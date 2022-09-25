ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Yardbarker

Red Sox give up 5 home runs in lopsided 14-8 loss to Orioles

On a rain-filled Monday night at Fenway Park, the Red Sox gave up five home runs in a lopsided loss to the Orioles. Boston fell to Baltimore by a final score of 14-8 to extend its losing streak to six and drop to 72-81 on the season. Connor Seabold, making...
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets' Starling Marte to 'continue baseball activities as tolerated'

The Mets issued an official statement on Starling Marte’s fractured right middle finger, saying that a recent CT scan “showed improved healing,” and that the center fielder “will continue baseball activities as tolerated.” This counts as good news, considering that Marte had to halt his first try at baseball activities last week, due to continued discomfort in his finger. Marte hasn’t played since his finger was hit by a Mitch Keller pitch on Sept. 6.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Orioles vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/26/2022

The Baltimore Orioles will travel to begin a four-game series with the Boston Red Sox with a Monday night matchup at Fenway Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Orioles-Red Sox prediction and pick, laid out below. Baltimore...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Mark Vientos sitting Sunday for Mets

New York Mets infielder Mark Vientos is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Vientos is being replaced at designated hitter by Pete Alonso versus Athletics starter JP Sears. In 28 plate appearances this season, Vientos has a .167 batting average with a .619...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox Monday

Bobby Dalbec will not start in the Boston Red Sox' Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will sit out Monday's game while Rafael Devers takes over at the hot corner and bats second. Dalbec is projected for 23 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3 runs,...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Yankees-Red Sox Apple TV broadcast littered with laughable errors

After several days of consternation over who was going to be calling the New York Yankees’ Friday Night clash against the Boston Red Sox in the middle of Aaron Judge’s pursuit of 62 home runs, the broadcast went down on Apple TV+ without a hitch — at least in terms of the technical and production aspects.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Cora addresses relationship with Bloom after trying Red Sox season

To say the Boston Red Sox underachieved in 2022 would be an understatement. After reaching Game 6 of the 2021 American League Championship Series, the Red Sox are set to finish under .500 and last in the AL East for the second time in three years. Despite those poor results, team president Sam Kennedy said both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora will return in 2023.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Oswald Peraza sitting for Yankees Monday

The New York Yankees did not include Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will sit out Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays while Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Peraza is hitting .296 with a .814 OPS in his...
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Red Sox bring 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (79-73, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (72-80, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (11-11, 4.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 135 strikeouts); Red Sox: Connor Seabold (0-3, 10.47 ERA, 2.20 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -131, Orioles +111; over/under...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

MLB exec thinks 2 Yankees will benefit most from 2022 rule changes

The grand game of baseball’s going to look a little bit different in 2022 — well, not so much if you’re a minor-league connoisseur or spend most your time watching Rickey Henderson highlights, but there’ll be an adjustment for some of us. The Yankees stand to be affected significantly, in different ways according to each individual rule change.
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Yankees visit the Blue Jays to start 3-game series

New York Yankees (94-58, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (86-67, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (6-3, 3.36 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.32 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the...
BRONX, NY
