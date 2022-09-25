Read full article on original website
Related
parentherald.com
Tragedy in Fresno as Teen Mom and Newborn Baby Fatally Shot Inside Their Home
Fresno police announced that a teen mom and her newborn baby were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southwest Fresno home on Saturday morning, September 24. Cops received a call of a shooting at a residence on the 2500 block of South Fruit Avenue, north of Jensen Avenue, at around 7:20 a.m, Fresno Bee reported. Family members heard shots fired inside the home, located in the middle of an orchard and fairly isolated.
6 homicides in 1 weekend in Fresno County: ‘People are so evil’
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police and the sheriff’s office are investigating multiple homicides including finding the killer who shot an 18-year-old mother and her three-week-old daughter. Authorities are still interviewing witnesses and trying to retrieve surveillance video. Neighbors we spoke to are shaken, seeing the tragedy happening across the valley. “You never know you […]
KMJ
Employee Slashed At River Park Target In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — An employee was slashed on his head with a sharp object Sunday morning at the Target at River Park in Fresno. Fresno Police responded just after 9:00 a.m. to the Target at the River Park Shopping Center near Blackstone and Nees Avenue for reports of an assault against a Target Employee.
Brick flies into northeast Fresno home after suspected DUI driver crashes into wall, police say
A suspected DUI driver is under arrest after smashing through the front yard of a northeast Fresno home and into a brick wall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two arrested, accused of lighting Fresno County home on fire after burglary
Two people are in custody after allegedly stealing items from a house, then setting it on fire.
IDENTIFIED: Man who prompted shelter-in-place at Clovis school
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Law enforcement officials have named the person they were looking for when a a shelter-in-place was ordered at a Clovis elementary school last week. The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Joe Goldsmith. He is wanted for a parole violation, according to the U.S. Marshalls Service. On Thursday, Cedarwood Elementary School, […]
KMPH.com
Burglary suspects arrested after house set on fire in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people have been arrested after a house was burglarized and set on fire late Sunday night in Fresno County. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 11000 block of South Mendocino, just outside of Selma, after homeowners called reporting a possible break-in.
KMJ
Children Safe After Man Barricaded With Two Small Children In Fresno
Fresno, Calif. (KMJ) — Police are looking for a man who they say is hiding after a domestic argument. Officers responded to a domestic assault near Harvest and Applewood in southeast Fresno around 8 Sunday morning. Detectives learned the victim escaped the home after being assaulted and was staying...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GV Wire
Crime Stoppers Tip Helps Put Away Fresno Gang Member for 75 Years
A Valley Crime Stoppers tip relayed to police two years ago started the ball rolling on a 75-years-to-life sentence for Fresno murderer Reymundo Fernando Munoz. Munoz, 38, received the prison sentence Monday after being convicted last month of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Joseph Garcia Lara, 31. The...
Pit maneuver stops police pursuit
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A chase ensued through Clovis and Fresno after a man fled from police on Sunday evening. According to the Clovis Police Department, they responded to a domestic disturbance call at a Clovis residence, where they came in contact with a male who was involved in the incident, but refused to cooperate with the police. […]
Man arrested in connection to deadly downtown Fresno stabbing, police say
A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing in downtown Fresno early Saturday morning.
IDENTIFIED: Mother, daughter in Fresno double homicide
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The victims of Saturday morning’s shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old and her three-week-old infant daughter have been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department. According to officers, on Saturday 24, 2022, at 7:20 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 2500 block of South Fruit Avenue […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These serial killers have Central Valley connections
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The San Joaquin Valley has its fair share of links to state and nationally known multiple murderers. Joseph James DeAngelo (Golden State Killer/Visalia Ransacker) Joseph James DeAngelo is a convicted serial killer responsible for 13 murders and dozens of rapes throughout the state. DeAngelo preyed on the people of Visalia while […]
Man sentenced to 75 years to life in prison for 2020 southwest Fresno homicide
38-year-old Reymundo Munoz was sentenced Monday to 75 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder of 31-year-old Joseph Lara.
yourcentralvalley.com
Shooting victim runs into a Fresno Home Depot, police say
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A man who’d just been shot ran into a popular home repair box store in southeast Fresno Saturday afternoon, while shoppers were inside. Fresno police say they got a call just after 2:30 p.m. stating that a man, bleeding from a gunshot wound, ran into the lumber department of the Home Depot store at Kings Canyon Road and Winery Avenue.
2 people found dead outside of Mendota home, police say
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead outside a home in Mendota.
Former Fresno principal enters plea in misdemeanor charge
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former Fresno Unified school principal Brian Vollhardt – who was caught on camera shoving a 10-year-old autistic student at Wolters Elementary School – was arraigned at the Fresno County Courthouse on Monday. Vollhardt did not show up in person; instead, his attorney Roger Wilson entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf. […]
IDENTIFIED: 2 victims in Mendota shooting
MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two men that were shot and killed in Mendota on Sunday, have been identified according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:30 a.m., Mendota Police officers say they responded to a report of shots fired near homes on the 600 block of S. Kate Street in Mendota. When officers […]
Man found on sidewalk with a gunshot wound, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/ KGPE) – A man laying down on the sidewalk was found to be deceased in Central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of North Fulton St. on Saturday around 12:30 a.m. for a man lying on the sidewalk. When officers arrived, the 70-year-old victim […]
yourcentralvalley.com
ARRESTED: Suspect in custody for Saturday stabbing death
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A suspect is now in custody, accused in the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man in southwest Fresno early Saturday morning. Officers say they were called to the 1400 block of “P” Street after midnight for a report of a stabbing. They...
Comments / 8