The Plum boys soccer team is right where it hoped it would to be as it laid out its goals and expectations before the season. But coach Raf Kolankowski said his Mustangs players were nowhere near satisfied despite an 8-0-1 record after a 5-1 win at Penn Hills on Sept. 20 which also lifted them to 7-0 in Section 4-3A.

PLUM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO