholic and made it all the way to the WPIAL semifinals. Several key seniors moved on, including All-WPIAL first-team selection Kalli Grine and all-section...
johnadamsathletics.com
Girls Soccer Falls to Goshen
The Girls Soccer team hosted Senior Day on Saturday as the Lady Eagles took on the Goshen Redhawks in non conference action at TCU School Field. Adams played tough in their final home game of the season, but lost to the Redhawks with a final score of 3-1. Adams scored...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Sept. 26, 2022: First-place Mars fends off Hampton challenge
Piper Coffield had two goals and Gwen Howell and Reese Dunaway also scored to lead first-place Mars to a 4-0 win over second-place Hampton (8-2, 5-2) in Section 1-3A girls soccer Monday night. Kate McEnroe and Lily Goodworth combined on the shutout for Mars (8-0, 7-0). Bentworth 4, Charleroi 1...
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: Boys soccer wins 7th straight game
Chambersburg 4, Carlisle 1: The Trojans geared up for their big game Wednesday by handling the Thundering Herd in a Mid Penn Commonwealth game on Monday night at Trojan Stadium, their seventh straight win. Chambersburg (8-2, 4-2 MPC), ranked No. 3 in District 3, takes on No. 2 Cumberland Valley...
