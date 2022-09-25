Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to play Sunday in the team's Week 3 game against the New England Patriots, accoridng to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Dobbins is coming off a torn ACL from last season, and it would appear that he's ready to make his 2022 season debut. While he'll still have to get through his pregame work, Rapoport's sources are confident he's planning to be out there. Dobbins' return will obviously make Kenyan Drake and Mike Davis take a backseat.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO