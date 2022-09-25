Read full article on original website
Who is the Miami Dolphins backup quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa out?
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the second quarter of a monumental AFC East showdown with the Buffalo Bills due to an apparent head injury. Fortunately for Miami, the Dolphins have one of the league’s top backups ready to take his place. Teddy Bridgewater signed a one-year, $6.5 million...
Josh Allen Rips Off Dolphins Helmet; QB Tua Tagovailoa Wobbles: Bills at Dolphins - WATCH
The Miami quarterback was being examined for an injury after leaving the game late in the first half.
Mac Jones suffers ankle injury at end of Patriots' loss to Ravens; X-rays negative
As if losing to the Baltimore Ravens wasn’t bad enough, the New England Patriots also saw quarterback Mac Jones suffer a painful leg injury on his final play of the game.
New England Patriots players rallying around QB Mac Jones
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Mac’s support system: Patriots players have quarterback Mac Jones’ back. That was one of the resounding themes of the past week as the Patriots (1-1) prepared to host the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox).
Latest update on Mac Jones after QB's ankle injury vs. Ravens
Mac Jones' day ended in a whole lot of pain against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Patriots quarterback appeared to suffer a left ankle injury on his final pass in New England's 37-26 loss to the Ravens, an interception on a pass intended for Kendrick Bourne. Jones looked to be in serious pain as he hopped off the field on one leg.
Mac Jones laughs, tells reporters to ask Bill Belichick about his injury instead
"He likes those questions," Jones said with a laugh. Mac Jones didn’t say much about his injured ankle Monday afternoon. Instead, he had a laugh while telling reporters to ask head coach Bill Belichick instead. “He likes to answer those questions,” Jones said with a laugh. “You can ask...
Burrow leads Bengals to 1st win of season, 27-12 over Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals got their first victory of the season, rolling past the New York Jets 27-12 on Sunday. After opening 0-2 with a pair of three-point losses, Burrow insisted there was no panic...
Matt Patricia must get Patriots offense moving – literally – with Mac Jones out
The Patriots haven’t used motion nearly as much as the top offenses in the league, and it makes teams suspicious when they do. Matt Patricia needs to figure out how to make motion work for his offense.
Patriots' Mac Jones dealing with 'pretty severe' ankle sprain
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reportedly suffered a "pretty severe" ankle sprain in the team's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the NFL's Tom Pelissero reports. What It Means:. Jones suffered the injury on his last throw of the game, and was unable to put any pressure on...
