parentherald.com

Tragedy in Fresno as Teen Mom and Newborn Baby Fatally Shot Inside Their Home

Fresno police announced that a teen mom and her newborn baby were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southwest Fresno home on Saturday morning, September 24. Cops received a call of a shooting at a residence on the 2500 block of South Fruit Avenue, north of Jensen Avenue, at around 7:20 a.m, Fresno Bee reported. Family members heard shots fired inside the home, located in the middle of an orchard and fairly isolated.
YourCentralValley.com

6 homicides in 1 weekend in Fresno County: ‘People are so evil’

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police and the sheriff’s office are investigating multiple homicides including finding the killer who shot an 18-year-old mother and her three-week-old daughter. Authorities are still interviewing witnesses and trying to retrieve surveillance video. Neighbors we spoke to are shaken, seeing the tragedy happening across the valley. “You never know you […]
KMJ

Employee Slashed At River Park Target In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — An employee was slashed on his head with a sharp object Sunday morning at the Target at River Park in Fresno. Fresno Police responded just after 9:00 a.m. to the Target at the River Park Shopping Center near Blackstone and Nees Avenue for reports of an assault against a Target Employee.
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man who prompted shelter-in-place at Clovis school

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Law enforcement officials have named the person they were looking for when a a shelter-in-place was ordered at a Clovis elementary school last week. The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Joe Goldsmith. He is wanted for a parole violation, according to the U.S. Marshalls Service. On Thursday, Cedarwood Elementary School, […]
KMPH.com

Burglary suspects arrested after house set on fire in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people have been arrested after a house was burglarized and set on fire late Sunday night in Fresno County. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 11000 block of South Mendocino, just outside of Selma, after homeowners called reporting a possible break-in.
KMJ

Children Safe After Man Barricaded With Two Small Children In Fresno

Fresno, Calif. (KMJ) — Police are looking for a man who they say is hiding after a domestic argument. Officers responded to a domestic assault near Harvest and Applewood in southeast Fresno around 8 Sunday morning. Detectives learned the victim escaped the home after being assaulted and was staying...
GV Wire

Crime Stoppers Tip Helps Put Away Fresno Gang Member for 75 Years

A Valley Crime Stoppers tip relayed to police two years ago started the ball rolling on a 75-years-to-life sentence for Fresno murderer Reymundo Fernando Munoz. Munoz, 38, received the prison sentence Monday after being convicted last month of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Joseph Garcia Lara, 31. The...
YourCentralValley.com

Pit maneuver stops police pursuit

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A chase ensued through Clovis and Fresno after a man fled from police on Sunday evening. According to the Clovis Police Department, they responded to a domestic disturbance call at a Clovis residence, where they came in contact with a male who was involved in the incident, but refused to cooperate with the police. […]
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Mother, daughter in Fresno double homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The victims of Saturday morning’s shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old and her three-week-old infant daughter have been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department. According to officers, on Saturday 24, 2022, at 7:20 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 2500 block of South Fruit Avenue […]
YourCentralValley.com

These serial killers have Central Valley connections

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  The San Joaquin Valley has its fair share of links to state and nationally known multiple murderers. Joseph James DeAngelo (Golden State Killer/Visalia Ransacker) Joseph James DeAngelo is a convicted serial killer responsible for 13 murders and dozens of rapes throughout the state. DeAngelo preyed on the people of Visalia while […]
yourcentralvalley.com

Shooting victim runs into a Fresno Home Depot, police say

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A man who’d just been shot ran into a popular home repair box store in southeast Fresno Saturday afternoon, while shoppers were inside. Fresno police say they got a call just after 2:30 p.m. stating that a man, bleeding from a gunshot wound, ran into the lumber department of the Home Depot store at Kings Canyon Road and Winery Avenue.
YourCentralValley.com

Former Fresno principal enters plea in misdemeanor charge

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former Fresno Unified school principal Brian Vollhardt – who was caught on camera shoving a 10-year-old autistic student at Wolters Elementary School – was arraigned at the Fresno County Courthouse on Monday. Vollhardt did not show up in person; instead, his attorney Roger Wilson entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf. […]
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 2 victims in Mendota shooting

MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two men that were shot and killed in Mendota on Sunday, have been identified according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:30 a.m., Mendota Police officers say they responded to a report of shots fired near homes on the 600 block of S. Kate Street in Mendota. When officers […]
YourCentralValley.com

Man found on sidewalk with a gunshot wound, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/ KGPE) – A man laying down on the sidewalk was found to be deceased in Central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of North Fulton St. on Saturday around 12:30 a.m. for a man lying on the sidewalk. When officers arrived, the 70-year-old victim […]
yourcentralvalley.com

ARRESTED: Suspect in custody for Saturday stabbing death

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A suspect is now in custody, accused in the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man in southwest Fresno early Saturday morning. Officers say they were called to the 1400 block of “P” Street after midnight for a report of a stabbing. They...
