ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

New England Patriots players rallying around QB Mac Jones

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Mac’s support system: Patriots players have quarterback Mac Jones’ back. That was one of the resounding themes of the past week as the Patriots (1-1) prepared to host the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox).
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Devante Parker
NBC Sports

Latest update on Mac Jones after QB's ankle injury vs. Ravens

Mac Jones' day ended in a whole lot of pain against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Patriots quarterback appeared to suffer a left ankle injury on his final pass in New England's 37-26 loss to the Ravens, an interception on a pass intended for Kendrick Bourne. Jones looked to be in serious pain as he hopped off the field on one leg.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Burrow leads Bengals to 1st win of season, 27-12 over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals got their first victory of the season, rolling past the New York Jets 27-12 on Sunday. After opening 0-2 with a pair of three-point losses, Burrow insisted there was no panic...
CINCINNATI, OH
MassLive.com

DraftKings promo code activates bet $5, win $200 NFL Week 4 promo

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest DraftKings promo code is a must-have for football fans and prospective bettors looking for a significant payout from a small investment....
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#Sling#American Football#The New England Patriots#Patriots Overreactions#Waitin
numberfire.com

Patriots' Mac Jones dealing with 'pretty severe' ankle sprain

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reportedly suffered a "pretty severe" ankle sprain in the team's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the NFL's Tom Pelissero reports. What It Means:. Jones suffered the injury on his last throw of the game, and was unable to put any pressure on...
NFL
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy