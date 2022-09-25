ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, SC

One dead, one hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A person is dead and another is hospitalized after another officer-involved shooting in Sumter County Monday afternoon, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Deputy in serious condition; suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Sumter County. Deputies responded to a...
City of Orangeburg, Claflin University announces new forensic lab

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg leaders have announced a new fully accredited forensic science lab in partnership with Claflin University. The new lab will serve as both a research lab for students studying Biotechnology and Criminal Justice, and also as a functioning lab for the city and for the region, officials said.
30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
$1.8 million investment creating new jobs in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — New Wire Marine, a marine electrical system design company, announced its plans to expand operations to Dorchester County. The company's investment of 1.8 million dollars will create 38 jobs. New Wire Marine expects this to happen over a five-year period. The company delivers American-made,...
LIST: games, events rescheduled due to possible Hurricane Ian impact

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — University of South Carolina's game against SC State. The football game has moved to Thursday at 7:00 p.m. due to the possible impact of Hurricane Ian. The team tweeted Tuesday that television coverage of the game will be announced later Tuesday. The school says all...
Dorchester Co. Career & Tech Center sees record breaking enrollment

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County Career and Technology Center has seen record enrollment this year. It comes from students seeking career paths without a four-year college degree and is helping the Lowcountry labor pool. The class spans everything from welding to health science. Students at the center...
S.C. State Marching 101 plans to electrify crowd during halftime performance of NFL game

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina State University Marching 101 Band performed for the halftime show between the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs. “This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are honored to showcase this prestigious ensemble on yet, another national stage,” said Dr. Patrick Moore, SC State director of bands. “We hope that everyone will tune in and watch our dynamic performance. Go Bulldogs!”
