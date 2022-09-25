ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s 4-word response to Mac Jones’ injury following loss vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that might not be their biggest loss from Sunday’s game. Quarterback Mac Jones went down with an apparent left leg injury and is having the injury evaluated, the Patriots announced following the game. The injury occurred on Jones’ final play of the game when Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell appeared to land on Jones’ leg after he threw an interception to Ravens corner Marcus Peters.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanBuzz

Lamar Jackson's Focus is on His Future, With or Without the Baltimore Ravens

Distractions; they can derail a player or entire team's success. There isn't a shortage of potential distractions or scandals in sports, no matter how hard franchises across all leagues attempt to dodge them, and this year has already had a doozy of distractions within the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens and their flock have found themselves with a surprising distraction tied to their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson takes a shot at his critics after Ravens beat Patriots

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has heard the criticism and he thinks it's unwarranted. And you know what? He's right. One of the constant critiques of Jackson's skill set is his ability as a pocket passer. But through the first three games of the 2022 NFL season, it's extremely hard to justify those concerns.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Ravens' Harbaugh makes bold statement about Patriots' 2022 outlook

Morale is quite low in New England right now. The Patriots are 1-2 after committing four second-half turnovers in a 36-27 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. They also lost starting quarterback Mac Jones to a reported high ankle sprain, and with backup Brian Hoyer likely to start on the road against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, its very possible New England will be 1-3 after four games.
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

Ed Reed offers shocking blunt advice to Lamar Jackson

One of the biggest topics this offseason was the contract negotiations between the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Ravens general manager Eric Decosta revealed ahead of the team’s season-opening game that the two sides were “unable to reach a contract extension” and that further negotiations would likely be pushed back to the end of the season.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Rapoport: JK Dobbins (knee) expected to play for Ravens in Week 3

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to play Sunday in the team's Week 3 game against the New England Patriots, accoridng to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Dobbins is coming off a torn ACL from last season, and it would appear that he's ready to make his 2022 season debut. While he'll still have to get through his pregame work, Rapoport's sources are confident he's planning to be out there. Dobbins' return will obviously make Kenyan Drake and Mike Davis take a backseat.
BALTIMORE, MD
