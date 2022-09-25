Read full article on original website
The bizarre story of Albert Einstein's brain, which was stolen hours after his deathMaya DeviPrinceton, NJ
Mexico's 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake was Experienced by a Mount Laurel, NJ NativeBridget MulroyMount Laurel, NJ
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel Maven
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJBridget MulroyBrick, NJ
Park & Rec Group Gets Key AwardsGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Police searching for vehicle, occupants who fled the scene after a crash that caused property damage in Morris County
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Morris Township Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the occupants of a vehicle that allegedly caused property damage and left the scene of an accident earlier this month. On Sept. 11, at around 5:36 p.m., a silver or grey...
Pedestrian struck, critically injured by pickup while crossing N.J. street
A 63-year-old Morris County resident was in critical condition Tuesday after being struck by a pickup while crossing a street, authorities said. The person was crossing Main Street at Railroad Plaza North in Chatham Borough when the crash occurred about 7:55 p.m. Monday, according to police. Members of the Chatham...
Ocean County Man Among 3 Pedestrians Killed In Crash
LACEY – A local man is dead, as well as two other pedestrians, after being hit by a car Saturday evening, State Police said. The crash occurred in Burlington County at around 11:25 p.m. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on Chatsworth Barnegat Road (CR 532) in Woodland Township. The driver rear-ended a Ford Mustang and hit three pedestrians, police said.
NJ man struck, critically injured by pick-up truck while crossing street: police
A 63-year-old man is in critical condition after he was struck by a pick-up truck at a Morris County intersection Monday night, police said.
BMW Driver Was Doing 'Burn Out' In H2oi Golf Cart Crash That Hurt Dad: Prosecutor
A 22-year-old man from Linden has been arrested in connection with a golf cart crash that left a 31-year-old dad hurt during the H2oi weekend meet-up in Wildwood, authorities said. Eryk R. Wnek was doing a "burn out" in his 2020 BMW when he collided with another vehicle and then...
TOMS RIVER: OVERTURNED VEHICLE IN CRASH
Emergency personnel are responding to a motor vehicle crash on the 2200 block of Lakewood Road near Jack’s Auto Body. The crash involves an overturned vehicle. We do not have a report on injuries at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
Truck driver suffered medical emergency before crashing through guardrail on N.J. highway, police say
A truck driver suffered a medical emergency early Sunday before crashing through a guardrail on Interstate 280 East in Morris County and ending up on the wrong side of the highway, authorities said. The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-280 East near milepost 0.5...
Driver who slammed into family in golf cart during Wildwood H2oi car rally faces assault charges
A Linden man has been charged after driving into a golf cart and seriously injuring one person during the deadly H2oi car meet-up in Wildwood over the weekend, court records show. Eryk R. Wnek, 22, is charged with aggravated assault and assault by auto after striking a golf cart occupied...
Hit & Run leaves Pedestrian In Critical condition
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A pedestrian is in critical condition Monday after being struck by a car on Prospect Street and Dale Street just after 8:30 Pm. The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene; Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the pedestrian to Capital Health trauma center.
Person sought after bullets hit house, 2 vehicles on Easton street, cops say (UPDATE)
Easton police asked for the public’s help after gunfire struck a home and two vehicles in the city Monday night. No one was injured in the incident, which was reported as shots fired about 9:08 p.m. near South 13th and Pine streets, said police Lt. Matthew Gerould. The occupied...
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting outside N.J. bar
A Gloucester County man is charged with attempted murder following a shooting outside a bar early Saturday. Police responded to the area of Villari’s Sports Bar on Coles Mill Road in Franklin Township around 4:45 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers found Walter J. Gilliano, 25,...
Three Pedestrians Killed By Car In South Jersey
Three pedestrians were struck and killed by a car in Burlington County Saturday, Sept. 24, authorities said. A Nissan Maxima heading north on Chatworth Barnegat Road (CR-532) struck the rear of a Ford Mustang, also heading north around 11:25 p.m. in Woodland Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
2 NJ men arrested after trying to break into car, fleeing in stolen vehicle
Two New Jersey men were arrested after getting caught attempting to break into a car while using another vehicle they stole earlier in the day, authorities said.
Authorities: Woman killed in weekend house fire in Somerville
The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office says a 68-year-old woman was killed in a fire over the weekend.
Teen facing gun charged linked to Newark shooting death, officials say
An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 50-year-old man earlier this month in Newark, authorities said. A 16-year-old has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the the death of Kyle Eley, of Irvington, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Eley...
TOMS RIVER: FULLY INVOLVED VEHICLE FIRE
Emergency personnel are responding to a vehicle which is fully engulfed in flames on the 700 block of Francis near Fisher. No additional details are available at this time.
N.J. city makes it illegal for gas stations to fuel ATVs and dirt bikes that drive up to the pump
In an effort to crack down on speeding dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles riding recklessly on local streets, Atlantic City’s five gas stations will no longer allow the vehicles to pull up to the pump to get gas. In a 7-2 vote, the Atlantic City Council passed an ordinance...
$15,000 reward being offered in connection with gun shop burglary in Montgomery County
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A $15,000 reward is being offered for information on a gun store burglary in Montgomery County. Five people broke into Founding Fathers Outfitters in Springfield Township early Saturday morning.They were driving a blue Sedan.Investigators say several handguns were taken in the robbery.The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is investigating.The National Sports Shooting Foundation is offering a $5,000 reward on top of the government's $10,000 reward.If you have any information, call the Springfield Township police.
Newark Girl Who Died Of Accidental Gunshot To Head 'Fought Her Hardest To Live,' Mom Says
Support is surging for the family of the 13-year-old Newark girl who died after accidentally shooting herself in the head. More than $3,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe page for Ajayla Smith as of Monday, Sept. 26. Ajayla died around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at University Hospital, two...
2 killed during 'unsanctioned' car event in Wildwood, NJ; 1 arrested
According to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, the driver of a 2003 Infiniti crashed into a 2014 Honda Civic and then two pedestrians.
