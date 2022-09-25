Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Balmville cafeteria monitor/retired NYPD officer, awarded Liberty Medal for saving girl’s life
BALMVILLE – Hector Almodóvar Jr. and 10-year-old Ariana Miranda have become good friends since last April, when he saved her life. Almodóvar is a retired 25-year New York City police officer who now helps monitor the cafeteria at Balmville Elementary School in the Town of Newburgh. Last...
Fire Destroys Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant, New York Owner Convicted
The owner of a popular Hudson Valley restaurant and his niece were convicted after a fire destroyed the eatery. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Westchester County Office for Women names project director
WHITE PLAINS – The Westchester County Office for Women has named former Pound Ridge Police Chief David Ryan as project director for the county’s Westchester County Domestic Violence High-Risk Team. He will serve in the post, through a contract with Hope’s Door, a Westchester-based domestic violence services provider...
westchesterfamily.com
Your Awesome Westchester Weekend: September 30-October 2
Your Awesome Westchester Weekend: September 30-October 2. This is weekend is all about fall festivals and spending time outdoors to make the most out of this beautiful season. From the 3rd Annual Artoberfest at the Bethany Arts Center to the Armonk Art Festival, and the Pound Ridge Harvest Festival, there is so much to see and do with your kids. Have the best Westchester weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester County Seeks Next Youth Poet Laureate
The Westchester County Youth Bureau is seeking the next Youth Poet Laureate, the second in the history of Westchester County. In 2019, the position of Westchester County’s Youth Poet Laureate was officially created by County Executive George Latimer in response to requests from Scarsdale teen Danielle Kohn and County Youth Bureau Executive Director Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden.
Hudson Valley Family Restaurant With Historic Past Is Closing
A family restaurant in the Hudson Valley with ties to a longtime eatery shocked customers by announcing the restaurant is closing for good. On Saturday around 6 p.m., the owners of Laura's Family Restaurant posted news on Facebook that disappointed residents. The eatery that's located inside the Hudson Plaza at 2585 South Road in Poughkeepsie, New York is closing.
Register Citizen
Peter Rogers Florist in Stamford to close after almost 50 years: Not enough traffic 'to continue going on'
STAMFORD — After nearly 50 years in business and two location changes within Stamford, Peter Rogers Florist will close later this month. Peter Rogers, 75, said he opened the shop in 1973 at St. John’s Towers after he was trained in New York. He then moved to Route 1 and Courtland Avenue and operated there for about 20 years. When the spot “became too tight,” Rogers said he moved again to his current location on Pine Hill Avenue in Glenbrook.
chroniclenewspaper.com
Chabad of Orange County opens $4 million Jewish community center in Monroe
Monroe. The campus on seven acres includes a synagogue and social hall to accommodate 200 guests, teen and youth lounge, children’s classrooms, kosher commercial kitchen, entrance lobby, Jewish library, offices, a staff guest suite and pergola terrace. Multiple grass areas provide space for outdoor events and recreation, and Chabad plans on a future playground.
IN THIS ARTICLE
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester County’s Fiscal Stress Score Raised to “No Designation,” the Highest Designation Attainable by the New York State Comptroller’s Office
Latimer Returns Westchester’s Finances Back to Solid Fiscal Ground. When County Executive George Latimer first took office in 2018, one of his top priorities was restoring the County’s finances to solid, fiscal ground. According to the New York State Comptroller, Westchester’s finances have improved dramatically for fiscal year 2021, with the County’s fiscal stress score raised to “no designation” – the highest category achievable. Coupled with the County’s bond ratings now standing at “stable” by all three major rating agencies, Latimer has put the County’s finances on the path to fiscal success.
Headless Body Found in Hudson Valley, IDed After Nearly 50 Years
New York State Police have finally identified a headless, handles body that was found in the Hudson Valley nearly 50 years ago. The search for the killer remains. On Friday, New York State Police from Dutchess County announced a 1980 murder victim was finally identified. Dutchess County, New York Murder...
Dad of Brooklyn man killed by NYPD decries Lee Zeldin campaign ad
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The father of a Brooklyn man fatally shot by police in 2018 is accusing New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin of “criminalizing and dehumanizing” his late son by including his image in a campaign ad decrying violent crime. Eric Vassell, father of the late Saheed Vassell, issued a statement […]
nypressnews.com
NYC Mayor Adams’ migrant tent camp plan panned by Bronx BP Vanessa Gibson: ‘Not the ideal location’
Mayor Adams’ plan to house hundreds of Latin American migrants in tents in a Bronx parking lot drew skepticism Monday from the Boogie Down’s borough president, who charged that the site is not suitable for several reasons. The BP, Vanessa Gibson, said she’s concerned that the parking lot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing 14-Year-Old Found After Exhaustive Manhunt
The Internet has been relentless in its pursuit of a missing 14-year-old Hudson Valley girl who's now safely home with her family. Last week police asked for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since September 20. The Town of Wallkill Police in...
newyorkalmanack.com
Sing Sing Prison Break: A Hudson River Fishing Tale
Hatzmann recalled a story told to him by fellow fisherman Charlie Rohr, about a prison break from Sing Sing Prison in Ossining, New York.Rohr was also interviewed for the Yonkers, NY Herald Statesman in an article published April 14th, 1941:. “We’re Going To Bump You Off!” Killers Promise Charlie Rohr....
Mid-Hudson News Network
Restaurant owner convicted of torching business for insurance
GOSHEN – An Orange County Court jury Monday convicted a Newburgh man of arson, conspiracy, reckless endangerment, insurance fraud and tax fraud for torching his Town of Newburgh restaurant. Zef Gjurashaj, 60, faces 25 years to life in prison on the arson conviction when sentenced in December in connection...
NYC Council member to introduce bill that would make discrimination based on tattoos illegal
A first-of-its-kind bill will be introduced to New York City Council this week that would prohibit discriminating against people based on their tattoos.
UPDATE: Investigation Into Bergen County Man Recorded Urinating On Ex-Wife's Grave Announced
HERE'S THE LATEST: A Bergen County man who was recorded urinating on his ex-wife's grave received a summons and is being investigated further, police in Rockland County confirmed on Monday, Sept. 26. Daily Voice broke the story Friday about the secret recording made of Dean Eichler, 68, desecrating the grave...
queenseagle.com
Anti-LGBTQ+ agitators protest Jackson Heights block party
A block party celebrating Queens’ LGBTQ+ community was interrupted Saturday by a group of anti-LGBTQ+ agitators in Jackson Heights. But despite several tense moments between the agitators, block party participants and a number of elected officials in attendance, organizers of the event say the protesters did little but bring the party’s participants closer together.
harlemworldmagazine.com
It’s A Marley, And More At SummerStage In Marcus Garvey Park In Harlem, You Going?
Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, New York City’s beloved outdoor performing arts festival, begins their final few performances for the season this week. Upcoming free shows in Marcus Garvey Park include on September 27th, 2022, Metropolitan Opera’s Opening Night Livestream: “Medea”. The final free performance...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Milestone of Over 100 Evolve NY Electric Vehicle Fast Chargers Installed
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced more than 100 high-speed chargers have been installed across the state as part of the New York Power Authority's EVolve NY fast charging network for electric vehicles. The latest direct current fast chargers installed in downtown Riverhead and Commack in Suffolk County mark the EVolve NY network's first fast charging hubs on Long Island, where nearly 30 percent of New York State's electric vehicle owners live. An additional fast charging station in Bridgehampton will be completed in October.
Comments / 0