LJWORLD
17 paintings stolen from Lawrence’s Art in the Park event; reward offered for their return
Organizers of Art in the Park were shocked Saturday morning to discover that a number of paintings had been stolen overnight from one of the festival participants at the annual event, and they are offering a reward for the return of the artwork. Maria Martin, president of the Lawrence Art...
Christ The King’s Rome Sweet Home
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Christ The King Catholic Church, 5973 SW 25th St., held their 8th annual Rome Sweet Home fundraiser Saturday on the church grounds. The annual festival included, a 5K Run, an outdoor Mass, an Italian Dinner sponsored by LaRocca’s, food trucks, live music from “The Bash” and “Wilder Horses”, beer and Wine Gardens, […]
lawrencekstimes.com
No Spirit? No problem: Lawrence Halloween aficionados share DIY costume tips
Chris Leiszler is one Lawrencian unaffected by the lack of a Spirit Halloween store this year: crafting costumes in lieu of store-bought ones is his specialty. Each year, Leiszler creates costumes for his two sons, Harrison, 13, and Bennett, 10. The costumes he makes are next-level — the sort that, to his youngest son’s delight, attract extra candy.
WIBW
Great Overland Station to host model train enthusiasts at show, swap meet
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Great Overland Station will play host to local model train enthusiasts at the Topeka Model Railroaders show and swap meet. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation staff says in a release that the Great Overland Station, 200 NW Railroad St., will host the Topeka Model Railroaders model train show and swap meet on Oct. 1 and 2.
Topeka home turned work of art for sale
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Few homes in the capital city could be described as vibrant, colorful or a genuine work of art. However, a home located in Central Topeka meets those criteria and more. The house located at 1013 SW Western Ave. only recently became available on the housing market. What separates it from other homes […]
Need a ski chair? Snow Creek in Weston hosting online auctions for resort items
Snow Creek Resort in Weston, Missouri will be hosting two online auctions next month for 45 Jayhawk and Snowme Triple ski chairs.
bmpress.org
Aloha Mo’Bettahs: New Hawaiian restaurant opens in Overland Park
If someone asked me about a Hawaiian restaurant in Kansas, I used to automatically think of Hawaiian Bros, but this past week, I was introduced to a new Hawaiian restaurant, Mo’Bettahs. In August, Mo’Bettahs’ opened its doors in the old KFC building, which is located on the northeast side...
northwestmoinfo.com
Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City
(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
lawrencekstimes.com
Haskell Indian Nations University holds Welcome Back Powwow
Haskell Indian Nations University held its Welcome Back Powwow Saturday night, drawing hundreds for music, food, dancing, culture and tradition. If our journalism matters to you, please help us keep doing this work. Support The Lawrence Times. Don’t miss a beat … Click here to sign up for our email...
kcur.org
This artist is turning invasive species at Johnson County parks into inspiration for her craft
On a humid Tuesday morning in the last week of August, artist Kirsten Taylor drove to the trailhead near the marina at Shawnee Mission Park, the largest park in Johnson County, Kansas. A few bicyclists rode the paved trails on the way to the wooded trails, popular with hikers, mountain...
lawrencekstimes.com
Chrissy Heikkila to leave Care Center in November; board has begun search for new leader
Just weeks after the Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center celebrated 50 years serving Lawrence, its executive director has announced she is leaving for a new position. Chrissy Heikkila, who has served at the Care Center for 13 years, will leave her role effective Nov. 18 and join Heartland Community Health Center as its grants director.
kcur.org
Fights over slavery once divided this Brookside church. Now it's closing
The first sermon for what would become Central United Methodist Church likely rolled off the preacher’s tongue more easily than the last will today. Back then, in 1844, ministers rode a circuit. They offered redemption to those who might have strayed from virtue, often preaching outdoors. What later became...
Central United Methodist Church in Brookside closes after 178 years
Kansas City’s oldest Protestant church community marked the end of its presence in Brookside Sunday.
lawrencekstimes.com
Haskell Foundation names Andi Weber new executive director
The fundraising organization supporting Haskell Indian Nations University has announced a university alum as its new executive director. Andi Weber, a Haskell alum who holds a bachelor degree in Indigenous and American Indian Studies as well as a master of public administration from the University of Kansas, has been selected to lead the Haskell Foundation.
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: What’s the best soup in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🍲
It definitely feels like fall now, with cooler temperatures and a crisp bite to the air in Johnson County. Which means you may be looking for food that warms you up and sticks to your ribs. That’s what on this week’s edition of “5 to Try,” we’re asking readers for...
kcur.org
It's time to dust off those trail boots. Here are some of the best hiking places around Kansas City
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Name a better sensation than crunching leaves underfoot on a snappy cool morning. Here are just a few notable spaces where you can experience Missouri nature...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Leawood, KS
Leawood is a bustling suburb of Kansas City known for its top-notch schools, safe neighborhoods, great shopping, and established restaurant scene. Whether you’re looking for a fancy sit-down restaurant, a trendy brewery, or family friendly dining, you’ll find what you’re looking for in Leawood. When selecting the best restaurants in Leawood, Kansas for this list, we factored in the areas of importance to most people looking for a new place to eat.
Condition of Brush Creek has attention of KCMO residents, city leaders
The condition of Brush Creek east of The Paseo in Kansas City, Missouri, has the attention of residents and city leaders, with future changes on the horizon.
Dana & Parks: Getting sued over leaving a bad review
The next time you want to leave a bad review for a business, you might want to think twice – it could land you in a world of legal troubles.
bluevalleypost.com
Five Guys burger chain opening soon at Overland Park’s growing Bluhawk development
Five Guys national hamburger chain will soon be available at Bluhawk shopping center in southern Overland Park. The details: Stu Stram, head of property management and development of the Bluhawk shopping center, said the new Five Guys franchise there is set to open next month. Stram said an exact date...
