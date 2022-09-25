ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

Green Bay women adds three transfers, including Evans

GREEN BAY (WLUK) - There are high expectations this season for the Green Bay women's basketball. Returning almost all of its now veteran roster with also a few new additions for head coach Kevin Borseth who is very excited for what is to come over the next six months. Monday...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Phoenix begin practice in preparation for season

GREEN BAY (WLUK) - Just four players from last year's Green Bay Phoenix men's team return as 10 new players join Will Ryan's roster for 2022-23. Two big returning pieces include sophomore Cade Meyer (9.1ppg, 4.3 rbg) and junior point guard Nate Jenkins. Both are excited to be back and lead the new players.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay Action Sports Organization finds a new home

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A local skate park is moving into the old Gordmans building connected to Epic on Holmgren Way. In April, Green Bay Action Sports was told they had 60 days to leave their former location on Ashland. After leaving their old space, GBASO wasted no time in finding...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Denmark High School getting ready for homecoming week celebrations

(WLUK) -- It's homecoming season for high schools around Northeast Wisconsin. Denmark High School is celebrating this week. FOX11's Good Day Wisconsin is live visiting with some high school students learning how they get ready for the week. The student council says it makes sure the hallways are decorated and...
DENMARK, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
De Pere, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
De Pere, WI
Sports
City
De Pere, WI
Sheboygan, WI
Sports
City
Sheboygan, WI
Fox11online.com

Celebrating the Fall Season with Lamers Dairy

Shari from Lamers Dairy joins the show to share some of the great items they have in store to celebrate fall, including lots of locally made products. Take a look. Stop by their shop at N410 Speel School Rd. in Appleton for some great ideas or visit their website at lamersdairyinc.com.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Students compete for a good cause in 'SOUPer Bowl' challenge

KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- Everyone was a winner in Kaukauna's SOUPer Bowl. Last week, students at the New Directions Learning Community school completed their service project. It challenges students to bring in as many cans of soup as they can to be donated to those in need. In total, 2,617 cans...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Fall foliage reluctant to reveal itself so far in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Take a stroll around the Green Bay Botanical Garden, and you'll see plenty of green in canopy overhead. Which would be fine, except... it's almost October. And GBBG horticulture manager Lindsay Hendricks agrees. "We got the question-- what's starting to turn colors? And we kind of...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two-day closure for Green Bay intersection begins this week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced a two-day closure of a Green Bay intersection later this week. The two-day closure will take place at the intersection of East Walnut Street and Roosevelt Street, and officials say that it is closed due to sewer work.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
whby.com

Gas prices soar in Northeast Wisconsin

CHICAGO — After several weeks of decline, gas prices increase significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.68 per gallon. That’s up 43 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average rose 42 cents to $3.74 a gallon. The national...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Moraine Park Tech holds info session Monday on $55m vote

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) - Moraine Park Technical College will host an informational session Monday about the $55 million referendum on the ballot in November. If approved, the money would fund a series of facility upgrades. The meeting is 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on the College’s West Bend campus,...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

How to reduce inflammation in your body

Erika from Natural Healthy Concepts in Appleton joins Living with Amy to talk about how to help fight inflammation and what you can do. Take a look. Natural Healthy Concepts is located at 310 N. Westhill Blvd. in Appleton. Visit their website www.nhc.com or call (920) 968-2350 for more information.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Last day for Bay Beach Amusement Park in '22

GREEN BAY (WLUK) - It's the last day of the season for the Bay Beach Amusement Park. Depending on the weather, the park is scheduled to be open until 7 p.m. The park is expected to get a new ride, the NebulaZ, in 2023. The city has been re-assessing plans...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Green Bay’s Noble Roots Brewing to expand more than beer offerings

GREEN BAY – Noble Roots Brewing Company broke ground on a new production facility in the town of Scott. Fans of Noble Roots’ cozy taproom tucked into the neighborhood setting on Green Bay’s east side needn’t worry. The taproom isn’t going anywhere. However, moving brewing operations will open up space for more seating.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Two area rail projects receive grants from state

(WLUK) -- Rail improvement projects around the state are getting a boost, including two in Northeast Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced nearly $8 million in grants and loans for five freight rail improvement projects. The projects will lengthen rail spurs, install conveyance equipment, and increase storage capacity at Wisconsin facilities.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Body pulled from Fond du Lac river

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Police are investigating after the body of a man was pulled from the Fond du Lac river. Crews were called to an area of the river near the 500 block of Water Street just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. The victim, identified as 49-year-old Burton F....
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Lawrence Advantage will provide financial support to students starting in fall 2023

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Generations of future Lawrence students will receive additional help beyond scholarships and federal financial aid. “Very often folks think about liberal arts education as too expensive or something that's out of reach," Lawrence President Laurie Carter said. We want to make sure that everyone knows that a Lawrence education is within their reach.”
APPLETON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox11online.com

Explore the joys of fall at Petals & Plows near Ripon

(WLUK) -- A family farm near Ripon is hoping you'll explore the joys of fall. Petals & Plows Greenhouse is nestled on the farm property of the Kaufman family. They have a huge selection of pumpkins, gourds, fall, mums, and more. Petals & Plows takes pride in its corn maze...
RIPON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy