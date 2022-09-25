ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hatfield, MA

New bikes, bicycle education program coming to Westfield middle schools

WESTFIELD — At a recent School Committee meeting, Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski, Curriculum Director Susan Dargie and Grants Manager Joanne Lemelin announced that the Westfield Middle School physical education department has been awarded a grant of thirty Specialized bicycles from Outride, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of youth through cycling.
WESTFIELD, MA
