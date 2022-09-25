ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Is Going Viral Today

Erin Andrews is once again dominating the sideline with her outfit game. The Fox Sports sideline reporter is on the call for Sunday afternoon's "Game of the Week" between the Buccaneers and the Packers. Andrews is rocking a pretty awesome sun hat. Hey, it's hot in Florida on Sunday afternoon,...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News

Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Michael Irvin News

Michael Irvin looked noticeably different when he appeared on NFL Network earlier today. The Playmaker's trademark eyeglasses were nowhere to be found, leaving some to wonder if he had ditched them. As it turns out, Irvin simply forgot them at his hotel. Fans are having some fun with this information,...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: OJ Simpson Calls For NFL Quarterback's Benching

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson is calling for a starting quarterback benching. Simpson, who starred in the NFL before being accused - and later acquitted - of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, took to social media this week. The former NFL star believes...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Tua Tagovailoa out but will he return for the Miami Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins are tied at the half with the Buffalo Bills but the talk of the game is going to be Tua Tagovailoa who left for the locker room with a head injury. Tua was pushed by Matt Milano and hit his head on the turf. Milano was flagged for the hit but Tua was seen staggering when he stood up and after he gained his balance, left for the locker room where he most assuredly will be evaluated for a concussion.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Troubled NFL Star Brett Favre

Former NFL star Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. The Hall of Fame quarterback is currently in the middle of a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre has not yet been charged with anything, though it's possible his role...
NFL
The Spun

Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele

Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Tua Tagovailoa leaves with frightening injury in Week 3

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills following what was a scary scene, but he later returned. Tagovailoa’s head slammed head off the turf on a hit from Bills linebacker Matt Milano that drew a roughing the passer penalty. He appeared dazed when he got to his feet and then nearly collapsed after taking a few steps. You can see the frightening sequence below:
NFL
