ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Ohio, NY
State
New York State
County
Staten Island, NY
State
Ohio State
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
NBC New York

First Fall Storm Threatens NYC Area With 60+ MPH Wind Gusts

Incoming storm threats kept tri-state residents on alert Sunday as the first fall weekend eyed potentially destructive wind gusts. The biggest risk heading into Sunday looked to be wind gusts up to 60 mph, on top of showers and the possibility for hail. The chance of tornadoes weren't ruled out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Nw Pa#Nws New York Ny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
92.7 WOBM

Body found in Staten Island water was a missing NJ resident

UNION BEACH – State Police have identified the woman whose body was found on Staten Island Thursday morning as being from New Jersey. Susan Mikson, 65, was reported missing late Wednesday night to Monmouth County 911, which led to an all-night search of Raritan Bay between Keansburg and Great Bay Park with two Coast Guard helicopters and a boat crew.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
62K+
Followers
39K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy