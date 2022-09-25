Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Green Bay women adds three transfers, including Evans
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - There are high expectations this season for the Green Bay women's basketball. Returning almost all of its now veteran roster with also a few new additions for head coach Kevin Borseth who is very excited for what is to come over the next six months. Monday...
Fox11online.com
Phoenix begin practice in preparation for season
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - Just four players from last year's Green Bay Phoenix men's team return as 10 new players join Will Ryan's roster for 2022-23. Two big returning pieces include sophomore Cade Meyer (9.1ppg, 4.3 rbg) and junior point guard Nate Jenkins. Both are excited to be back and lead the new players.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Action Sports Organization finds a new home
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A local skate park is moving into the old Gordmans building connected to Epic on Holmgren Way. In April, Green Bay Action Sports was told they had 60 days to leave their former location on Ashland. After leaving their old space, GBASO wasted no time in finding...
Fox11online.com
Denmark High School getting ready for homecoming week celebrations
(WLUK) -- It's homecoming season for high schools around Northeast Wisconsin. Denmark High School is celebrating this week. FOX11's Good Day Wisconsin is live visiting with some high school students learning how they get ready for the week. The student council says it makes sure the hallways are decorated and...
Fox11online.com
Celebrating the Fall Season with Lamers Dairy
Shari from Lamers Dairy joins the show to share some of the great items they have in store to celebrate fall, including lots of locally made products. Take a look. Stop by their shop at N410 Speel School Rd. in Appleton for some great ideas or visit their website at lamersdairyinc.com.
Fox11online.com
Students compete for a good cause in 'SOUPer Bowl' challenge
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- Everyone was a winner in Kaukauna's SOUPer Bowl. Last week, students at the New Directions Learning Community school completed their service project. It challenges students to bring in as many cans of soup as they can to be donated to those in need. In total, 2,617 cans...
Fox11online.com
Fall foliage reluctant to reveal itself so far in Northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Take a stroll around the Green Bay Botanical Garden, and you'll see plenty of green in canopy overhead. Which would be fine, except... it's almost October. And GBBG horticulture manager Lindsay Hendricks agrees. "We got the question-- what's starting to turn colors? And we kind of...
wearegreenbay.com
Two-day closure for Green Bay intersection begins this week
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced a two-day closure of a Green Bay intersection later this week. The two-day closure will take place at the intersection of East Walnut Street and Roosevelt Street, and officials say that it is closed due to sewer work.
whby.com
Gas prices soar in Northeast Wisconsin
CHICAGO — After several weeks of decline, gas prices increase significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.68 per gallon. That’s up 43 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average rose 42 cents to $3.74 a gallon. The national...
Fox11online.com
Moraine Park Tech holds info session Monday on $55m vote
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) - Moraine Park Technical College will host an informational session Monday about the $55 million referendum on the ballot in November. If approved, the money would fund a series of facility upgrades. The meeting is 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on the College’s West Bend campus,...
Fox11online.com
How to reduce inflammation in your body
Erika from Natural Healthy Concepts in Appleton joins Living with Amy to talk about how to help fight inflammation and what you can do. Take a look. Natural Healthy Concepts is located at 310 N. Westhill Blvd. in Appleton. Visit their website www.nhc.com or call (920) 968-2350 for more information.
Fox11online.com
Last day for Bay Beach Amusement Park in '22
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - It's the last day of the season for the Bay Beach Amusement Park. Depending on the weather, the park is scheduled to be open until 7 p.m. The park is expected to get a new ride, the NebulaZ, in 2023. The city has been re-assessing plans...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay’s Noble Roots Brewing to expand more than beer offerings
GREEN BAY – Noble Roots Brewing Company broke ground on a new production facility in the town of Scott. Fans of Noble Roots’ cozy taproom tucked into the neighborhood setting on Green Bay’s east side needn’t worry. The taproom isn’t going anywhere. However, moving brewing operations will open up space for more seating.
Fox11online.com
Two area rail projects receive grants from state
(WLUK) -- Rail improvement projects around the state are getting a boost, including two in Northeast Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced nearly $8 million in grants and loans for five freight rail improvement projects. The projects will lengthen rail spurs, install conveyance equipment, and increase storage capacity at Wisconsin facilities.
Fox11online.com
Body pulled from Fond du Lac river
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Police are investigating after the body of a man was pulled from the Fond du Lac river. Crews were called to an area of the river near the 500 block of Water Street just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. The victim, identified as 49-year-old Burton F....
Fox11online.com
Lawrence Advantage will provide financial support to students starting in fall 2023
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Generations of future Lawrence students will receive additional help beyond scholarships and federal financial aid. “Very often folks think about liberal arts education as too expensive or something that's out of reach," Lawrence President Laurie Carter said. We want to make sure that everyone knows that a Lawrence education is within their reach.”
Fox11online.com
Explore the joys of fall at Petals & Plows near Ripon
(WLUK) -- A family farm near Ripon is hoping you'll explore the joys of fall. Petals & Plows Greenhouse is nestled on the farm property of the Kaufman family. They have a huge selection of pumpkins, gourds, fall, mums, and more. Petals & Plows takes pride in its corn maze...
oshkoshexaminer.com
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: Packers to bump Holiday Parade; city responds to poll worker shortage; DEI panel, council to meet
Welcome to the Sept. 26 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 36th issue of 2022. The city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee has invited Common Council members to its monthly meeting Monday. DEI...
2 Wisconsin Drunk Drivers Got Their 6th OWI In September While Speeding Over 100MPH
Two separate men have been charged in separate incidents for their 6th OWI each after being pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol in just a matter of weeks. At first, it was hard to believe. Really? Two people drove over 100 miles per hour while drunk and got caught? But it is true. One of the arrests was made this week in Waushara County.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Regular unleaded jumps 54-cents a gallon overnight in Washington Co., WI
September 24, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Motorists were a bit gobsmacked at the pump on Saturday as a gallon of regular unleaded jumped overnight from $3.45 to $3.99. The clerk at the counter said, “I don’t buy my gas in West Bend.”. Washington County...
