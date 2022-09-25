Feast of San Gennaro ending Sunday
Sunday is the last chance to get your fill of the Feast of San Gennaro. The famed street fair in Little Italy is coming to a close with the annual Meatball Eating Contest, held at 1 p.m. This is the 96th year for San Gennaro. It returned in limited capacity in 2021, but 202 was the first fully in-person feast in three years. MORE NEWS: CDC warns rare condition in kids could rise this fall
This condition pops up every other year usually affecting the most children between August and November.
