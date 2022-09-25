ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns Mills, NJ

Ocean County Man Among 3 Pedestrians Killed In Crash

LACEY – A local man is dead, as well as two other pedestrians, after being hit by a car Saturday evening, State Police said. The crash occurred in Burlington County at around 11:25 p.m. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on Chatsworth Barnegat Road (CR 532) in Woodland Township. The driver rear-ended a Ford Mustang and hit three pedestrians, police said.
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: OVERTURNED VEHICLE IN CRASH

Emergency personnel are responding to a motor vehicle crash on the 2200 block of Lakewood Road near Jack’s Auto Body. The crash involves an overturned vehicle. We do not have a report on injuries at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Hit & Run leaves Pedestrian In Critical condition

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A pedestrian is in critical condition Monday after being struck by a car on Prospect Street and Dale Street just after 8:30 Pm. The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene; Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the pedestrian to Capital Health trauma center.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Three Pedestrians Killed By Car In South Jersey

Three pedestrians were struck and killed by a car in Burlington County Saturday, Sept. 24, authorities said. A Nissan Maxima heading north on Chatworth Barnegat Road (CR-532) struck the rear of a Ford Mustang, also heading north around 11:25 p.m. in Woodland Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
NJ.com

Teen facing gun charged linked to Newark shooting death, officials say

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 50-year-old man earlier this month in Newark, authorities said. A 16-year-old has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the the death of Kyle Eley, of Irvington, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Eley...
CBS Philly

$15,000 reward being offered in connection with gun shop burglary in Montgomery County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A $15,000 reward is being offered for information on a gun store burglary in Montgomery County. Five people broke into Founding Fathers Outfitters in Springfield Township early Saturday morning.They were driving a blue Sedan.Investigators say several handguns were taken in the robbery.The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is investigating.The National Sports Shooting Foundation is offering a $5,000 reward on top of the government's $10,000 reward.If you have any information, call the Springfield Township police.
NJ.com

NJ.com

