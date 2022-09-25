ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Christ The King’s Rome Sweet Home

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Christ The King Catholic Church, 5973 SW 25th St., held their 8th annual Rome Sweet Home fundraiser Saturday on the church grounds. The annual festival included, a 5K Run, an outdoor Mass, an Italian Dinner sponsored by LaRocca’s, food trucks, live music from “The Bash” and “Wilder Horses”, beer and Wine Gardens, […]
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

No Spirit? No problem: Lawrence Halloween aficionados share DIY costume tips

Chris Leiszler is one Lawrencian unaffected by the lack of a Spirit Halloween store this year: crafting costumes in lieu of store-bought ones is his specialty. Each year, Leiszler creates costumes for his two sons, Harrison, 13, and Bennett, 10. The costumes he makes are next-level — the sort that, to his youngest son’s delight, attract extra candy.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Great Overland Station to host model train enthusiasts at show, swap meet

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Great Overland Station will play host to local model train enthusiasts at the Topeka Model Railroaders show and swap meet. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation staff says in a release that the Great Overland Station, 200 NW Railroad St., will host the Topeka Model Railroaders model train show and swap meet on Oct. 1 and 2.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#The Guild#South Park#Local Life#Live Music#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#The Lawrence Times
KSNT News

Topeka home turned work of art for sale

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Few homes in the capital city could be described as vibrant, colorful or a genuine work of art. However, a home located in Central Topeka meets those criteria and more. The house located at 1013 SW Western Ave. only recently became available on the housing market. What separates it from other homes […]
northwestmoinfo.com

Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City

(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
KANSAS CITY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Haskell Indian Nations University holds Welcome Back Powwow

Haskell Indian Nations University held its Welcome Back Powwow Saturday night, drawing hundreds for music, food, dancing, culture and tradition. If our journalism matters to you, please help us keep doing this work. Support The Lawrence Times. Don’t miss a beat … Click here to sign up for our email...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Haskell Foundation names Andi Weber new executive director

The fundraising organization supporting Haskell Indian Nations University has announced a university alum as its new executive director. Andi Weber, a Haskell alum who holds a bachelor degree in Indigenous and American Indian Studies as well as a master of public administration from the University of Kansas, has been selected to lead the Haskell Foundation.
LAWRENCE, KS
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Leawood, KS

Leawood is a bustling suburb of Kansas City known for its top-notch schools, safe neighborhoods, great shopping, and established restaurant scene. Whether you’re looking for a fancy sit-down restaurant, a trendy brewery, or family friendly dining, you’ll find what you’re looking for in Leawood. When selecting the best restaurants in Leawood, Kansas for this list, we factored in the areas of importance to most people looking for a new place to eat.
LEAWOOD, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy