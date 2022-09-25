Read full article on original website
Thurston Last
1d ago
It's so weird all these sudden deaths among otherwise healthy people, 🤔 if only there was something linking the cases together like something the patients all had in common... Now there are TV commercials warning of myocardial symptoms in children 😳. Totally safe and 💯% effective medical sauce I'm sure has nothing to do with it
BBC
Jamie Roy: Respected DJ and producer dies aged 33
Tributes have been paid to Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy, who has died aged 33. Roy, who was originally from Dumfries, made his name in Glasgow and went on to perform all over the world. Friends and music industry colleagues described the DJ, whose songs regularly featured on BBC...
NME
Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died
Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died, his family revealed in a statement. In a post on Facebook today (September 21), the Roy family revealed that their son, who was a regular in the clubs of Ibiza, passed away on Tuesday. “Jamie passed away yesterday,” the post began. “Jamie...
NME
Manchester producer and DJ Stu Allan has died
Manchester producer and DJ Stu Allan died last week (September 22) after a battle with cancer. He was 60 years old. The music pioneer was diagnosed with cancer nearly a year ago and had been receiving treatment for the disease at the time of his death. “It is with much...
Popculture
600 Breezy's Girlfriend Raven Jackson Has Died
Rapper 600 Breezy shared tragic news with his fans on Tuesday. Raven Jackson, his girlfriend of two years, took her own life recently. The Chicago rapper also published a screenshot of the last text message Jackson sent him. Jackson was a model, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and podcaster, according to her Instagram page. Breezy did not share a cause of death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
musictimes.com
What Was Jesse Powell Cause of Death? R&B Star Passed Away A Day After Turning 51
Jesse Powell has apparently died according to a statement made by his family on social media. The R&B singer passed just a day after turning 51. Powell passed away at his Los Angeles home in the 1990s following the publication of his self-titled first album. As of this writing, the reason of death remains unknown.
TMZ.com
Rapper Patrick Wayne Stay Dead at 36
11:44 AM PT -- A GoFundMe has been started for the family of Pat Stay ... so far, it's collected upwards of $34,000 with a goal of $100k. Pat Stay, known as one of the best battle rappers in the game, is dead after a stabbing incident in Nova Scotia, Canada.
Popculture
'America's Got Talent' Star Suffers Spinal Damage From Cruise Ship Fall
Former America's Got Talent quarterfinalist Hans, also known as Matt Gilbertson, is recovering after he suffered numerous injuries after falling from a stage on a cruise in Europe. The Australian cabaret star, who performs under the alter ego of camp German accordion player Hans, was airlifted from Turkey to London for treatment after he fell more than 13 feet into the orchestra pit while performing the night of Thursday, Aug. 25.
Popculture
'Idol' Singer Darius Campbell Danesh's Cause of Death Revealed
Singer Darius Campbell Danesh died from respiratory arrest caused by inhalation of chloroethane, a medical examiner confirmed, per Deadline. The former Pop Idol contestant's death was ruled accidental by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office. He was found in his Rochester apartment in August. "The results of medical examinations...
Did Grimes get surgically implanted elf ears? She shared a post-op photo
Grimes shared a post-op photo. The Canadian singer, known for her provocative attitude and passionate interest in Artificial Intelligence and alien life, uploaded a photo on her Twitter that showed her all bandaged up. RELATED: Grimes clears the record on her relationship with Elon Musk ...
YouTube Star Everleigh Rose's Dad Tommy Smith Dead at 29: 'He Loved Everleigh Immensely'
YouTube star Everleigh Rose's father, Tommy Smith, has died. He was 29. Nine-year-old Everleigh's mother Savannah LaBrant, 29, shared the news on Instagram Thursday. Posting a sweet photo of Everleigh with her father, Savannah — also a YouTube star — wrote, "Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we process the loss of Everleigh's dad, Tommy. He loved Everleigh immensely. As we navigate through this difficult time we kindly ask for privacy so that our family may continue to love on Ev, pray and grieve with her. Your prayers for Everleigh are so very appreciated.🤍."
Popculture
Actress Pauline Jessica Found Dead Alongside Note
Tamil actor Pauline Jessica was found dead in her rented apartment in Chennai, India on Sept. 18. The Vaidha star was known to fans as Deepa and starred in several Tamil-language movies and series. A suicide note was found near her, police said. Jessica's neighbors called police to her apartment...
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star Cherry Valentine dead at 28
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” star George Ward, best known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, died at age 28, his family announced. The performer died Sunday, but no cause of death is clear at this time. Ward found fame after landing a spot in the second season of “RuPaul’s...
Janelle Monae Is A Walking Piece Of Art At The Toronto Film Festival
We've never met a red carpet Janelle Monae hasn't slayed.
soultracks.com
R&B hitmaker Vernon Burch dies at 67
(September 23, 2022) We are sad to report that several classic soul artists have shared on social media that singer and guitarist Vernon Burch has died. He was 67. Though never achieving superstar status, Burch had an impressive decade of hits from 1975-85, and also played an important role backing other stars as a guitar whiz.
Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’
After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
Mosquito
Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
