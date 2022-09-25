ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Celebrity chocolatier to live demo famous chocolates at Mid-America Restaurant Expo

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — This weekend the Mid-America Restaurant Expo & Conference is taking over the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Ohio Restaurant Association president John Baker and Chef Nacho Aguirre join Good Day Columbus to preview the sweet Sunday ahead. The 2022 Mid-America Restaurant Expo & Conference is happening...
COLUMBUS, OH
City of Newark hiring winter seasonal employees

NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Fall just arrived, but the City of Newark is already preparing for winter. The city is looking to hire winter seasonal employees to help its public service department by plowing streets, shoveling snow, and applying salt to surfaces. Those interested must be 18 years old...
NEWARK, OH
Welcome, Baby Rush!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new addition to the Good Day Columbus Family! Cameron and Katie Fontana welcomed baby Rush last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
Clover the bison at Columbus Zoo has died

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced on Monday that it had to euthanize Clover, a 19.5-year-old American bison. The average life expectancy of an American bison is 15 years, according to data from the National Park Service and Smithsonian’s National Zoo, cited in a statement from the Columbus Zoo.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus police working to solve crimes, boost their ranks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the city deals with a rash of deadly shootings, the Columbus Division of Police is working to not only solve the crimes but to bring in more officers to deal with a growing problem. Deborah King said she is shocked and concerned after a...
COLUMBUS, OH
Beat the Stigma

Beat the Stigma is a campaign funded by the Ohio Opioid Education Alliance. Stigmas lead people to make judgments and buy into myths about mental health and drug and alcohol use disorders. The truth is, when you see someone living with mental health or substance use disorders, there’s always more to the story than you know.
OHIO STATE
Man critically injured in assault outside Short North business

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a man is in critical condition after an assault Monday night outside a business in the Short North. Police said the assault happened just after 8 p.m. outside a business in the area of North High Street just south of West Fifth Avenue.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus police looking for tips to solve January homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are looking for tips from the public to help solve the death of a man shot and killed in January. The shooting occurred in the 260 block of Divot Place around 3 a.m. on Jan. 30. Police said officers found the victim, Kavyne Cooper,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus gas prices rise nearly 20 cents per gallon in last week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio drivers are seeing an increase in gas prices this week. The average price of gas in Columbus has risen 19.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.53 per gallon. According to GasBuddy, prices in Columbus are 6.7 cents per gallon higher...
COLUMBUS, OH
Man shot in face following Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot in the face following a Hilltop shooting early Monday morning. Police said an injured man showed up at a home along Woodbury Avenue around 2:30 a.m. His mother called 911 for help. Officers believe the shooting might have happened somewhere along...
COLUMBUS, OH

