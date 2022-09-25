Read full article on original website
New free program trains ed techs, teachers to fill Maine's school staff shortage
LEWISTON, Maine — A new, free program aimed at addressing the educator workforce shortage is gaining interest among school districts. Districts across the state still have handfuls of open positions for education technicians, people who work one-on-one, or in small groups, with kids who need extra attention for learning challenges.
National Lobster Day comes after a tumultuous year for the Maine fishery
PORTLAND, Maine — Restaurants around Maine Sunday honored National Lobster Day. It's a holiday started in 2014 by Maine Senators Angus King and Susan Collins. For 2022's celebration, it comes at a tumultuous time for the lobster industry. From three different lawsuits involving gear and right whale regulations to...
These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them
Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
More People Than You Think Can Stay at a Ronald McDonald House
If you're under the impression that only parents with children in the hospital can stay at a Maine Ronald McDonald House, think again. Before I get into details about who's eligible to stay at a Ronald McDonald House, let's talk a little about what they do there. Ronald McDonald Houses in Bangor and Portland offer comfort and shelter to families of sick children. Instead of staying in an impersonal hotel (and having to pay for it), parents and siblings can stay in the homey environment of a Ronald McDonald House. While they still have their own room, they also have access to a kitchen for midnight snacking, while also having volunteers there to cook delicious meals. There's a comradery and support system created by the environment of families experiencing similar challenges while living in the same place. I chatted with Bangor's House Manager Whitney Linscott recently about these very special facilities in Maine, including the Ronald McDonald rooms in Bangor's Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and Portland's Maine Medical Center.
beckersdental.com
Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages
Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
Stroll Through a Trail Filled with Hundreds of Carved, Lit-Up Pumpkins in Maine
The Halloween season is upon us and in Maine, there's no shortage of incredible events and activities to fill the void. From haunted houses to trick or trunk events to costume parties, there's a little something for everyone when it comes to Halloween. But if you're looking for something a little bit more casual that can be both family friendly or a little frightening, there's a farm in Maine that has got you covered.
hbsdealer.com
Aubuchon acquires Campbell’s True Value stores
Brent Burger, the owner and operator of four Campbell’s True Value stores in Maine, has agreed to sell his business to the Aubuchon Company. “Celebrating 50 years, Campbell’s is an independent success story that I have long admired,” said William E. Aubuchon, IV, president and CEO. The...
WCVB
Tuesday, September 27: Main Streets and Back Roads: Maine’s Fryeburg Fair
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tiny Fryeburg, Maine, balloons in size each fall when more than 200,000 visitors pass through the gates of the legendary Fryeburg Fair. Tonight Erika Tarantal tries her hand at the unique sport of “skillet-tossing” and helps prep a show cow for a moment in the spotlight. From the midway, to the 4-H and baking competitions, to the mouthwatering fair food, Erika brings us the sights, sounds, tastes, and tradition of Maine’s oldest fair.
Body Found Near Search Area for Missing Freeport, Maine, Teen
UPDATE: Theo Ferrara's body was confirmed by police on Tuesday afternoon to be found during the search for the missing Freeport teen. According to WGME, just a couple of hours ago around noon Tuesday, September 27, a Marine Patrol plane discovered a body while flying over the ocean. There has...
Another 18-Wheeler Just Got Owned by Augusta, Maine’s Infamous ‘Can Opener’ Train Trestle
I know what you're thinking... 'how does this keep happening, and why doesn't the city just tear the old trestle down?' Well, I wish I had answers to both of those very valid questions. Personally, I think the city (and this makes sense) wants to keep it there to prevent...
Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good
According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
The Maine Mall Exit in Portland, Maine, Will Be Closing for a Traffic Pattern Change
Maine Turnpike Authority took to their Facebook page to announce an upcoming traffic pattern change. "Exit 45 will be closed over NEXT WEEKEND starting September 30 and through Monday to allow contractors to complete the transition to the new interchange configuration. Stay tuned for updates and be prepared to use a nearby exit for your travel."
Crews respond to all-hands fire at Moody's Collision Center in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The South Portland Fire Department confirmed around 12:40 p.m. Monday that there was an all-hands fire at Moody's Collision Center on Pleasant Hill Road in Scarborough. Scarborough Fire Dept. Deputy Chief John Brennan told NEWS CENTER Maine that the department received an initial call at around...
A Warning to Women After This Unsettling Incident at a Maine Bus Stop
Starting at a young age, I have been a victim of catcalling and I know I am not the only one that has experienced that. It doesn't seem to matter how old you are, so many people fall victim to catcalling while just trying to live their everyday lives. You could be walking down the street, sitting at a bus stop, or even just driving in your car when someone decides to whistle at you or worse, use inappropriate language.
How I Accidentally Ended Up In Maine
So, imagine you’re in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. You’re causally walking around near the water, taking in the views. Then in the distance you spot a bridge. You look up what’s on the other side of the bridge, because you see another land mass on the other side of this structure.
Maine man sentenced in decades-old Alaska cold case
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A Maine man charged in connection with a 1993 rape and murder in Alaska was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Monday. Steven Downs, 47, of Auburn, was a freshman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1993 and a dorm resident where 20-year-old Sophie Sergie was found dead in a bathtub.
wgan.com
Maine man found guilty on charges stemming from U.S. Capitol riot
A Lebanon man charged in connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 has been found guilty by a judge. 39-year-old Kyle Fitzsimons was found guilty Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras on all 11 charges he was facing. Fitzsimons waived his right to a...
Watch This Driver Get Creative When Parking At A Maine Walmart
What is about Walmart that brings out the weird in Maine drivers?. Imagine pulling in to do your shopping at Walmart, and you encounter a sweet parking space, but there is one of those pesky shopping carts in your way. Sounds fairly normal right? Your first reaction would be to either get out and move it...well you’d think so anyway.
observer-me.com
Cooperative Democrats, discord with Paul LePage upend sportsman endorsements
Few groups in Augusta have been as interesting over the last few years as the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine. The conservative-leaning hunting and fishing group is best known for fighting referendums on gun control and banning bear baiting, but Maine’s four-year period of Democratic control has changed its place in state politics.
Missing Freeport teen still believed to be in 'general area,' officials say in Monday press conference
FREEPORT, Maine — Law enforcement officials are continuing to ask members of the public to come forward with information that could potentially help them find 14-year-old Theo Ferrara, but they are also still urging the public to leave active search areas to the professionals. Theo was last seen at...
