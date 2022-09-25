Read full article on original website
Did Aaron Judge’s outfit vs Blue Jays just hint at 2023 landing spot?
New York Yankees mega-star Aaron Judge is having a season for the ages, and should capture the AL MVP in a few months’ time regardless of whether or not he pushes past the AL home run record, currently held by Roger Maris. Then, things get really interesting. Judge bet...
Yardbarker
Red Sox give up 5 home runs in lopsided 14-8 loss to Orioles
On a rain-filled Monday night at Fenway Park, the Red Sox gave up five home runs in a lopsided loss to the Orioles. Boston fell to Baltimore by a final score of 14-8 to extend its losing streak to six and drop to 72-81 on the season. Connor Seabold, making...
Mets' Starling Marte to 'continue baseball activities as tolerated'
The Mets issued an official statement on Starling Marte’s fractured right middle finger, saying that a recent CT scan “showed improved healing,” and that the center fielder “will continue baseball activities as tolerated.” This counts as good news, considering that Marte had to halt his first try at baseball activities last week, due to continued discomfort in his finger. Marte hasn’t played since his finger was hit by a Mitch Keller pitch on Sept. 6.
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Orioles vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/26/2022
The Baltimore Orioles will travel to begin a four-game series with the Boston Red Sox with a Monday night matchup at Fenway Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Orioles-Red Sox prediction and pick, laid out below. Baltimore...
Joe Benigno wouldn't re-sign Jacob deGrom if he were Mets GM
“I’ve had it with this guy, go pitch for the Texas Rangers, goodbye,” was how Joe described his disdain for the Mets re-signing deGrom, citing his recent underperformance and the Mets’ slew of free agents.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
MLB・
'Jimmy Kimmel' Cruelly Mocks Red Sox Fans By Making Them Wear Yankees Gear
The talk show's one-week run in Brooklyn inspired some rival hate while New York is up and Boston is down.
Yankees fans lose their minds, waste ketchup supply during rain delay vs Red Sox
On Sunday night, ESPN and MLB conspired to see just how far they could push the limits of safety in the name of getting Aaron Judge at least one more chance at his 61st home run on national television. After nearly two hours of waffling, Sunday night’s Yankees-Red Sox finale...
numberfire.com
Mark Vientos sitting Sunday for Mets
New York Mets infielder Mark Vientos is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Vientos is being replaced at designated hitter by Pete Alonso versus Athletics starter JP Sears. In 28 plate appearances this season, Vientos has a .167 batting average with a .619...
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox Monday
Bobby Dalbec will not start in the Boston Red Sox' Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will sit out Monday's game while Rafael Devers takes over at the hot corner and bats second. Dalbec is projected for 23 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3 runs,...
Yankees-Red Sox Apple TV broadcast littered with laughable errors
After several days of consternation over who was going to be calling the New York Yankees’ Friday Night clash against the Boston Red Sox in the middle of Aaron Judge’s pursuit of 62 home runs, the broadcast went down on Apple TV+ without a hitch — at least in terms of the technical and production aspects.
NBC Sports
Cora addresses relationship with Bloom after trying Red Sox season
To say the Boston Red Sox underachieved in 2022 would be an understatement. After reaching Game 6 of the 2021 American League Championship Series, the Red Sox are set to finish under .500 and last in the AL East for the second time in three years. Despite those poor results, team president Sam Kennedy said both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora will return in 2023.
Yardbarker
Three Injured Red Sox Players On Precipice Of Return As Season Winds Down
The Boston Red Sox were among the most injury-riddled teams in Major League Baseball, a curse that has plagued them right through the final days of the season. That said, there are a few injured players expected to jump back on the roster before the season comes to a close.
numberfire.com
Oswald Peraza sitting for Yankees Monday
The New York Yankees did not include Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will sit out Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays while Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Peraza is hitting .296 with a .814 OPS in his...
FOX Sports
Red Sox bring 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Orioles
Baltimore Orioles (79-73, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (72-80, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (11-11, 4.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 135 strikeouts); Red Sox: Connor Seabold (0-3, 10.47 ERA, 2.20 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -131, Orioles +111; over/under...
MLB exec thinks 2 Yankees will benefit most from 2022 rule changes
The grand game of baseball’s going to look a little bit different in 2022 — well, not so much if you’re a minor-league connoisseur or spend most your time watching Rickey Henderson highlights, but there’ll be an adjustment for some of us. The Yankees stand to be affected significantly, in different ways according to each individual rule change.
CBS Sports
What went wrong for Red Sox in 2022 and what's next ahead of intriguing offseason in Boston
For the first time in a full season since 2015, the Boston Red Sox -- who were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday night -- appear ticketed for last place in the AL East. It was a pretty weird season in Boston. It's actually been a pretty weird ride...
FOX Sports
Yankees visit the Blue Jays to start 3-game series
New York Yankees (94-58, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (86-67, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (6-3, 3.36 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.32 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the...
