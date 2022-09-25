ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’

Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
NFL
Pitchfork

Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”

Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna announced that she will officially be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Glendale, AZ
Entertainment
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Glendale, AZ
Football
thesource.com

JAY-Z and Roc Nation Congratulate Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

JAY-Z is giving flowers to his global star Rihanna ahead of her performance at the Superbowl 56 Halftime Show. Hov recognized the billionaire entrepreneur for her successful career and how far she’s come calling her “a generational talent and woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.”
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Bryson Tiller
Person
Eminem
Person
Rihanna
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Person
Drake
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Spotted In 1st Photos Since Announcing Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Giant Chanel Bag

Will Rihanna’s fans get her long-awaited ninth album and a jaw-dropping Super Bowl performance? Shortly after Rihanna, 34, and the NFL confirmed that she would headline Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime Show, the “Work” singer visited a recording studio, hinting that she might be putting the finishing touches on her anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Anti. With a giant purple Chanel bag in hand, Rih made her way into the recording facility on Monday (Sept. 26), dressing casually for the trip. She rocked an oversized black jacket, a shirt with a vivid print on the front, a pair of gray Adidas, and her trademark cool demeanor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hypebae

Thanks to Rihanna, Demand for Super Bowl LVIII 2023 Tickets Increases by 9,900%

Sunday night Rihanna fans were blessed with a surprise announcement years in the making. With a caption-less post of her arm holding a football the news was clear. Riri was coming to the Super Bowl, marking her first live performance in over five years. Whether or not the half-time performance...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Local Life#Super Bowl Lvii#Havingfun#Performance Info#American Football#Music Seth Dudowsky#Roc Nation#Last Performance
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to big Rihanna news

While there were some premature reports earlier in the week that Taylor Swift might headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show during Super Bowl LVII, it is now confirmed that Rihanna will be doing the honors instead. As rumors swirled on Sunday, Rihanna put them to bed by tweeting...
NFL
PopCrush

‘Drag Race U.K.’ Star Cherry Valentine Dead at 28

George Ward, who performed under the drag name Cherry Valentine, has died. He was 28. His family announced his passing early Friday morning (Sept. 22). "It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George — Cherry Valentine — has tragically passed away," his family shared in a statement.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopCrush

‘Call Me Maybe’ Model Suggests Justin Bieber’s Coffee Collab Was Satanic Scheme, Singer’s Facial Paralysis Part of ‘Elite’ Conspiracy

You might remember Holden Nowell from Carly Rae Jepsen's iconic "Call Me Maybe" music video, which became a smash hit in 2012 after being promoted by Justin Bieber. In the video, Nowell plays Jepsen's hunky love interest neighbor, who the Canadian singer fantasizes about until she finds out — in a comedic twist ending — he has a boyfriend.
MUSIC
PopCrush

PopCrush

28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy