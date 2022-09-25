ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Jujubeeme
2d ago

more taxes coming for the poor slob who works or who saved for their old age. tax them into homelessness say the politicians, and 50% goes to my off shore account.

Yakima Herald Republic

Seattle Children’s emergency department sees ‘unprecedented demand,’ long wait times

Seattle Children's Hospital is seeing "unprecedented demand" in its emergency department, creating long wait times and forcing providers to see some patients with non-life threatening illnesses in the waiting room, said Seattle Children's Emergency Medicine medical director Tony Woodward. After an initial lull at the start of the pandemic, Woodward...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

King County Water Taxi continues service during the fall, winter amid high demand

As other transit operations cut back their fall and winter services, King County Water Taxi has decided to stay open seven days a week, through most of the day. If you ride the King County Water Taxi to and from West Seattle, your seasonal, water-based commuting option will still be available. Starting October 17, the water taxi will continue its midday and weekend sailings between downtown Seattle and Seacrest dock in West Seattle.
KING COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Dow Constantine wants $1.25B property tax levy for behavioral health

(The Center Square) – King County could see another property tax levy on the ballot to beef up the behavioral health system throughout the county. The proposed nine-year property tax levy would generate an expected total of $1.25 billion and cost a median-value homeowner about $121 in 2024, according to King County.
KING COUNTY, WA
KREM

Bolt Creek Fire: 4-mile stretch of US 2 closed in Skykomish

SEATTLE — A four-mile stretch of US 2 near Skykomish is closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire burning near the roadway. Three miles of US 2 closed Monday night, and the closure was extended to four miles Tuesday morning. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, both directions of US...
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Thurston and Pierce counties become focus of search for new 2-runway airport site

CORRECTION: The three areas being considered for an airport are 6 miles in diameter. A previous version erroneously used the term radius. One site southeast of East Olympia in Thurston County and two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called “greenfield” sites still under consideration for a new airport after a state commission on Friday narrowed the options it will consider.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIVI-TV

How will downtowns across America change in the next decade?

SEATTLE, Wash. — There is nothing quite like the hustle and bustle of a city. No matter where you are, you know when you've made it downtown. Jon Scholes, the president and CEO of the Downtown Seattle Association, has watched this downtown drastically change over the years. "Well, the...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Timothy Pauley survivor pleads against killer's release

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Prosecutors told Maggie Dowell she never had to worry about the man who killed her husband being released from prison. More than 40 years after Timothy Pauley was sentenced to three life sentences, Dowell testified against his potential release Monday. ”He is not to me releasable...
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Bolt Creek Fire approaches US 2; crews shut down part of highway

SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Fire crews and the Washington State Department of Transportation have decided to close part of U.S. 2 as the Bolt Creek Fire got closer to the highway. The closure is between Northeast Old Cascade Highway and Skykomish (mileposts 46 to 50) and started overnight. There is an...
SKYKOMISH, WA
thejoltnews.com

Animal Services pushes for Lacey Community Cat Program

Lacey Joint Animal Services Commission (JASCOM) is lobbying for the new Community Cat Program (CCP) and recommending updates to the Lacey municipal code (LMC). During the council work session on Thursday, September 22, JASCOM proposed adding the definition of a community cat in the LMCto “any free-roaming cat that may be cared for by one or more residents in the area, known or unknown.”
KOMO News

Brush fire causes closure of EB US 2 just east of Monroe

MONROE, Wash. — A brush fire just east of Monroe caused the closure of eastbound US 2 on Monday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation blocked traffic at Main Street around 6:22 a.m. and reopened just over an hour later.
MONROE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Council Sept. 26 set to discuss claims against Councilmember Jim Smith

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Sept. 26, business meeting is set to discuss the external investigation that was launched into allegations of racial and sexual discrimination by Councilmember Jim Smith in May of this year. The investigation, conducted by Haggard & Ganson LLP, substantiated one claim of racial...
LYNNWOOD, WA

