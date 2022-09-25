Read full article on original website
Westfield’s Kosinski Farms fall festivities begin despite drought
In spite of a recent drought, farms like Kosinski Farms in Westfield are preparing for the fall season with a variety of activities.
Vaughn Kaprelian left $4 million to the Greater Worcester Community Foundation to spend any way they want
A Westborough man who was unknown to the Greater Worcester Community Foundation left the nonprofit one of the largest gifts it has ever received. Vaughn Kaprelian, who died on April 8, 2021, left GWCF more than $4 million, GWCF announced in a press release Tuesday. The donation is unrestricted, meaning...
Scales Seafood & More, Millbury staple for 23 years, permanently closed
When customers call Scales Seafood & More in Millbury, they are met with a message announcing the restaurant’s permanent closure and thanking them for their continued “support over all these years” and wishing them all love. Chef/Owner Shari Hanson announced the restaurant’s closure in a Facebook post...
New bikes, bicycle education program coming to Westfield middle schools
WESTFIELD — At a recent School Committee meeting, Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski, Curriculum Director Susan Dargie and Grants Manager Joanne Lemelin announced that the Westfield Middle School physical education department has been awarded a grant of thirty Specialized bicycles from Outride, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of youth through cycling.
Converted Church Makes Stunning & Unique Home in The Berkshires, Massachusetts
Berkshire County in western Massachusetts is no stranger to some pretty spectacular real estate. From historical homes to modern mountain retreats, The Berkshires has a property for every taste. With proximity to New York City and Boston and a market that boasts far more square footage and significantly less expensive...
Murphy’s Nutrition opens in East Longmeadow to offer options beyond coffee
A new business in East Longmeadow is helping customers break their coffee habit without getting rid of the caffeine. Instead, they’re offering energy bombs, also known as teas, with multiple different energy levels — such as “boosted,” “littt” and “double littt.”. “A boosted...
westernmassnews.com
Big Y hosting second annual ‘Big Vax Week’
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Big Y is hosting their second annual ‘Big Vax Week.’. The event features a clinic where you can go to a number Big Y locations and get COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, as well as flu shots, at no cost. The Springfield-based grocer noted that insurance,...
Springfield business owner recognized for 70 years of service
A business owner in Springfield has been working for nearly seven decades and it looks like there's no intentions of slowing down anytime soon.
Funeral on for James Bowen Jr., East Longmeadow Pride Gas Station worker
James Bowen Jr. was remembered by multiple people for his smile while working at the Pride Gas Station in East Longmeadow. Bowen, 25, was killed in a head-on collision on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut, according to Western Mass News. Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton was also killed in the crash, the news outlet reported.
Two people homeless after Springfield mobile home fire
The Red Cross is assisting two people who were forced out of their Springfield mobile home by a fire early Monday morning.
The Big E wraps up record breaking second weekend
Ever since The Big E opened this year they have seen a lot of traffic on the roads and a lot of foot traffic on the fairgrounds, even breaking attendance records on Saturday just midway through its run here in western Massachusetts. With only 7 more days left of The Big E this season people didn't let a little rain spoil their fun.
Amherst gets nearly $300K for new fully accessible trail along Fort River
From the remnants of a former golf course, the town of Amherst aims to construct a walking trail fully accessible to people of all abilities using a nearly $300,000 grant awarded by the state. The trail at the former Hickory Ridge golf course will follow the Fort River, bring visitors...
Springfield seeks to hire municipal workers through interview initiative
SPRINGFIELD — Some of the roles Springfield hopes to fill through its new hiring event, “Walk in Wednesdays,” include bus drivers, groundskeepers, on-call reference librarians — even a dentist. During the month of October, the city’s Human Resources Department will hold open interviews every Wednesday from...
amherstindy.org
Letter: Cutting Down Trees At 52 Fearing Breaks My Heart
Waking up to the sound of loud buzzing last summer, I look out my window to see my new neighbor is not blowing leaves, but cutting down whole trees! A developer has recently acquired several lots in the Fearing Sreet. neighborhood, including the old home of Martha and Warren Averill. Warren, who recently passed, was a popular Mass Aggie professor and an expert on trees.
Davis Mega Maze in Sterling opens Saturday, months after ‘suspicious’ fire
Months after a “suspicious” fire tore through the site of a popular Central Massachusetts farm park known for its perplexing corn maze, Davis Mega Maze Grand Colossal Adventures park runners announced their grand opening date for the fall season. Ranked by Country Living as one of the best...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: rebuilding from the ashes
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A well-known grocery store in Longmeadow and a scenic restaurant in Easthampton are making progress in rebuilding after fires tore through their businesses. Just days before Thanksgiving last year, a fire tore through a shopping plaza in Longmeadow, destroying several businesses, including the longstanding Armata’s Market.
Vehicle crashes into pole on Montgomery Road in Westfield
Crews are working to clear a single-vehicle accident on Montgomery Road in Westfield Tuesday morning.
GoFundMe shared for Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton, who died in I-91 crash
A Brighton woman is remembered as being “kind, bubbly, and gentle” after she died in a crash on Interstate 91 Friday. m. Dominique Nicole Loiselle, 25, was killed in a head-on collision on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut, according to Western Mass News. James Bowen Jr. of East Longmeadow was also killed in the crash, the news outlet reported.
After brutal summer, Red Fire Farm turns to GoFundMe to survive
Owners of the Red Fire Farm have started a GoFundMe fundraiser in an effort to keep the farm going after a challenging summer. The goal is to raise $200,000 in the next 30 days to keep the farm in operation after the owners say financial challenges are forcing the business to ask for the public’s support, according to Sarah and Ryan Voiland, the farm’s owners. Some challenges from the past year include the rising cost of labor, higher prices for shipping and production costs, and the months-long drought this summer that damaged crops.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Sept. 18-24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Sept. 18 to Sept. 24. There were 509 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,296-square-foot home on Wilder Lane in Leominster that sold for $390,000.
