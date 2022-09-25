Read full article on original website
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A flooding advisory was issued on Staten Island Sunday night amid heavy rain from thunderstorms rolling through the area. The National Weather Service said minor flooding is either ongoing or expected due to around one inch of rainfall that has hit portions of New Jersey and New York City.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hurricane Ian is expected to rapidly strengthen in the coming days and could become a major hurricane by the time it reaches Florida as early as Wednesday. Currently, the storm is still in the western part of the Caribbean and it has a long way to go before any potential impacts would be felt on Staten Island.
Wednesday will still be a bit breezy with a blend of sun and clouds.
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says rain will taper off overnight and lead into a sunny Monday.
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says a slight chance of showers tonight.
Incoming storm threats kept tri-state residents on alert Sunday as the first fall weekend eyed potentially destructive wind gusts. The biggest risk heading into Sunday looked to be wind gusts up to 60 mph, on top of showers and the possibility for hail. The chance of tornadoes weren't ruled out.
A line of severe storms swept across Long Island Sunday night, causing some damage in West Islip.
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says Sunday won’t be a washout, but some strong storms are possible in the afternoon.
While we probably don't want to think about it, winter is not far off and that means we should start planning ahead for winter weather. While it is impossible really to tell this far off, the Farmer's Almanac is calling for a colder and snowier than average winter for the Hudson Valley and Northeast.
Residents in Bound Brook, a New Jersey community hit hard by Hurricane Ida in 2021, are staying positive as they prepare for the possibility that Hurricane Ian could somehow turn into a similar situation.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Islanders heading to Bayonne late Saturday night were faced with delays after a crash prompted first responders to close a portion of the Bayonne Bridge. A brief full closure in the New Jersey lanes of the Bayonne Bridge occurred just after 10:25 p.m. when...
The Fall foliage season is about to increase the amount of distracted driving around the Capital Region. As of today you might see a tree or two around the neighborhood but we are still a couple of weeks away from colors really starting to pop around New York State. Where...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 12-foot-tall puppet that has “walked” over 5,000 miles in her travels and has been greeted by over a million people will visit Staten Island on Friday. Little Amal, a puppet of a Syrian child refugee, is riding the Staten Island Ferry and...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A pickup truck hit a tree on busy Amboy Road in Annadale during the Tuesday morning rush hour. Police were spotted responding to the scene on Amboy near Fornes Place and Barclay Avenue.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A person was rescued from Grasmere Lake on Tuesday morning, according to the FDNY. The incident was reported at 8 a.m. on Windermere Road near Delphine Terrace, according to a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Leaf peepers, behold! Summer days are behind us, so it’s time to look ahead to the bright, beautiful colors of fall, and reports say New York can still expect “spectacular’' colors, though it may be a shorter foliage season. Just a short...
UNION BEACH – State Police have identified the woman whose body was found on Staten Island Thursday morning as being from New Jersey. Susan Mikson, 65, was reported missing late Wednesday night to Monmouth County 911, which led to an all-night search of Raritan Bay between Keansburg and Great Bay Park with two Coast Guard helicopters and a boat crew.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Vic Zagami knows his food craft — at least that’s what oat milk producer Oatly maintains. The company picked the Staten Island Ferry security guard and retired NYC corrections officer to headline in “Will It Swap?”, a YouTube production by Oatly launched on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
A conceptual rendering of the Arthur Kill Storm Surge Barrier, from the new HATS report. Image courtesy of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The 14-year construction project would dramatically reshape New York City’s waterfront and be one of the largest infrastructure projects in the area's history. [ more › ]
