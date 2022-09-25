Presidents Cup 2022: Si Woo Kim breaks out signature 'SHHHHH' move during tense match with Justin Thomas

Read full article on original website
Patrick Reed FORCED OUT of Dunhill Links after hotel issue
LIV Golf's Patrick Reed has been forced to withdraw from this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews on the DP World Tour after sustaining a back injury from a soft mattress in a French hotel last week, according to Irish Golfer. Reed, an honorary lifetime DP World Tour...
RUMOUR: The real reason why PGA Tour players are waiting to join LIV Golf
Another week and another LIV Golf rumour enters the GolfMagic inbox following United States' emphatic five-point victory at the Presidents Cup. This time we have received information from a LIV Golf insider as to the real reason why interested PGA Tour players are currently waiting on joining the Saudi-backed circuit until 2023.
Watch: Jordan Spieth mimics 'Lion King', raises son Sammy to Presidents Cup crowd
If the scene that unfolded Sunday on the first tee at Quail Hollow Club is any indication, Sammy Spieth is the next heir to the throne. Shortly before beginning his Sunday singles match in the 2022 Presidents Cup against Cam Davis, Jordan Spieth walked out to big cheers from the home crowd as he walked over to his wife, Annie Spieth, and their son, Sammy.
Charlie Woods shoots career low at Notah Begay junior event alongside caddie Tiger
American Presidents Cup captain Davis Love III was in touch with Tiger Woods via phone all week. Woods was a de facto assistant, although he did so from his South Florida home while relaying information to Love that he would notice from television coverage. On Sunday, it was time for...
Presidents Cup 2022: Our grades for all 24 players, from an A+ for Spieth to an F for Scheffler
What was predicted came to fruition, the Americans defeating the Internationals by five points at the 2022 Presidents Cup. How it played out … well, that didn’t necessarily follow the script. On the verge of being blownout heading into the third session, the Internationals responded to an 8-2 deficit with vigor by winning Saturday 5 to 3 to make Sunday worth watching. But an early International push was squashed by the United States and the issue was never truly in doubt, giving the Americans their ninth straight victory in this event.
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV Golfers requesting to remove their names as plaintiffs in antitrust lawsuit against PGA as Saudi-backed circuit steps in to push for players to compete on BOTH tours
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV golfers to ask a federal judge Tuesday to remove their names from an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Poulter, Talor Gooch, and Hudson Swafford filed separately to have their names removed. That leaves only three players - Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein and Matt Jones - and Saudi-funded LIV Golf as plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in early August.
After Tom Kim’s clutch putt came a sporting gesture that most fans missed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tom Kim’s clutch birdie to buoy the International team on Saturday evening was unquestionably the moment of the tournament, and the visitors reacted in turn. As the ball dropped into the side of the cup, Kim turned to his teammates, threw his hat to the...
Hideki Matsuyama’s caddie just cemented his legacy with wild act at the Presidents Cup
Hideki Matsuyama might be the most recognisable player in Japanese golf. He may have also turned down the biggest offer from LIV to date:. However, in terms of showmanship, the 2021 Masters champion can’t hold a candle to his caddie. Shota Hayafuji has bits and pieces of form on...
U.S. wins ninth straight Presidents Cup
Xander Schauffele's 1-up victory over Canadian Corey Conners on Sunday secured another Presidents Cup victory for the U.S. team, as the Americans went on to defeat the International team 17.5-12.5 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. The U.S. team entered Sunday holding onto an 11-7 lead after the International squad...
Presidents Cup 2022: If it felt like Jordan Spieth made everything he looked at on Sunday, it’s because he did
Jordan Spieth, match-play machine. The 29-year-old American veteran—he had played in the most Presidents Cups of any member of the U.S. team—entered Sunday singles in the second position for Captain Davis Love III, just behind Justin Thomas. Spieth and Thomas played together in all four team matches for the U.S. and went a perfect 4-0-0.
Presidents Cup 2022: Justin Thomas' first mistake of the week looked really, really painful
Golf Digest's Shane Ryan declared on the eve of the 2022 Presidents Cup that Justin Thomas has seized the title of 'Captain America.' For one thing, the artist formerly known as that, Patrick Reed, has taken his talents to LIV Golf. For another, Justin Thomas doesn't lose in these team events.
‘Intentional grounding?’ – Marshal at the Presidents Cup gets more than a little carried away
If you’re going to do a job, do it well or not at all. Becoming a marshal for a professional golf tournament may well just involve holding up the ‘Quiet Please’ paddles on the tee, or you may be called into action, requiring a lot more responsibility.
Presidents Cup grades: Jordan Spieth leads victorious U.S. team
Record: 5-0 Why the grade? Not only did Spieth not lose a match, but he also earned his first full singles point in eight career cups, between Ryder and Presidents. It’s hard to believe this guy wasn’t on the last Presidents Cup team. Holing long putts. Chipping in. Man, he was fun to watch.
Celebrate Team USA's win with 2022 Presidents Cup gear
The U.S. held its lead throughout Sunday singles and secured its ninth consecutive Presidents Cup victory at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. While Jordan Spieth had the weekend’s best record, going a perfect 5-0-0, captain’s pick Kevin Kisner brought something else to the group. Kisner was...
