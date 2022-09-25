ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 17

Thurston Last
1d ago

It's so weird all these sudden deaths among otherwise healthy people, 🤔 if only there was something linking the cases together like something the patients all had in common... Now there are TV commercials warning of myocardial symptoms in children 😳. Totally safe and 💯% effective medical sauce I'm sure has nothing to do with it

Reply(4)
4
Related
BBC

Jamie Roy: Respected DJ and producer dies aged 33

Tributes have been paid to Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy, who has died aged 33. Roy, who was originally from Dumfries, made his name in Glasgow and went on to perform all over the world. Friends and music industry colleagues described the DJ, whose songs regularly featured on BBC...
MUSIC
NME

Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died

Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died, his family revealed in a statement. In a post on Facebook today (September 21), the Roy family revealed that their son, who was a regular in the clubs of Ibiza, passed away on Tuesday. “Jamie passed away yesterday,” the post began. “Jamie...
MUSIC
NME

Manchester producer and DJ Stu Allan has died

Manchester producer and DJ Stu Allan died last week (September 22) after a battle with cancer. He was 60 years old. The music pioneer was diagnosed with cancer nearly a year ago and had been receiving treatment for the disease at the time of his death. “It is with much...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

600 Breezy's Girlfriend Raven Jackson Has Died

Rapper 600 Breezy shared tragic news with his fans on Tuesday. Raven Jackson, his girlfriend of two years, took her own life recently. The Chicago rapper also published a screenshot of the last text message Jackson sent him. Jackson was a model, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and podcaster, according to her Instagram page. Breezy did not share a cause of death.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Death#Mars#Glasgow#Albania#Ibiza#The White Isle#Palm Tree Festival#Edmtunes
TMZ.com

Rapper Patrick Wayne Stay Dead at 36

11:44 AM PT -- A GoFundMe has been started for the family of Pat Stay ... so far, it's collected upwards of $34,000 with a goal of $100k. Pat Stay, known as one of the best battle rappers in the game, is dead after a stabbing incident in Nova Scotia, Canada.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

'America's Got Talent' Star Suffers Spinal Damage From Cruise Ship Fall

Former America's Got Talent quarterfinalist Hans, also known as Matt Gilbertson, is recovering after he suffered numerous injuries after falling from a stage on a cruise in Europe. The Australian cabaret star, who performs under the alter ego of camp German accordion player Hans, was airlifted from Turkey to London for treatment after he fell more than 13 feet into the orchestra pit while performing the night of Thursday, Aug. 25.
ACCIDENTS
Popculture

'Idol' Singer Darius Campbell Danesh's Cause of Death Revealed

Singer Darius Campbell Danesh died from respiratory arrest caused by inhalation of chloroethane, a medical examiner confirmed, per Deadline. The former Pop Idol contestant's death was ruled accidental by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office. He was found in his Rochester apartment in August. "The results of medical examinations...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
EDM
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

YouTube Star Everleigh Rose's Dad Tommy Smith Dead at 29: 'He Loved Everleigh Immensely'

YouTube star Everleigh Rose's father, Tommy Smith, has died. He was 29. Nine-year-old Everleigh's mother Savannah LaBrant, 29, shared the news on Instagram Thursday. Posting a sweet photo of Everleigh with her father, Savannah — also a YouTube star — wrote, "Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we process the loss of Everleigh's dad, Tommy. He loved Everleigh immensely. As we navigate through this difficult time we kindly ask for privacy so that our family may continue to love on Ev, pray and grieve with her. Your prayers for Everleigh are so very appreciated.🤍."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Actress Pauline Jessica Found Dead Alongside Note

Tamil actor Pauline Jessica was found dead in her rented apartment in Chennai, India on Sept. 18. The Vaidha star was known to fans as Deepa and starred in several Tamil-language movies and series. A suicide note was found near her, police said. Jessica's neighbors called police to her apartment...
CELEBRITIES
soultracks.com

R&B hitmaker Vernon Burch dies at 67

(September 23, 2022) We are sad to report that several classic soul artists have shared on social media that singer and guitarist Vernon Burch has died. He was 67. Though never achieving superstar status, Burch had an impressive decade of hits from 1975-85, and also played an important role backing other stars as a guitar whiz.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness

Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Mosquito

Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy