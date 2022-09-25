ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Undefeated Mt. Pleasant girls soccer team in rare form

A 3-5-2 formation is somewhat rare in high school girls soccer. It takes a strong midfield presence, versatile wing-backs and a blend of speed and patience to execute the shape in its intended sense. But Mt. Pleasant coach Rich Garland knew he had all of those riches in a young,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
D9Sports.com

Recently Retired Longtime Clarion Softball and Little League Coach Dan Shofestall to be Honorary Grand Marshal of Autumn Leaf Festival Parade

CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — “Coach Dan” will now be “Grand Marshal Dan.”. Dan Shofestall, who spent more than three decades leading Little League teams and the Clarion Area softball program, retired in June. He’s being honored as the honorary Grand Marshal of the Autumn Leaf Festival Parade, which starts at noon on Oct. 30.
CLARION, PA
Valley News Dispatch

Top WPIAL teams hold on to spots in Volleyball Coaches Association rankings

The WPIAL girls volleyball section schedule has reached the midway point, and races in all four classifications are heating up. The No. 1 teams in the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Moon (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held onto their spots as the polls were released Monday morning.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland high school notebook: Golfers set for new WPIAL format

WPIAL golfers this week will be part of a significant format change to the individual postseason. For the first time, the championship tournaments will be 36 holes and played over a week at two courses. The scores from the two rounds will be cumulative. Essentially, the semifinal rounds were eliminated...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Camryn Kiser hits the record books

Kiser posts excellent time: Camryn Kiser had a day for Chambersburg in the prestigious Carlisle Invitational on Saturday. Kiser posted a time of 17:57.0 in the event, which was good for second place. It was also the second-fastest time any Trojan female runner has had in a 5K race (Abby Yourkavitch hit 17:54 in 2017), and she was also the second girl to break 18:00.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
johnadamsathletics.com

Girls Soccer Falls to Goshen

The Girls Soccer team hosted Senior Day on Saturday as the Lady Eagles took on the Goshen Redhawks in non conference action at TCU School Field. Adams played tough in their final home game of the season, but lost to the Redhawks with a final score of 3-1. Adams scored...
GOSHEN, IN
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Boys soccer wins 7th straight game

Chambersburg 4, Carlisle 1: The Trojans geared up for their big game Wednesday by handling the Thundering Herd in a Mid Penn Commonwealth game on Monday night at Trojan Stadium, their seventh straight win. Chambersburg (8-2, 4-2 MPC), ranked No. 3 in District 3, takes on No. 2 Cumberland Valley...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

