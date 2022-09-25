Read full article on original website
Jujubeeme
2d ago
more taxes coming for the poor slob who works or who saved for their old age. tax them into homelessness say the politicians, and 50% goes to my off shore account.
The Stranger
King County Leaders Announce $1.25 Billion Plan to Address Behavioral Health Crisis
At a press conference this morning, King County Executive Dow Constantine and a coalition of local elected officials and service providers proposed a new property tax levy to generate $1.25 billion to pay for care infrastructure needed to address the region's behavioral health care crisis. According to prepared remarks, the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seattle Children’s emergency department sees ‘unprecedented demand,’ long wait times
Seattle Children's Hospital is seeing "unprecedented demand" in its emergency department, creating long wait times and forcing providers to see some patients with non-life threatening illnesses in the waiting room, said Seattle Children's Emergency Medicine medical director Tony Woodward. After an initial lull at the start of the pandemic, Woodward...
Chronicle
Aviation Commission Recommends Three Sites for Washington Next Airport — Including One in Thurston County
The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state as part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050. The three sites were chosen from a list...
MyNorthwest.com
King County Water Taxi continues service during the fall, winter amid high demand
As other transit operations cut back their fall and winter services, King County Water Taxi has decided to stay open seven days a week, through most of the day. If you ride the King County Water Taxi to and from West Seattle, your seasonal, water-based commuting option will still be available. Starting October 17, the water taxi will continue its midday and weekend sailings between downtown Seattle and Seacrest dock in West Seattle.
ncwlife.com
Dow Constantine wants $1.25B property tax levy for behavioral health
(The Center Square) – King County could see another property tax levy on the ballot to beef up the behavioral health system throughout the county. The proposed nine-year property tax levy would generate an expected total of $1.25 billion and cost a median-value homeowner about $121 in 2024, according to King County.
q13fox.com
23 former Seattle firefighters sue city, chief over firings due to vaccine mandate
SEATTLE - The city of Seattle and Chief Harold Scoggins are facing a lawsuit from a group of 23 former Seattle firefighters for religious discrimination and wage theft. The suit is tied to the firefighters’ decision to not get vaccinated. Every plaintiff filed for a religious exemption. None of...
KREM
Bolt Creek Fire: 4-mile stretch of US 2 closed in Skykomish
SEATTLE — A four-mile stretch of US 2 near Skykomish is closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire burning near the roadway. Three miles of US 2 closed Monday night, and the closure was extended to four miles Tuesday morning. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, both directions of US...
Tri-City Herald
Thurston and Pierce counties become focus of search for new 2-runway airport site
CORRECTION: The three areas being considered for an airport are 6 miles in diameter. A previous version erroneously used the term radius. One site southeast of East Olympia in Thurston County and two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called “greenfield” sites still under consideration for a new airport after a state commission on Friday narrowed the options it will consider.
Yakima Herald Republic
‘50% was a mistake’: Seattle City Council abandoned the idea of defunding police
‘50% was a mistake’: Seattle City Council abandoned the idea of defunding police. As Seattle City Council considers police department funding, calls for defunding by 50% two years ago begin to fade. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log...
Yakima Herald Republic
Chinatown International District pushes back at expanded homeless shelter. Officials ask where else?
Chinatown International District pushes back at expanded homeless shelter. Officials ask where else?. For decades, Chinatown International District has felt shut out of big decisions about the future of its neighborhood. An expanded homeless shelter adds another layer.
The Suburban Times
Joint Base Lewis-McChord Exchange to Celebrate Grand Reopening of $72.6 Million Shopping Center
Joint Base Lewis-McChord announcement. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service will cut the ribbon on its newly expanded and upgraded $72.6 million shopping center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 8:30 am. As the Department of Defense’s largest retailer, the Exchange offers tax-free shopping and military...
valleyrecord.com
Molotov cocktails, opioid battles, and a guy drugging a minor | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode: A Renton man pleads guilty to threatening to burn down a Seattle police union building; Auburn is among cities that could receive money to fight the opioid epidemic; and a Black Diamond man pleads guilty to child molestation and assault after administering homemade chemicals to his daughter.
KIVI-TV
How will downtowns across America change in the next decade?
SEATTLE, Wash. — There is nothing quite like the hustle and bustle of a city. No matter where you are, you know when you've made it downtown. Jon Scholes, the president and CEO of the Downtown Seattle Association, has watched this downtown drastically change over the years. "Well, the...
Timothy Pauley survivor pleads against killer's release
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Prosecutors told Maggie Dowell she never had to worry about the man who killed her husband being released from prison. More than 40 years after Timothy Pauley was sentenced to three life sentences, Dowell testified against his potential release Monday. ”He is not to me releasable...
Evacuation notices upgraded for Bolt Creek Fire amid ‘dry and unstable conditions’
The Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn in Snohomish County, now burning 11,277 acres and is only 7% contained. The west side of the Money Creek tunnel to milepost 48, and Forest Service Road 65 are under Level 3 orders, meaning to leave now. Over the weekend evacuation levels were...
q13fox.com
Bolt Creek Fire approaches US 2; crews shut down part of highway
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Fire crews and the Washington State Department of Transportation have decided to close part of U.S. 2 as the Bolt Creek Fire got closer to the highway. The closure is between Northeast Old Cascade Highway and Skykomish (mileposts 46 to 50) and started overnight. There is an...
Sumner official who sent offensive meme in work email apologizes for ‘horribly offensive mistake’
A local government official is responding to allegations that he sent out an offensive meme via email using a government account in August, apologizing for what he called a “horribly offensive mistake.”. Patrick Reed, public government affairs manager for the Secretary of State’s office and city council member in...
thejoltnews.com
Animal Services pushes for Lacey Community Cat Program
Lacey Joint Animal Services Commission (JASCOM) is lobbying for the new Community Cat Program (CCP) and recommending updates to the Lacey municipal code (LMC). During the council work session on Thursday, September 22, JASCOM proposed adding the definition of a community cat in the LMCto “any free-roaming cat that may be cared for by one or more residents in the area, known or unknown.”
KOMO News
Brush fire causes closure of EB US 2 just east of Monroe
MONROE, Wash. — A brush fire just east of Monroe caused the closure of eastbound US 2 on Monday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation blocked traffic at Main Street around 6:22 a.m. and reopened just over an hour later.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Council Sept. 26 set to discuss claims against Councilmember Jim Smith
The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Sept. 26, business meeting is set to discuss the external investigation that was launched into allegations of racial and sexual discrimination by Councilmember Jim Smith in May of this year. The investigation, conducted by Haggard & Ganson LLP, substantiated one claim of racial...
