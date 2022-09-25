Read full article on original website
One dead, one hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A person is dead and another is hospitalized after another officer-involved shooting in Sumter County Monday afternoon, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Deputy in serious condition; suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Sumter County. Deputies responded to a...
Woman found dead in Moncks Corner apartment fire being investigated as homicide
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County and state law enforcement agencies are investigating the circumstances of a woman's death after she was found dead in a burning apartment in Moncks Corner on Thursday. On Monday, Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified the deceased woman as Susie Kochever, 65,...
Coroner identifies 34-year-old killed in shooting at Summerville barbershop
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner's office has identified the 34-year-old killed in a shooting at a Summerville barbershop over the weekend. Doug Kennerly, 34, of Summerville was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon on Cedar Street at around 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 24.
Coroner identifies body found floating in Lake Moultrie Sunday; SCDNR investigating
LAKE MOULTRIE, S.C. (WCIV) — S.C. Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement officials are investigating after a body was found floating in Lake Moultrie over the weekend. SCDNR officials say a local angler discovered the body floating nearby a boat around 5:17 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. On Monday,...
City of Orangeburg, Claflin University announces new forensic lab
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg leaders have announced a new fully accredited forensic science lab in partnership with Claflin University. The new lab will serve as both a research lab for students studying Biotechnology and Criminal Justice, and also as a functioning lab for the city and for the region, officials said.
30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
$1.8 million investment creating new jobs in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — New Wire Marine, a marine electrical system design company, announced its plans to expand operations to Dorchester County. The company's investment of 1.8 million dollars will create 38 jobs. New Wire Marine expects this to happen over a five-year period. The company delivers American-made,...
LIST: games, events rescheduled due to possible Hurricane Ian impact
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — University of South Carolina's game against SC State. The football game has moved to Thursday at 7:00 p.m. due to the possible impact of Hurricane Ian. The team tweeted Tuesday that television coverage of the game will be announced later Tuesday. The school says all...
'About maxed out': Trade school in Dorchester Co. receives record number of enrollees
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Career & Technology Center (DCCTC) says it has had more students enroll for the fall semester this year than ever before, signaling an increased interest in trades jobs as students weigh the positives and negatives of pursuing a four-year degree. This...
Dorchester Co. Career & Tech Center sees record breaking enrollment
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County Career and Technology Center has seen record enrollment this year. It comes from students seeking career paths without a four-year college degree and is helping the Lowcountry labor pool. The class spans everything from welding to health science. Students at the center...
'This is the future': $100 million Eastover Solar Project brings clean energy and jobs
EASTOVER, SC — In a story that you will only see on WACH FOX News, there are new developments in a 100-million-dollar solar energy farm in Eastover. We first brought you this story as state leaders demanded answers after years of delays, now we have the answers and the impact this farm will bring to the area.
S.C. State Marching 101 plans to electrify crowd during halftime performance of NFL game
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina State University Marching 101 Band performed for the halftime show between the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs. “This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are honored to showcase this prestigious ensemble on yet, another national stage,” said Dr. Patrick Moore, SC State director of bands. “We hope that everyone will tune in and watch our dynamic performance. Go Bulldogs!”
