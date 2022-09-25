Read full article on original website
Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’
Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”
Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna announced that she will officially be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
Dr. Dre to Rihanna on Forthcoming Super Bowl Performance: ‘Put the Right People Around You and Have Fun’
Following the reveal that Rihanna will lead the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, Dr. Dre joined Ebro Darden live today on Apple Music 1. Dr. Dre responded to the news, explained why he’s looking forward to Rihanna’s performance, and offered some guidance as she gets ready to sing on music’s largest stage.
Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl after previously declining over kneeling controversy
Rihanna will perform the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February after reportedly turning down an offer four years ago in support of Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protests during the national anthem. The National Football League (NFL) announced her appearance on Sunday after the pop star teased the performance on...
Kaepernick Supporters Shade Rihanna For Reversing Her Stance On Performing At The Super Bowl
A slew of internet users slammed Rihanna for doubling back on her solidarity with former NFL player Colin Kaepernick. The post Kaepernick Supporters Shade Rihanna For Reversing Her Stance On Performing At The Super Bowl appeared first on NewsOne.
Rihanna's Colin Kaepernick Comments Resurface Amid NFL News: 'Hypocritical'
The singer once said she turned down the Super Bowl Halftime Show because she "couldn't be a sellout."
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Party in New York Amid Super Bowl Halftime Announcement
The couple looked smitten one day before the NFL broke the news of her performance.
JAY-Z and Roc Nation Congratulate Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show
JAY-Z is giving flowers to his global star Rihanna ahead of her performance at the Superbowl 56 Halftime Show. Hov recognized the billionaire entrepreneur for her successful career and how far she’s come calling her “a generational talent and woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.”
Rihanna Spotted In 1st Photos Since Announcing Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Giant Chanel Bag
Will Rihanna’s fans get her long-awaited ninth album and a jaw-dropping Super Bowl performance? Shortly after Rihanna, 34, and the NFL confirmed that she would headline Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime Show, the “Work” singer visited a recording studio, hinting that she might be putting the finishing touches on her anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Anti. With a giant purple Chanel bag in hand, Rih made her way into the recording facility on Monday (Sept. 26), dressing casually for the trip. She rocked an oversized black jacket, a shirt with a vivid print on the front, a pair of gray Adidas, and her trademark cool demeanor.
Thanks to Rihanna, Demand for Super Bowl LVIII 2023 Tickets Increases by 9,900%
Sunday night Rihanna fans were blessed with a surprise announcement years in the making. With a caption-less post of her arm holding a football the news was clear. Riri was coming to the Super Bowl, marking her first live performance in over five years. Whether or not the half-time performance...
Hollywood Minute: Rihanna To Perform At Super Bowl
Rihanna is this year’s Super Bowl halftime headliner, and James Cameron talks about ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’
Lorde’s Sister Indy Yelich Draws ‘Melodrama’ Comparisons With Debut Single ‘Threads’: LISTEN
Musical talent must run in Lorde's family. The singer's younger sister Indy Yelich finally released her debut solo single, "Threads," drawing a few comparisons to her Grammy-winning big sis in the process. After previously teasing the track online, the up-and-coming singer shared the single in full Thursday (Sept. 15). The...
NFL world reacts to big Rihanna news
While there were some premature reports earlier in the week that Taylor Swift might headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show during Super Bowl LVII, it is now confirmed that Rihanna will be doing the honors instead. As rumors swirled on Sunday, Rihanna put them to bed by tweeting...
Why Did Jimmy Kimmel Lie Down On Stage During Quinta Brunson’s Emmys Win?
When Quinta Brunson won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series Monday (Sept. 12), her triumphant acceptance speech turned into an awkward moment when Jimmy Kimmel refused to move from his spot lying in front of the microphone. But why did Kimmel lie down in the first place?...
‘Drag Race U.K.’ Star Cherry Valentine Dead at 28
George Ward, who performed under the drag name Cherry Valentine, has died. He was 28. His family announced his passing early Friday morning (Sept. 22). "It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George — Cherry Valentine — has tragically passed away," his family shared in a statement.
Hilary Duff Recreates Iconic ‘That’s So Gay’ Anti-Bullying PSA: WATCH
Hilary Duff just recreated one of her most iconic pop culture moments. The Disney Channel alum revisits her 2008 anti-bullying PSA in a hilarious new TikTok. In the video shared to her TikTok page, Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and his fiancé Mark Manio play the original video's two teens, who get called out by Duff while shopping.
Olivia Wilde Says Harry Styles ‘Spitgate’ Happened Because ‘People Will Look for Drama Anywhere’
Olivia Wilde is finally addressing one of the controversies surrounding her movie Don't Worry Darling: spitgate. Appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wednesday (Sept. 21), the actress and director confirmed Harry Styles did not spit on his co-star Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival. "He did not,"...
‘Call Me Maybe’ Model Suggests Justin Bieber’s Coffee Collab Was Satanic Scheme, Singer’s Facial Paralysis Part of ‘Elite’ Conspiracy
You might remember Holden Nowell from Carly Rae Jepsen's iconic "Call Me Maybe" music video, which became a smash hit in 2012 after being promoted by Justin Bieber. In the video, Nowell plays Jepsen's hunky love interest neighbor, who the Canadian singer fantasizes about until she finds out — in a comedic twist ending — he has a boyfriend.
Maroon 5 Announce Las Vegas Residency Amid Frontman Adam Levine’s Affair Scandal
Adam Levine's marital struggles aren't affecting his band, that's for sure. In fact, on Tuesday (Sept. 27) the group announced a new Las Vegas residency for 2023, with tickets going on sale Oct. 3. Maroon 5 are the latest in a string of music acts who have done long-term residencies...
