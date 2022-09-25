Read full article on original website
Local man competing in new season of Outrageous Pumpkins on Food Network
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Grove City's ‘Tator’ Edwards will be competing on the new season of Outrageous Pumpkins. The season premieres on Sunday, October 2 at 10pm ET on Food Network and discovery+. Ahead of his big debut, Tator joins Good Day Columbus with a live creation.
Celebrity chocolatier to live demo famous chocolates at Mid-America Restaurant Expo
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — This weekend the Mid-America Restaurant Expo & Conference is taking over the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Ohio Restaurant Association president John Baker and Chef Nacho Aguirre join Good Day Columbus to preview the sweet Sunday ahead. The 2022 Mid-America Restaurant Expo & Conference is happening...
City of Newark hiring winter seasonal employees
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Fall just arrived, but the City of Newark is already preparing for winter. The city is looking to hire winter seasonal employees to help its public service department by plowing streets, shoveling snow, and applying salt to surfaces. Those interested must be 18 years old...
Welcome, Baby Rush!
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new addition to the Good Day Columbus Family! Cameron and Katie Fontana welcomed baby Rush last week.
Columbus Zoo announces half-price admission days for Franklin County residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is celebrating Franklin County residents this month!. Franklin County residents can enjoy half-price admission to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on October 2 and 3. These community days are a way to thank the Franklin County residents for their support...
Old Bag of Nails debut fall menu including Pumpkin Pie Martini and House Clam Chowder
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Fall is upon us and so are the comfort foods. Old Bag of Nails' manager Abigail Purdum and mixologist Jess Crane join Good Day Columbus to debut their fall menu. Old Bag of Nails has a variety of fall drink and food options including the...
Columbus Symphony kicks off masterworks season of Carmina Burana this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Symphony kicks off its masterworks season with the epic Carmina Burana on this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm at the Ohio Theatre. Friday and Saturday, September 30 and October 1 at 7:30 p.m. Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St. Tickets start at $10...
Clover the bison at Columbus Zoo has died
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced on Monday that it had to euthanize Clover, a 19.5-year-old American bison. The average life expectancy of an American bison is 15 years, according to data from the National Park Service and Smithsonian’s National Zoo, cited in a statement from the Columbus Zoo.
Columbus Police officer hosts community day, bringing resources to Fairmoor neighborhood
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Serving the community in a number of ways. Columbus Police officer Wendell Tolber is from Central Ohio and lending a helping hand to an east side neighborhood. Officer Tolber led a community fun day and resource fair in the Fairmoor community where residents and neighbors...
'He gave me so much joy,' family and friends celebrate Greg Coleman's life
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three weeks after two men attacked Greg Coleman Jr. in the Short North, family and friends celebrated his life. "To lose his life so young, it’s just not fair," Coleman's father, Greg Coleman Sr. said. "It’s really not fair." Coleman was a well-known...
Columbus police working to solve crimes, boost their ranks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the city deals with a rash of deadly shootings, the Columbus Division of Police is working to not only solve the crimes but to bring in more officers to deal with a growing problem. Deborah King said she is shocked and concerned after a...
Westerville Electric heading south to assist those in need ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Westerville Electric lineworkers are heading south on Tuesday to provide aid to those in need ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. The Westerville Electric Division announced on Twitter they were loading their trucks with cases of water before heading to Florida. The trucks will haul cases...
Police working to ID man accused of throwing food, drinks at Westerville store employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Westerville police are working to identify a man captured on camera assaulting a store employee. Police said the incident happened on Sept. 21 at the Westerville Genjigo. The man can be seen yelling at the employees before throwing food and bottled drinks at one of...
Beat the Stigma
Beat the Stigma is a campaign funded by the Ohio Opioid Education Alliance. Stigmas lead people to make judgments and buy into myths about mental health and drug and alcohol use disorders. The truth is, when you see someone living with mental health or substance use disorders, there’s always more to the story than you know.
City leaders draft legislation that would crack down on food carts, noise in Short North
City leaders said they are listening to concerns from Columbus residents about an increase in crime and noise in the Short North. Officials have drafted legislation that would put tougher restrictions on food carts and noise along High Street. The community noise ordinance would enforce residential noise standards to business...
Local author Susie Newman named finalist for Outskirts Press Best Book of the Year award
Westerville author Susie Newman is the author of two earlier books: Diaries, a collection of short stories, and the novel Lost Souls Cafe. Susie joins Good Day Columbus to talk about her new book Eating Yellow Paint up for nomination for the 2022 Outskirts Press Best Book of the Year award.
Man critically injured in assault outside Short North business
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a man is in critical condition after an assault Monday night outside a business in the Short North. Police said the assault happened just after 8 p.m. outside a business in the area of North High Street just south of West Fifth Avenue.
Columbus police looking for tips to solve January homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are looking for tips from the public to help solve the death of a man shot and killed in January. The shooting occurred in the 260 block of Divot Place around 3 a.m. on Jan. 30. Police said officers found the victim, Kavyne Cooper,...
Columbus gas prices rise nearly 20 cents per gallon in last week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio drivers are seeing an increase in gas prices this week. The average price of gas in Columbus has risen 19.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.53 per gallon. According to GasBuddy, prices in Columbus are 6.7 cents per gallon higher...
Man shot in face following Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot in the face following a Hilltop shooting early Monday morning. Police said an injured man showed up at a home along Woodbury Avenue around 2:30 a.m. His mother called 911 for help. Officers believe the shooting might have happened somewhere along...
